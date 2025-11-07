The numbers and historical results have proven the superiority of the Al-Ittihad team over Al-Ahli since the beginning of their derby encounters and in the total competitions that have brought the two teams together. Al-Ittihad has a better record in terms of wins against Al-Ahli in the league, and it is also more successful in the finals between the two teams, with a tally of 7 championships for Al-Ittihad compared to 5 championships for Al-Ahli. Al-Ittihad also leads in historical results with scores of 7-0 and 8-2, during which Saeed Gharab scored six goals. The two teams have played 220 matches across all competitions, with Al-Ittihad winning 76, Al-Ahli winning 74, and the teams drawing 70 times. Meanwhile, the "neighbors" have faced each other in 129 matches in the Saudi league under various names up to November 5, 2025.



History of the two teams in all competitions:



220 matches



76 wins for Al-Ittihad



74 wins for Al-Ahli



70 draws



League encounters:



129 matches



44 wins for Al-Ittihad



43 wins for Al-Ahli



42 draws



Historical results:



In 1959, Al-Ittihad won 7-0



In 1966, Al-Ittihad won 8-2



In 1965, Al-Ahli won 5-1



Final results:



- Al-Ittihad won against Al-Ahli in 7 finals



- Al-Ahli won against Al-Ittihad in 5 finals