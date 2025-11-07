وصف الرئيس السابق للاتحاد العربي لكرة القدم الأمير تركي بن خالد، المشروع الرياضي السعودي بأنه يمثل أنموذجًا عالميًا في الاستثمار الرياضي، ويجسّد رؤية المملكة 2030 التي يقودها الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكدًا أن ما يحدث في المملكة ليس صرفًا على الرياضة، بل استثمار في الرياضة وصناعة مستقبلها.


جاء ذلك خلال كلمته في منتدى الشرق الأوسط للاستثمار الرياضي (MESIF) الذي نظمه اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية بملعب سانتياغو برنابيو في مدريد، بحضور مستثمرين أوروبيين وممثلين عن شركات رياضية سعودية وإسبانية.


وخاطب الأمير تركي الحضور الأوروبي بقوله: «السعودية حصلت على الأفضل في العالم.. كريستيانو رونالدو وكأس العالم 2034، وهذا يعكس أننا مع الأفضل ونسير نحو المستقبل بثقة واستثمار».


وأضاف أن البنية التحتية الرياضية في المملكة من الأحدث عالميًا، وأن الشباب السعودي يقود تنظيم البطولات الكبرى، فيما فتحت منصة «نافس» المجال أمام المستثمرين المحليين والدوليين للمشاركة في بناء القطاع الرياضي، مؤكدًا أن ما يجري في الرياضة السعودية اليوم هو امتداد لتطور شامل في كل القطاعات الاقتصادية والحياتية.