تورينو يخمد صحوة يوفنتوس في الدوري الإيطالي

محمد جمعة (القاهرة)
سقط فريق يوفنتوس في فخ التعادل السلبي مع جاره تورينو في ديربي المدينة الذي أقيم اليوم (السبت) ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من مسابقة الدوري الإيطالي.
دخل يوفنتوس بقيادة مدربه الجديد لوتشانو سباليتي اللقاء بهدف تحقيق انتصاره الثالث على التوالي في الكالتشيو، ليقتحم المربع الذهبي «مؤقتاً»، لكن التنظيم الدفاعي المحكم من تورينو حرم «البيانكونيري» من هز الشباك.
يوفنتوس.. سيطرة بلا ترجمة
فرض يوفنتوس سيطرته على المباراة بنسبة استحواذ بلغت 71%، وأطلق 17 تسديدة، منها 5 على المرمى، لكن الفريق فشل في تحويل تلك الفرص الوفيرة إلى أهداف.
في المقابل، سدد فريق تورينو 7 كرات طوال اللقاء، منها 3 بين القائمين والعارضة.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع يوفنتوس رصيده إلى 19 نقطة في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، بينما وصل تورينو للنقطة 14 في المركز الحادي عشر.
Juventus fell into the trap of a goalless draw with their neighbor Torino in the city derby held today (Saturday) as part of the eleventh round of the Italian league.
Juventus, led by their new coach Luciano Spalletti, entered the match aiming to achieve their third consecutive victory in Serie A, temporarily breaking into the top four, but Torino's solid defensive organization denied the "Bianconeri" from finding the net.
Juventus.. Dominance Without Conversion
Juventus dominated the match with a possession rate of 71%, launching 17 shots, 5 of which were on target, but the team failed to convert those abundant chances into goals.
In contrast, Torino managed 7 shots throughout the match, 3 of which were on target.
Team Standings
With this result, Juventus raised their points total to 19, placing them fifth in the Italian league standings, while Torino reached 14 points, sitting in eleventh place.