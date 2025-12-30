بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المملكة خلال المدة من 21 - 27 ديسمبر 2025م، (220,659,000) عملية، بقيمة (13,028,075,000) ريال، مقابل (12,488,356,000) ريال، عن المدة السابقة نفسها.

ووفق نشرة البنك المركزي السعودي الأسبوعية لنقاط البيع، بلغ عدد العمليات في النقل (5,591,000) بقيمة (943,183,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الصحة (8,984,000) بقيمة (776,023,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المطاعم والمقاهي إلى (54,191,000) بقيمة (1,573,046,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المخبوزات والحلويات (6,803,000) بقيمة (237,652,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الفنادق (730,000) بقيمة (372,273,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأطعمة والمشروبات (50,507,000) بقيمة (1,916,532,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الملبوسات والإكسسوارات (9,714,000) بقيمة (1,234,265,000) ريال، في حين بلغ عدد العمليات في الثقافة والترفيه (3,699,000) بقيمة (322,816,000) ريال.

ووصل عدد العمليات في الخدمات المهنية والتجارية (11,755,000) بقيمة (746,765,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأجهزة الإلكترونية والكهربائية (1,752,000) بقيمة (193,941,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الأثاث والمستلزمات المنزلية (2,607,000) بقيمة (515,884,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في مواد البناء والتعمير (2,440,000) بقيمة (422,658,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في المجوهرات (268,000) بقيمة (367,697,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في الاتصالات (4,132,000) بقيمة (171,588,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في التعليم (157,000) بقيمة (141,499,000) ريال.

وبلغ عدد العمليات في المنافع والخدمات العامة (748,000) بقيمة (47,829,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في محطات الوقود (16,689,000) بقيمة (918,884,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات في خدمات غسيل الملابس (2,521,000) بقيمة (47,642,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد العمليات الأخرى (37,371,000) بقيمة (2,077,899,000) ريال.

وعلى مستوى مدن المملكة، بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع الأسبوعية في الرياض (70,959,000) بقيمة (4,638,984,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في مكة المكرمة (8,834,000) بقيمة (594,000,000) ريال، في حين بلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدينة المنورة (8,654,000) بقيمة (559,741,000) ريال.

وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في تبوك (4,206,000) بقيمة (217,854,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في حائل (3,645,000) بقيمة (193,591,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في أبها (2,810,000) بقيمة (138,129,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في بريدة (4,955,000) بقيمة (316,914,000) ريال.

أما عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الخبر فبلغ (4,743,000) بقيمة (386,068,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في الدمام (9,220,000) بقيمة (659,538,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في جدة (26,208,000) بقيمة (1,779,284,000) ريال، وبلغ عدد عمليات نقاط البيع في المدن الأخرى (23,285,000) بقيمة (916,298,000) ريال.