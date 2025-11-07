يستضيف فريق الفيحاء نظيره الأخدود عند تمام الساعة 4:20 من عصر اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، ضمن لقاءات الجولة الثامنة لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل فريق الفيحاء هذا اللقاء بحثاً عن الانتصار الثالث والقفز لمراكز المقدمة، إذ يحتل المركز العاشر برصيد 8 نقاط حصدها من انتصارين وتعادلين و3 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 7 وعليه 10 أهداف، فيما يسعى فريق الأخدود لتحقيق الفوز الثاني له في الدوري والابتعاد عن مراكز الخطر، إذ يحتل المركز الـ 16 برصيد 4 نقاط حصدها من فوز وتعادل و4 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 8 وعليه 15 هدفاً.
والتقى الفريقان 4 مرات في دوري المحترفين، وشهدت هيمنة لفريق الفيحاء بالفوز فيها جميعاً ولم يشهد أي تعثر له أمام ضيفه الأخدود، وأحرز هجوم الفيحاء 9 أهداف فيما استقبلت شباكه هدفين فقط.
