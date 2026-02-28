The President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the position of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its brotherly solidarity, and its support for the United Arab Emirates. This came during a phone call he received from Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in which he confirmed the Kingdom's full solidarity and its support for brotherly countries, placing all of its capabilities at the disposal of its brothers in all the measures they take against the brutal Iranian aggressions.

Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed warned of the dire consequences of the continued violation of the sovereignty of countries and the principles of international law through such aggressions, emphasizing that these actions represent a serious escalation that threatens the security of the region and undermines its stability.

Both sides called for restraint and resorting to diplomatic solutions in order to maintain the security and stability of the region.