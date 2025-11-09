تورينو يخمد صحوة يوفنتوس في الدوري الإيطالي

Juventus fell into the trap of a goalless draw with their neighbor Torino in the city derby held today (Saturday) as part of the eleventh round of the Italian league.

Juventus, led by their new coach Luciano Spalletti, entered the match aiming to achieve their third consecutive victory in Serie A, temporarily breaking into the top four, but Torino's solid defensive organization denied the "Bianconeri" from finding the net.

Juventus.. Dominance Without Conversion

Juventus dominated the match with a possession rate of 71%, launching 17 shots, 5 of which were on target, but the team failed to convert those abundant chances into goals.

In contrast, Torino managed 7 shots throughout the match, 3 of which were on target.

Team Standings

With this result, Juventus raised their points total to 19, placing them fifth in the Italian league standings, while Torino reached 14 points, sitting in eleventh place.