سقط فريق يوفنتوس في فخ التعادل السلبي مع جاره تورينو في ديربي المدينة الذي أقيم اليوم (السبت) ضمن منافسات الجولة الحادية عشرة من مسابقة الدوري الإيطالي.

دخل يوفنتوس بقيادة مدربه الجديد لوتشانو سباليتي اللقاء بهدف تحقيق انتصاره الثالث على التوالي في الكالتشيو، ليقتحم المربع الذهبي «مؤقتاً»، لكن التنظيم الدفاعي المحكم من تورينو حرم «البيانكونيري» من هز الشباك.

تورينو يخمد صحوة يوفنتوس في الدوري الإيطالي

يوفنتوس.. سيطرة بلا ترجمة

فرض يوفنتوس سيطرته على المباراة بنسبة استحواذ بلغت 71%، وأطلق 17 تسديدة، منها 5 على المرمى، لكن الفريق فشل في تحويل تلك الفرص الوفيرة إلى أهداف.

في المقابل، سدد فريق تورينو 7 كرات طوال اللقاء، منها 3 بين القائمين والعارضة.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع يوفنتوس رصيده إلى 19 نقطة في المركز الخامس بجدول ترتيب الدوري الإيطالي، بينما وصل تورينو للنقطة 14 في المركز الحادي عشر.