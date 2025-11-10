The Moroccan national team achieved the biggest victory in the history of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, keeping its hopes alive for qualification to the knockout stages. The previous record was held by Spain, which won 13-0 against New Zealand, but the "Atlas Cubs" surpassed it with a devastating offensive performance.



In the match that brought Morocco together with the New Caledonia team, the Atlas Cubs managed to win with a historic score of 16-0. The first half saw the expulsion of two players from New Caledonia, Taïfan Drioukou and Jean Kanimez, complicating the team's task significantly. Morocco took full advantage of the numerical advantage, as Walid Ben Salah, Abdelali Daoudi, Ziyad Baha, Nail Haddadi, Ismail Al-Aoud, and Abdullah Wazan each scored two goals, in their quest to boost their goal tally and improve their chances of qualifying for the Round of 32 as one of the best third-placed teams. Thus, the Moroccan team finished its journey in Group B behind Portugal and Belgium, and is now waiting to see the results of the other groups to determine its fate in the tournament.



In the same group, Japan recovered from its disappointing draw against New Caledonia by defeating Portugal to top the group standings. Takeshi Wada opened the scoring with a wonderful touch and a precise finish, while Matheus Medeiros thought he had equalized just moments later, but his long-range shot went through two Portuguese players who were in an offside position, leading to the goal being disallowed. The Japanese team quickly responded with a swift counterattack finished by Taiga Suguchi with a powerful shot from outside the area.



The course of the match changed twenty minutes before the end when Kaiji Shonan was sent off after a foul on Stefan Manuel. Portugal quickly reduced the deficit afterward when Ziga followed up a ball from close range into the net. The men of Pino Massis pressed in the final minutes in search of an equalizer, but Japan held firm to secure the victory and top the group.