برهنت الأرقام والنتائج التاريخية على علو كعب فريق الاتحاد أمام الأهلي منذ بدء مواجهات الفريقين في الديربي وفي إجمالي المسابقات التي جمعت الفريقين، ويتفوق الاتحاد في عدد الفوز على الأهلي بالدوري، والأكثر تفوقاً في النهائيات التي جمعت الفريقين برصيد 7 بطولات للاتحاد مقابل 5 بطولات للأهلي، ويتفوق الاتحاد على جاره الأهلي بالنتائج التاريخية بـ 7-0 و8-2، وسجل خلالها سعيد غراب ستة أهداف، وخاض الفريقان 220 مباراة، في جميع المسابقات، فاز الاتحاد في 76 مقابل 74 وتعادل الفريقان في 70 مباراة، فيما خاض «الجاران» 129 مباراة في الدوري السعودي بمختلف مسمياته حتى تاريخ 5 نوفمبر 2025 .
تاريخ الفريقين في جميع المسابقات:
220 مباراة
76 فوزاً للاتحاد
74 فوزاً للأهلي
70 تعادلاً
مواجهات الدوري:
129 مباراة
44 فوزاً للاتحاد
43 فوزاً للأهلي
42 تعادلاً
النتائج التاريخية:
عام 1959 فوز الاتحاد 7-0
عام 1966 فوز الاتحاد 8-2
عام 1965 فوز الأهلي 5-1
نتائج النهائيات:
- الاتحاد فاز على الأهلي في 7 نهائيات
- الأهلي فاز على الاتحاد في 5 نهائيات
The numbers and historical results have proven the superiority of the Al-Ittihad team over Al-Ahli since the beginning of their derby encounters and in the total competitions that have brought the two teams together. Al-Ittihad has a better record in terms of wins against Al-Ahli in the league, and it is also more successful in the finals between the two teams, with a tally of 7 championships for Al-Ittihad compared to 5 championships for Al-Ahli. Al-Ittihad also leads in historical results with scores of 7-0 and 8-2, during which Saeed Gharab scored six goals. The two teams have played 220 matches across all competitions, with Al-Ittihad winning 76, Al-Ahli winning 74, and the teams drawing 70 times. Meanwhile, the "neighbors" have faced each other in 129 matches in the Saudi league under various names up to November 5, 2025.
History of the two teams in all competitions:
220 matches
76 wins for Al-Ittihad
74 wins for Al-Ahli
70 draws
League encounters:
129 matches
44 wins for Al-Ittihad
43 wins for Al-Ahli
42 draws
Historical results:
In 1959, Al-Ittihad won 7-0
In 1966, Al-Ittihad won 8-2
In 1965, Al-Ahli won 5-1
Final results:
- Al-Ittihad won against Al-Ahli in 7 finals
- Al-Ahli won against Al-Ittihad in 5 finals