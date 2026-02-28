عبّر رئيس دولة الإمارات الشيخ محمد بن زايد آل نهيان عن شكره وتقديره لموقف المملكة العربية السعودية وتضامنها الأخوي ودعمها دولة الإمارات. جاء ذلك خلال اتصال هاتفي تلقاه من ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، أكد فيه تضامن المملكة الكامل ووقوفها إلى جانب الدول الشقيقة، ووضع المملكة إمكاناتها كافة لمساندة أشقائها في كل ما يتخذونه من إجراءات تجاه الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة.

وحذر الأمير محمد بن سلمان، والشيخ محمد بن زايد، من العواقب الوخيمة لاستمرار انتهاك سيادة الدول ومبادئ القانون الدولي من خلال مثل هذه الاعتداءات، مشددين على أن هذه الأعمال تمثل تصعيداً خطيراً يهدد أمن المنطقة ويقوض استقرارها.

ودعا الجانبان إلى ضبط النفس واللجوء إلى الحلول الدبلوماسية، من أجل الحفاظ على أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.