وصف الرئيس السابق للاتحاد العربي لكرة القدم الأمير تركي بن خالد، المشروع الرياضي السعودي بأنه يمثل أنموذجًا عالميًا في الاستثمار الرياضي، ويجسّد رؤية المملكة 2030 التي يقودها الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكدًا أن ما يحدث في المملكة ليس صرفًا على الرياضة، بل استثمار في الرياضة وصناعة مستقبلها.
جاء ذلك خلال كلمته في منتدى الشرق الأوسط للاستثمار الرياضي (MESIF) الذي نظمه اتحاد الغرف التجارية السعودية بملعب سانتياغو برنابيو في مدريد، بحضور مستثمرين أوروبيين وممثلين عن شركات رياضية سعودية وإسبانية.
وخاطب الأمير تركي الحضور الأوروبي بقوله: «السعودية حصلت على الأفضل في العالم.. كريستيانو رونالدو وكأس العالم 2034، وهذا يعكس أننا مع الأفضل ونسير نحو المستقبل بثقة واستثمار».
وأضاف أن البنية التحتية الرياضية في المملكة من الأحدث عالميًا، وأن الشباب السعودي يقود تنظيم البطولات الكبرى، فيما فتحت منصة «نافس» المجال أمام المستثمرين المحليين والدوليين للمشاركة في بناء القطاع الرياضي، مؤكدًا أن ما يجري في الرياضة السعودية اليوم هو امتداد لتطور شامل في كل القطاعات الاقتصادية والحياتية.
The former president of the Arab Football Association, Prince Turki bin Khalid, described the Saudi sports project as a global model in sports investment, embodying the Kingdom's Vision 2030 led by Prince Mohammed bin Salman. He emphasized that what is happening in the Kingdom is not just spending on sports, but an investment in sports and the creation of its future.
This was stated during his speech at the Middle East Sports Investment Forum (MESIF), organized by the Saudi Chambers of Commerce at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, in the presence of European investors and representatives from Saudi and Spanish sports companies.
Prince Turki addressed the European attendees by saying: "Saudi Arabia has secured the best in the world... Cristiano Ronaldo and the 2034 World Cup, and this reflects that we are with the best and moving towards the future with confidence and investment."
He added that the sports infrastructure in the Kingdom is among the most modern globally, and that Saudi youth are leading the organization of major tournaments, while the "Nafes" platform has opened the door for local and international investors to participate in building the sports sector, affirming that what is happening in Saudi sports today is an extension of comprehensive development across all economic and life sectors.