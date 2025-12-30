بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المملكة خلال المدة من 21 - 27 ديسمبر 2025م، (220,659,000) عملية، بقيمة (13,028,075,000) ريال، مقابل (12,488,356,000) ريال، عن المدة السابقة نفسها.
ووفق نشرة البنك المركزي السعودي الأسبوعية لنقاط البيع، بلغ عدد العمليات في النقل (5,591,000) بقيمة (943,183,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الصحة (8,984,000) بقيمة (776,023,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المطاعم والمقاهي إلى (54,191,000) بقيمة (1,573,046,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المخبوزات والحلويات (6,803,000) بقيمة (237,652,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الفنادق (730,000) بقيمة (372,273,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأطعمة والمشروبات (50,507,000) بقيمة (1,916,532,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الملبوسات والإكسسوارات (9,714,000) بقيمة (1,234,265,000) ريال، في حين بلغ عدد العمليات في الثقافة والترفيه (3,699,000) بقيمة (322,816,000) ريال.
ووصل عدد العمليات في الخدمات المهنية والتجارية (11,755,000) بقيمة (746,765,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأجهزة الإلكترونية والكهربائية (1,752,000) بقيمة (193,941,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأثاث والمستلزمات المنزلية (2,607,000) بقيمة (515,884,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في مواد البناء والتعمير (2,440,000) بقيمة (422,658,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المجوهرات (268,000) بقيمة (367,697,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الاتصالات (4,132,000) بقيمة (171,588,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في التعليم (157,000) بقيمة (141,499,000) ريال.
وبلغ عدد العمليات في المنافع والخدمات العامة (748,000) بقيمة (47,829,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في محطات الوقود (16,689,000) بقيمة (918,884,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في خدمات غسيل الملابس (2,521,000) بقيمة (47,642,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات الأخرى (37,371,000) بقيمة (2,077,899,000) ريال.
وعلى مستوى مدن المملكة، بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع الأسبوعية في الرياض (70,959,000) بقيمة (4,638,984,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في مكة المكرمة (8,834,000) بقيمة (594,000,000) ريال، في حين بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدينة المنورة (8,654,000) بقيمة (559,741,000) ريال.
وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في تبوك (4,206,000) بقيمة (217,854,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في حائل (3,645,000) بقيمة (193,591,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في أبها (2,810,000) بقيمة (138,129,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في بريدة (4,955,000) بقيمة (316,914,000) ريال.
أما عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الخبر فبلغ (4,743,000) بقيمة (386,068,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الدمام (9,220,000) بقيمة (659,538,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في جدة (26,208,000) بقيمة (1,779,284,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدن الأخرى (23,285,000) بقيمة (916,298,000) ريال.
The number of point-of-sale transactions in the Kingdom during the period from December 21 to 27, 2025, reached (220,659,000) transactions, with a value of (13,028,075,000) riyals, compared to (12,488,356,000) riyals for the same previous period.
According to the weekly bulletin from the Saudi Central Bank on point-of-sale transactions, the number of transactions in transportation reached (5,591,000) with a value of (943,183,000) riyals, the number of transactions in health reached (8,984,000) with a value of (776,023,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in restaurants and cafes reached (54,191,000) with a value of (1,573,046,000) riyals. The number of transactions in baked goods and sweets reached (6,803,000) with a value of (237,652,000) riyals, the number of transactions in hotels reached (730,000) with a value of (372,273,000) riyals, the number of transactions in food and beverages reached (50,507,000) with a value of (1,916,532,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in clothing and accessories reached (9,714,000) with a value of (1,234,265,000) riyals, while the number of transactions in culture and entertainment reached (3,699,000) with a value of (322,816,000) riyals.
The number of transactions in professional and commercial services reached (11,755,000) with a value of (746,765,000) riyals, the number of transactions in electronic and electrical devices reached (1,752,000) with a value of (193,941,000) riyals, the number of transactions in furniture and household supplies reached (2,607,000) with a value of (515,884,000) riyals, the number of transactions in construction materials reached (2,440,000) with a value of (422,658,000) riyals, the number of transactions in jewelry reached (268,000) with a value of (367,697,000) riyals, the number of transactions in telecommunications reached (4,132,000) with a value of (171,588,000) riyals, and the number of transactions in education reached (157,000) with a value of (141,499,000) riyals.
The number of transactions in public utilities and services reached (748,000) with a value of (47,829,000) riyals, the number of transactions at fuel stations reached (16,689,000) with a value of (918,884,000) riyals, the number of transactions in laundry services reached (2,521,000) with a value of (47,642,000) riyals, and the number of other transactions reached (37,371,000) with a value of (2,077,899,000) riyals.
At the level of cities in the Kingdom, the number of weekly point-of-sale transactions in Riyadh reached (70,959,000) with a value of (4,638,984,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Mecca reached (8,834,000) with a value of (594,000,000) riyals, while the number of point-of-sale transactions in Medina reached (8,654,000) with a value of (559,741,000) riyals.
The number of point-of-sale transactions in Tabuk reached (4,206,000) with a value of (217,854,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Hail reached (3,645,000) with a value of (193,591,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Abha reached (2,810,000) with a value of (138,129,000) riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in Buraidah reached (4,955,000) with a value of (316,914,000) riyals.
As for the number of point-of-sale transactions in Khobar, it reached (4,743,000) with a value of (386,068,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Dammam reached (9,220,000) with a value of (659,538,000) riyals, the number of point-of-sale transactions in Jeddah reached (26,208,000) with a value of (1,779,284,000) riyals, and the number of point-of-sale transactions in other cities reached (23,285,000) with a value of (916,298,000) riyals.