حقق المنتخب المغربي أكبر انتصار في تاريخ كأس العالم تحت 17 سنة FIFA ليُبقي على آماله في التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية، وكان الرقم القياسي السابق مسجّلًا باسم إسبانيا بفوزها 13-0 على نيوزيلندا، لكن «أشبال الأطلس» تجاوزوه بأداء هجومي كاسح.


ففي المواجهة التي جمعت المغرب بمنتخب كاليدونيا الجديدة تمكن أشبال الأطلس من الفوز بنتيجة تاريخية قوامها 16/ صفر، وشهد الشوط الأول طرد لاعبين من كاليدونيا الجديدة، هما تايفان دريوكو وجان كانيميز، لتتعقّد مهمة الفريق تمامًا. واستغل المغرب النقص العددي خير استغلال، إذ سجّل كل من وليد بن صلاح، وعبد العالي الداودي، وزياد باها، ونائل حدّادي، وإسماعيل العود، وعبد الله وزان ثنائيات كاملة، في سعيهم لتعزيز رصيد الأهداف وتحسين فرص التأهل إلى دور الـ32 كأحد أفضل المنتخبات صاحبة المركز الثالث، وبذلك أنهى المنتخب المغربي مشواره في المجموعة الثانية خلف كلٍّ من البرتغال وبلجيكا، وينتظر الآن ما ستسفر عنه نتائج المجموعات الأخرى لمعرفة مصيره في البطولة.


وفي المجموعة ذاتها، تعافت اليابان من تعادلها المخيّب أمام كاليدونيا الجديدة بفوزها على البرتغال لتتصدر ترتيب المجموعة. افتتح تاكيشي وادا التسجيل بلمسة رائعة وإنهاء متقن، فيما ظنّ ماتيّوس ميدي أنه أدرك التعادل بعد لحظات قليلة، لكن تسديدته البعيدة مرّت عبر لاعبين برتغاليين كانا في وضع تسلل، ليُلغى الهدف. وردّ المنتخب الياباني بسرعة بهجمة خاطفة أنهاها تايغا سيغوتشي بتسديدة قوية من خارج المنطقة.


وانقلبت مجريات اللقاء قبل عشرين دقيقة من النهاية بعدما طُرد كايجي شونان إثر ركلة على ستيفان مانويل. وقلّصت البرتغال الفارق سريعًا بعد ذلك، عندما تابع زيغا كرة من مسافة قريبة داخل الشباك. ضغط رجال بينو ماسيس في الدقائق الأخيرة بحثًا عن التعادل، لكن اليابان صمدت لتحسم الانتصار وتتصدر المجموعة.