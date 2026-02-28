Three sources confirmed to Reuters the death of the Iranian defense minister and the commander of the Revolutionary Guard in the Israeli attacks. The sources stated: "Iranian Defense Minister Amir Nasserzadeh and Revolutionary Guard Commander Mohammad Pakpour were killed."



Informed sources reported the deaths of several senior commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard and prominent political officials due to the bombardment.



Israeli Channel 12 reported, citing sources, that initial assessments within Israel indicate a "very significant success" in the airstrikes targeting Iran, focusing on eliminating high-ranking political and military leaders.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Defense, known as the Pentagon, named the joint military operation with Israel against Iran "Operation Fury" today (Saturday).



An American official told CNN that the strikes on Iran are focused on military targets and sites belonging to the regime.



Iranian media reported hearing explosions in the capital Tehran and several Iranian cities.



The initial strikes targeted the capital Tehran, and while not all the targets were disclosed, Iranian news agencies reported that about 7 missiles fell in an area near the Iranian presidential palace and the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.



AFP reported a heavy security presence in Tehran, where streets around the residence of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were closed.



The Iranian news agency Fars clarified that "7 missile strikes occurred in the Keshordoust area and the Pastour neighborhood in the capital Tehran."



ISNA reported that one of the smoke columns is rising from the area around the Pastour neighborhood where Ali Khamenei's residence and the presidential office are located in central Tehran.



An Iranian official told Reuters that the bombardment targeted several ministries in southern Tehran.



Initial reports indicated that several missiles fell on Daneshgah Street and the Jumhouri area in central Tehran, while smoke rose in the Pastour area where the government complex is located in the Iranian capital.



In the meantime, the Iranian news agency Tasnim reported that air defenses in Tehran continue to engage with "hostile" targets in the city center and other areas.



Iranian media reported that the city of Isfahan was targeted, where explosions were heard. Explosions also occurred in the city of Tabriz in northwestern Iran.



Explosions were heard in Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah.



Iranian media reported that the coastal city of Bushehr was attacked, but no information has leaked regarding whether the Bushehr nuclear power plant was damaged.



An Iranian news agency reported hearing explosions in the Iranian islands of Dezful and Khark.



Iranian social media reported that the city of Mahshahr was bombed, and one area in the city of Yazd was also targeted.



The Iranian news agency IRNA reported explosions occurring around the city of Shiraz as well as in western and southern areas of Ilam city located in western Iran.