أعلن الأسترالي غراهام أرنولد مدرب منتخب العراق لكرة القدم، قائمة تضم 25 لاعباً لمواجهتي منتخب الإمارات الحاسمتين ضمن الملحق الآسيوي لقارة آسيا لبلوغ الملحق العالمي المؤهل لمونديال 2026، وشهدت غياب اللاعب إبراهيم بايش للإصابة مقابل عودة علي الحمادي.


وأعلن أرنولد استبعاد بايش (25 عاماً)، لاعب وسط الرياض، من القائمة العراق بسبب الإصابة و«عدم خوض أي مباريات منذ لقاء السعودية»، موضحاً أن عودة الثنائي الهجومي أيمن حسين وعلي الحمادي تمثل أنباء سارة بعد التعافي من الإصابة «في منطقة مهمة من الملعب من أجل تسجيل الأهداف».


واستطرد قائلاً: «اخترت اللاعبين لمواجهتي الإمارات ليكونوا على أتم الجاهزية للقتال وتقديم أفضل ما لديهم».


وتقام مباراتا العراق والإمارات في ملعب محمد بن زايد بالعاصمة الإماراتية ابو ظبي في 13 من الشهر الجاري ذهاباً، وفي ملعب البصرة الدولي في 18 منه إياباً. ويتأهل الفائز من مجموع نتيجتي المباراتين إلى الملحق العالمي المؤهل إلى كأس العالم.


واستبعد أرنولد أيضا بشار رسن المحترف في باختاكور الأوزبكي، إلى جانب المدافع فرانس بطرس المحترف في بيرسيب الإندونيسي، والمهاجمين عمار محسن المحترف في براغي السويدي ومحمد جواد من القوة الجوية.


كما استمرّ أرنولد في استبعاد لاعب وسط زاخو أمجد عطوان، الذي لم يلعب في مباراتي الملحق السابق الشهر الماضي في جدة أمام إندونيسيا والسعودية.


وقال أرنولد لموقع الاتحاد العراقي: «سنعمل كل ما نستطيع من أجل التأهل إلى كأس العالم، من خلال نصف المقعد».


تابع: «أعلم أن الجمهور والإعلام كانوا في قمة الإحباط بعد المباراة أمام السعودية (وخسارة بطاقة التأهل من الملحق الآسيوي) ولكنني فخور بعمل اللاعبين والمنتخب والتزامهم لأقصى درجة ممكنة».


وأردف: «دفاعياً كانوا في أفضل مستوى ولم نستقبل أي أهداف خلال مباراتي الملحق أمام إندونيسيا ثم السعودية، ولكن يجب أن نكون أفضل حين نستحوذ على الكرة».


وهنا القائمة:


- حراسة المرمى: جلال حسن (الزوراء)، أحمد باسل (الشرطة)، فهد طالب (الطلبة)


- الدفاع: ريبين سولاقا (بورت التايلاندي)، مناف يونس، مصطفى سعدون، أحمد يحيى (الشرطة)، آكام هاشم (الزوراء)، زيد تحسين (باختاكور الأوزبكستاني)، وحسين علي (بوغون البولندي)، شيركو كريم (زاخو)، وميرخاس دوسكي (فيكتوريا بلزن التشيكي)


- الوسط: إيمار شير (ساربسبورغ النروجي)، أسامة رشيد (زاخو)، أمير العماري (كراكوفيا البولندي)، ماركو فرج (سترومسغودسيت النرويجي)، كيفن يعقوب (أرهوس الدنماركي)، يوسف الأمين (أيك لارنكا القبرصي)، منتظر ماجد (هاماربي السويدي)، حسن عبد الكريم (الزوراء)، زيدان إقبال (أوتريخت الهولندي)


- الهجوم: مهند علي (دبا الفجيرة الإماراتي)، علي جاسم (النجمة السعودي)، أيمن حسين (الكرامة)، علي الحمادي (لوتون تاون الإنجليزي).