The English club Liverpool announced today (Tuesday) the departure of the first team’s set-piece coach, Aaron Briggs.

The club stated in a statement on its website: “Liverpool Football Club confirms that Aaron Briggs has left his position as set-piece coach for the first team.”

Previous Role in the Championship

The statement added: “After joining the club in July 2024, initially as an individual development coach, Briggs contributed to the team's success in winning the Premier League title last season, as a member of the coaching staff under manager Arne Slot.”

Disastrous Numbers This Season

According to the "Liverpool Echo" network, the "Reds" have conceded 12 goals from set pieces during the 18 matches they have played in the Premier League this season, while scoring only three goals from the same situations.

The network pointed out that Liverpool is the team that has conceded the most goals from set pieces among all clubs in the five major leagues in Europe.