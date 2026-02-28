يتطلع النصر، بقيادة مدربه البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، إلى استعادة صدارة دوري روشن السعودي عندما يحل ضيفاً على الفيحاء اليوم (السبت) في تمام العاشرة مساءً على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24.

ويحتل النصر المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 58 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن الأهلي متصدر الترتيب «مؤقتاً».
أمام الفيحاء.. النصر عينه على استعادة الصدارة

قوة هجومية بقيادة رونالدو

ومن المقرر أن يواصل جيسوس الاعتماد على مواطنه كريستيانو رونالدو في خط الهجوم، إلى جانب السنغالي ساديو ماني والفرنسي كينغسلي كومان.

وسجل النصر 9 أهداف في آخر مباراتين، إذ هزم الحزم برباعية نظيفة وتخطى النجمة بخمسة أهداف دون رد، ما يعكس شراسته الهجومية وصلابته الدفاعية.

الفيحاء يبحث عن تعزيز موقعه

في المقابل، يبحث الفيحاء عن نتيجة إيجابية أمام «العالمي» تقرّبه من منطقة وسط الجدول، مستغلاً حالته الفنية الجيدة بعدما حصد أربع نقاط من أصل ست ممكنة في آخر مباراتين.

ويحتل الفيحاء المركز الـ12 برصيد 27 نقطة، بفارق 11 نقطة عن منطقة الهبوط، ما يقربه من ضمان البقاء في مسابقة الدوري الموسم القادم.