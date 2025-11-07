مشاهد تكسير المقاعد في بعض الملاعب السعودية تفتح بابًا واسعًا للتساؤل حول جدّية تطبيق العقوبات التي نصّ عليها نظام الرياضة الصادر عن وزارة الرياضة؛ فالمادة (78) من النظام حدّدت عقوبة السجن حتى سبع سنوات أو غرامة تصل إلى 500 ألف ريال لكل من يتعمد الإضرار بمنشأة رياضية تابعة للدولة أو يهدد سلامة الحضور.


هذا النص الصارم يعكس إدراك المشرّع لقيمة المنشآت الرياضية كأصول وطنية واستثمارية، لكن الواقع الميداني يكشف عن غياب الردع الفعلي، إذ تتكرر مشاهد التخريب بعد المباريات دون إعلان أي إجراءات علنية أو غرامات تطبّق بحق المتسببين.


حماية الملاعب ركيزة استثمارية تعزز الثقة في القطاع الرياضي، وتجذب الشركات المحلية والعالمية للدخول في مشاريع الصيانة والتشغيل والرعاية.


فكيف يمكن تسويق الملاعب كواجهة اقتصادية واعدة بينما المقاعد تُكسّر، والمرافق تُتلف دون محاسبة؟


تطبيق النظام بحزم ضرورة لضمان بيئة رياضية آمنة ومستدامة، تحترم المال العام وتُكرّس الوعي بأن الرياضة مشروع وطني قبل أن تكون منافسة في الملعب .


عقوبات محالفة نظام الرياضة:


• السجن حتى 7 سنوات


• غرامة حتى 500,000 ريال


• غرامة حتى 100,000 ريال


تُطبّق العقوبات على من:


• يثير العنف أو الشغب في المباريات


• يهدد سلامة اللاعبين أو الجماهير


• يُتلف أو يخرّب منشأة رياضية


جزاءات إضافية


• إيقاف عن العمل حتى 5 سنوات


• حرمان من دخول الملاعب حتى سنتين


• مصادرة الأموال أو المضبوطات