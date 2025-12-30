أعلن نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رحيل مدرب الكرات الثابتة في الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، آرون بريغز.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «يؤكد نادي ليفربول لكرة القدم أن آرون بريغز قد غادر منصبه مدرباً للكرات الثابتة للفريق الأول».

دور سابق في التتويج

وأضاف البيان: «بعد انضمامه إلى النادي في يوليو 2024، في البداية مدرباً للتطوير الفردي، ساهم بريغز في نجاح الفريق بتحقيق لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز في الموسم الماضي، كأحد أعضاء الجهاز الفني للمدرب آرني سلوت».

أرقام كارثية هذا الموسم

وبحسب شبكة «ليفربول إيكو»، استقبل «الريدز» 12 هدفاً من الكرات الثابتة خلال 18 مباراة خاضها في الدوري الإنجليزي هذا الموسم، في مقابل تسجيله ثلاثة أهداف فقط من المواقف ذاتها.

وأشارت الشبكة إلى أن ليفربول يُعد الفريق الأكثر استقبالاً للأهداف من الكرات الثابتة بين جميع أندية الدوريات الخمسة الكبرى في أوروبا.