أمام الفيحاء.. النصر عينه على استعادة الصدارة

Al-Nassr, led by their Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, is looking to regain the top spot in the Roshan Saudi League when they visit Al-Fayha today (Saturday) at 10 PM at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, as part of the 24th round of competition.

Al-Nassr is currently in second place in the Saudi league standings with 58 points, just one point behind the leaders Al-Ahli, who are at the top "temporarily".



Offensive Power Led by Ronaldo

Jesus is expected to continue relying on his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack, alongside Senegalese Sadio Mane and Frenchman Kingsley Coman.

Al-Nassr has scored 9 goals in their last two matches, having defeated Al-Hazm with a clean four-goal sheet and overcome Al-Najma with five unanswered goals, reflecting their offensive ferocity and defensive solidity.

Al-Fayha Seeks to Strengthen Its Position

On the other hand, Al-Fayha is looking for a positive result against the "global" team to bring them closer to the mid-table area, taking advantage of their good form after collecting four points from a possible six in their last two matches.

Al-Fayha is currently in 12th place with 27 points, 11 points clear of the relegation zone, which brings them closer to securing their place in the league for the next season.