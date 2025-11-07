The scenes of broken seats in some Saudi stadiums raise significant questions about the seriousness of enforcing the penalties stipulated by the sports law issued by the Ministry of Sports; Article (78) of the law specifies a prison sentence of up to seven years or a fine of up to 500,000 riyals for anyone who intentionally damages a state-owned sports facility or threatens the safety of attendees.



This strict text reflects the legislator's awareness of the value of sports facilities as national and investment assets, but the field reality reveals a lack of actual deterrence, as scenes of vandalism recur after matches without any public announcements of measures or fines imposed on the perpetrators.



Protecting stadiums is an investment pillar that enhances confidence in the sports sector and attracts local and international companies to engage in maintenance, operation, and sponsorship projects.



How can stadiums be marketed as a promising economic front while seats are being broken and facilities are being damaged without accountability?



Enforcing the law firmly is essential to ensure a safe and sustainable sports environment that respects public funds and instills awareness that sports is a national project before it is a competition on the field.



Penalties for violating the sports law:



• Imprisonment for up to 7 years



• A fine of up to 500,000 riyals



• A fine of up to 100,000 riyals



Penalties apply to those who:



• Incite violence or riots at matches



• Threaten the safety of players or fans



• Damage or vandalize a sports facility



Additional penalties



• Suspension from work for up to 5 years



• Prohibition from entering stadiums for up to 2 years



• Confiscation of funds or seized items