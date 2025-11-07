The Al-Fayha team hosts its counterpart Al-Akhidood at exactly 4:20 PM today (Friday) at the Al-Majma'ah Sports City Stadium, as part of the matches of the eighth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Al-Fayha enters this match in search of its third victory and to climb into the top positions, as it currently occupies the tenth place with 8 points, having achieved 2 wins, 2 draws, and 3 losses, with 7 goals scored and 10 goals conceded. Meanwhile, Al-Akhidood aims to secure its second win in the league and distance itself from the danger zone, as it sits in 16th place with 4 points, having achieved 1 win, 1 draw, and 4 losses, with 8 goals scored and 15 goals conceded.



The two teams have met 4 times in the Professional League, with Al-Fayha dominating by winning all of them and not experiencing any setbacks against its guest Al-Akhidood. Al-Fayha's attack has scored 9 goals while conceding only 2.