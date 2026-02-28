أكدت 3 مصادر لوكالة «رويترز»، مقتل وزير الدفاع الإيراني وقائد الحرس الثوري في الهجمات الإسرائيلية. وقالت المصادر: «قُتل وزير الدفاع الإيراني أمير ناصر زاده، وقائد الحرس الثوري محمد باكبور».


وكانت مصادر مطلعة قد أفادت بمقتل عدد من كبار قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني ومسؤولين سياسيين بارزين جراء القصف.


ونقلت القناة 12 الإسرائيلية، عن مصادر، بأن التقييمات الأولية داخل إسرائيل تشير إلى تحقيق «نجاح كبير جداً» في الضربات الجوية التي استهدفت إيران، مع التركيز على تصفية قيادات سياسية وعسكرية رفيعة.


في غضون ذلك، أطلقت وزارة الحرب الأمريكية «البنتاغون» اسم «ملحمة الغضب» على العملية العسكرية المشتركة مع إسرائيل على إيران، اليوم (السبت).


وقال مسؤول أمريكي لشبكة «CNN» إن الضربات على إيران مركزة على أهداف عسكرية ومواقع تابعة للنظام.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية بسماع دوي انفجارات في العاصمة طهران وعدد من المدن الإيرانية.


واستهدفت الضربات الأولى العاصمة طهران، وبينما لم يكشف عن كل الأهداف فيها، تحدثت وكالات أنباء إيرانية عن سقوط نحو 7 صواريخ على منطقة بالقرب من القصر الرئاسي الإيراني ومجمع المرشد علي خامنئي.


وأفادت وكالة «فرانس برس» بانتشار أمني كثيف في طهران، حيث أُغلقت شوارع في محيط مقرّ إقامة المرشد علي خامنئي.


وأوضحت وكالة «فارس» الإيرانية للأنباء أن «7 إصابات صاروخية وقعت في منطقتي كشوردوست وحي باستور بالعاصمة طهران».


وأفادت وكالة «إيسنا» أن أحد عمودي الدخان يتصاعد من محيط حي باستور حيث مقر علي خامنئي ومقر الرئاسة في وسط طهران.


وقال مسؤول إيراني لـ«رويترز»: إن القصف استهداف عدة وزارات في جنوب طهران.


وأشارت تقارير أولية إلى سقوط عدة صواريخ على شارع «دانشكاه» ومنطقة «جمهوري» وسط طهران، فيما تصاعد الدخان في منطقة «باستور» حيث المجمع الحكومي وسط العاصمة الإيرانية.


في الأثناء، قالت وكالة «تسنيم» الإيرانية للأنباء إن الدفاعات الجوية في طهران تواصل الاشتباك مع أهداف «معادية» في وسط المدينة ومناطق أخرى منها.


وأفادت وسائل إعلام إيرانية باستهداف مدينة أصفهان، حيث سُمع دوي انفجارات. ووقعت انفجارات في مدينة تبريز بشمال غرب إيران.


وسُمع دوي انفجارات في كل من قم وكرج وكرمنشاه.


وتحدثت وسائل إعلام إيرانية عن تعرض مدينة بوشهر الساحلية لهجوم، لكن لم تتسرب معلومات بشأن ما إذا تضررت محطة بوشهر النووية.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء إيرانية خبراً مفاده سماع دوي انفجارات في جزيرتي دزفول وخارك الإيرانيتين.


وأفادت وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الإيرانية بتعرض مدينة ماهشهر للقصف، وإحدى المناطق في مدينة يزد.


وأفادت وكالة الأنباء الإيرانية «إرنا» بوقوع انفجارات في محيط مدينة شيراز وكذلك في مناطق غربي وجنوبي مدينة إيلام الواقعة غربي إيران.