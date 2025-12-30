The number of point-of-sale transactions in the Kingdom during the period from December 21 to 27, 2025, reached (220,659,000) transactions, with a value of (13,028,075,000) riyals, compared to (12,488,356,000) riyals for the same previous period.

According to the weekly bulletin from the Saudi Central Bank on point-of-sale transactions, the number of transactions in transportation reached (5,591,000) with a value of (943,183,000) riyals, the number of transactions in health reached (8,984,000) with a value of (776,023,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in restaurants and cafes reached (54,191,000) with a value of (1,573,046,000) riyals. The number of transactions in baked goods and sweets reached (6,803,000) with a value of (237,652,000) riyals, the number of transactions in hotels reached (730,000) with a value of (372,273,000) riyals, the number of transactions in food and beverages reached (50,507,000) with a value of (1,916,532,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in clothing and accessories reached (9,714,000) with a value of (1,234,265,000) riyals, while the number of transactions in culture and entertainment reached (3,699,000) with a value of (322,816,000) riyals.

The number of transactions in professional and commercial services reached (11,755,000) with a value of (746,765,000) riyals, the number of transactions in electronic and electrical devices reached (1,752,000) with a value of (193,941,000) riyals, the number of transactions in furniture and household supplies reached (2,607,000) with a value of (515,884,000) riyals, the number of transactions in construction materials reached (2,440,000) with a value of (422,658,000) riyals, the number of transactions in jewelry reached (268,000) with a value of (367,697,000) riyals, the number of transactions in telecommunications reached (4,132,000) with a value of (171,588,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in education reached (157,000) with a value of (141,499,000) riyals.

The number of transactions in public utilities and services reached (748,000) with a value of (47,829,000) riyals, the number of transactions at fuel stations reached (16,689,000) with a value of (918,884,000) riyals, the number of transactions in laundry services reached (2,521,000) with a value of (47,642,000) riyals, and the number of other transactions reached (37,371,000) with a value of (2,077,899,000) riyals.

At the level of cities in the Kingdom, the number of weekly point-of-sale transactions in Riyadh reached (70,959,000) with a value of (4,638,984,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Mecca reached (8,834,000) with a value of (594,000,000) riyals, while the number of point-of-sale transactions in Medina reached (8,654,000) with a value of (559,741,000) riyals.

The number of point-of-sale transactions in Tabuk reached (4,206,000) with a value of (217,854,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Hail reached (3,645,000) with a value of (193,591,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Abha reached (2,810,000) with a value of (138,129,000) riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in Buraidah reached (4,955,000) with a value of (316,914,000) riyals.

As for the number of point-of-sale transactions in Khobar, it reached (4,743,000) with a value of (386,068,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Dammam reached (9,220,000) with a value of (659,538,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Jeddah reached (26,208,000) with a value of (1,779,284,000) riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in other cities reached (23,285,000) with a value of (916,298,000) riyals.