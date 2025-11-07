Australian coach Graham Arnold of the Iraq national football team announced a list of 25 players for the crucial matches against the UAE national team in the Asian playoff to qualify for the global playoff for the 2026 World Cup. The list saw the absence of player Ibrahim Baish due to injury, while Ali Al-Hamadi made a return.



Arnold announced the exclusion of Baish (25 years old), a midfielder from Al-Riyadh, from the Iraq squad due to injury and "not having played any matches since the game against Saudi Arabia," explaining that the return of the attacking duo Ayman Hussein and Ali Al-Hamadi is good news after recovering from injury "in a crucial area of the pitch to score goals."



He continued: "I chose the players for the matches against the UAE to be fully prepared to fight and give their best."



The matches between Iraq and the UAE will take place at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, on the 13th of this month for the first leg, and at Basra International Stadium on the 18th for the second leg. The winner of the aggregate score of the two matches will qualify for the global playoff for the World Cup.



Arnold also excluded Bashar Resan, who plays for Pakhtakor in Uzbekistan, along with defender Frans Batros, who plays for Persib in Indonesia, and forwards Ammar Mohsen, who plays for Brage in Sweden, and Muhammad Jawad from Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya.



Arnold continued to exclude midfielder Amjad Attwan from Zakho, who did not play in the previous playoff matches last month in Jeddah against Indonesia and Saudi Arabia.



Arnold told the Iraqi Football Association website: "We will do everything we can to qualify for the World Cup through the half spot."



He added: "I know that the fans and the media were at their peak of frustration after the match against Saudi Arabia (and losing the qualification spot from the Asian playoff), but I am proud of the players' work and the team's commitment to the fullest extent possible."



He further stated: "Defensively, they were at their best, and we did not concede any goals during the playoff matches against Indonesia and then Saudi Arabia, but we need to be better when we have possession of the ball."



Here is the list:



- Goalkeepers: Jalal Hassan (Al-Zawraa), Ahmed Basal (Al-Shorta), Fahd Talib (Al-Student)



- Defenders: Rebin Solaka (Port FC, Thailand), Manaf Younis, Mustafa Saadoun, Ahmed Yahya (Al-Shorta), Akam Hashim (Al-Zawraa), Zaid Tahseen (Pakhtakor, Uzbekistan), Hussein Ali (Pogon, Poland), Sherko Karim (Zakho), and Mirxas Doski (Victoria Plzeň, Czech Republic)



- Midfielders: Imar Sher (Sarpsborg, Norway), Osama Rashid (Zakho), Amir Al-Amari (Cracovia, Poland), Marco Faraj (Strømsgodset, Norway), Kevin Yacoub (Aarhus, Denmark), Youssef Al-Amin (Aek Larnaca, Cyprus), Montazer Majid (Hammarby, Sweden), Hassan Abdul Karim (Al-Zawraa), Zidan Iqbal (Utrecht, Netherlands)



- Forwards: Mohanad Ali (Diba Al-Fujairah, UAE), Ali Jassim (Al-Najma, Saudi Arabia), Ayman Hussein (Al-Karamah), Ali Al-Hamadi (Luton Town, England).