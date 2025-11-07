برهنت الأرقام والنتائج التاريخية على علو كعب فريق الاتحاد أمام الأهلي منذ بدء مواجهات الفريقين في الديربي وفي إجمالي المسابقات التي جمعت الفريقين، ويتفوق الاتحاد في عدد الفوز على الأهلي بالدوري، والأكثر تفوقاً في النهائيات التي جمعت الفريقين برصيد 7 بطولات للاتحاد مقابل 5 بطولات للأهلي، ويتفوق الاتحاد على جاره الأهلي بالنتائج التاريخية بـ 7-0 و8-2، وسجل خلالها سعيد غراب ستة أهداف، وخاض الفريقان 220 مباراة، في جميع المسابقات، فاز الاتحاد في 76 مقابل 74 وتعادل الفريقان في 70 مباراة، فيما خاض «الجاران» 129 مباراة في الدوري السعودي بمختلف مسمياته حتى تاريخ 5 نوفمبر 2025 .


تاريخ الفريقين في جميع المسابقات:


220 مباراة


76 فوزاً للاتحاد


74 فوزاً للأهلي


70 تعادلاً


مواجهات الدوري:


129 مباراة


44 فوزاً للاتحاد


43 فوزاً للأهلي


42 تعادلاً


النتائج التاريخية:


عام 1959 فوز الاتحاد 7-0


عام 1966 فوز الاتحاد 8-2


عام 1965 فوز الأهلي 5-1


نتائج النهائيات:


- الاتحاد فاز على الأهلي في 7 نهائيات


- الأهلي فاز على الاتحاد في 5 نهائيات