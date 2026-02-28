أمام الفيحاء.. النصر عينه على استعادة الصدارة

يتطلع النصر، بقيادة مدربه البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، إلى استعادة صدارة دوري روشن السعودي عندما يحل ضيفاً على الفيحاء اليوم (السبت) في تمام العاشرة مساءً على ملعب مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ24.
ويحتل النصر المركز الثاني في جدول ترتيب الدوري السعودي برصيد 58 نقطة، متأخراً بنقطة واحدة عن الأهلي متصدر الترتيب «مؤقتاً».
قوة هجومية بقيادة رونالدو
ومن المقرر أن يواصل جيسوس الاعتماد على مواطنه كريستيانو رونالدو في خط الهجوم، إلى جانب السنغالي ساديو ماني والفرنسي كينغسلي كومان.
وسجل النصر 9 أهداف في آخر مباراتين، إذ هزم الحزم برباعية نظيفة وتخطى النجمة بخمسة أهداف دون رد، ما يعكس شراسته الهجومية وصلابته الدفاعية.
الفيحاء يبحث عن تعزيز موقعه
في المقابل، يبحث الفيحاء عن نتيجة إيجابية أمام «العالمي» تقرّبه من منطقة وسط الجدول، مستغلاً حالته الفنية الجيدة بعدما حصد أربع نقاط من أصل ست ممكنة في آخر مباراتين.
ويحتل الفيحاء المركز الـ12 برصيد 27 نقطة، بفارق 11 نقطة عن منطقة الهبوط، ما يقربه من ضمان البقاء في مسابقة الدوري الموسم القادم.
Al-Nassr, led by their Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, is looking to regain the top spot in the Roshan Saudi League when they visit Al-Fayha today (Saturday) at 10 PM at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, as part of the 24th round of competition.
Al-Nassr is currently in second place in the Saudi league standings with 58 points, just one point behind the leaders Al-Ahli, who are at the top "temporarily".
Offensive Power Led by Ronaldo
Jesus is expected to continue relying on his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo in the attack, alongside Senegalese Sadio Mane and Frenchman Kingsley Coman.
Al-Nassr has scored 9 goals in their last two matches, having defeated Al-Hazm with a clean four-goal sheet and overcome Al-Najma with five unanswered goals, reflecting their offensive ferocity and defensive solidity.
Al-Fayha Seeks to Strengthen Its Position
On the other hand, Al-Fayha is looking for a positive result against the "global" team to bring them closer to the mid-table area, taking advantage of their good form after collecting four points from a possible six in their last two matches.
Al-Fayha is currently in 12th place with 27 points, 11 points clear of the relegation zone, which brings them closer to securing their place in the league for the next season.