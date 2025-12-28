وسط خلافات بين الجانبين، كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يعتزم إطلاق عدة إعلانات كبرى حول غزة أوائل يناير القادم، معتبرا أن الخطوات القادمة تعتمد على اجتماع فلوريدا مع رئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو غدا (الإثنين).
اللمسات الأخيرة للمرحلة الثانية
وحسب مسؤولي البيت الأبيض، فإن نتنياهو يماطل في عملية السلام، ويخشون أن يستأنف الحرب مع حماس، وسط صدمات مع فريق ترمب، إلا أن نتنياهو يأمل في جذب الرئيس الأمريكي إلى وجهة نظره «الأكثر تشددًا»، وفقًا لمسؤول إسرائيلي كبير.
وأفصح مسؤولون أمريكيون، أن البيت الأبيض يسعى للكشف عن حكومة فلسطينية تكنوقراط وقوة دولية لاستقرار غزة في أسرع وقت ممكن، وربما حتى عقد اجتماع مجلس السلام بقيادة ترمب في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس الشهر القادم.
ووفقا لـ«أكسيوس»، يعمل مستشارا الرئيس الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر مع المصريين والقطريين والأتراك لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة على هذه الاتفاقيات وتمهيد الطريق للمرحلة الثانية من الصفقة، والتي تشمل تسليم حماس للأسلحة وانسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من غزة.
إلا أن نتنياهو أعرب عن شكوكه تجاه أفكار ويتكوف وكوشنر، خصوصًا بشأن نزع السلاح من غزة، خلال لقاء مع السيناتور الأمريكي ليندسي غراهام في القدس، وفقًا لمصدر مطلع.
مع من يقف ترمب؟
ونقل «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول إسرائيلي قوله: إن اللقاء المرتقب بين ترمب ونتنياهو في فلوريدا سيكون حاسما، وليس واضحًا ما إذا كان ترمب في نفس المكان الذي يوجد فيه ويتكوف وكوشنر. نتنياهو يحاول إقناع جمهور من شخص واحد. والسؤال هو هل سيقف معه أم مع مستشاريه الرئيسيين بشأن غزة؟ من يعرف ماذا سيختار ترمب؟.
ويشعر فريق ترمب بالإحباط المتزايد بعدما وجد نفسه يتجادل مع الإسرائيليين لأسابيع حول مسائل تكتيكية مثل فتح معبر رفح مع مصر وتوفير خيم للنازحين الفلسطينيين بحثًا عن مأوى للشتاء.
وكشف مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن نتنياهو فقد نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوثين كوشنر وويتكوف، معتبرا أن الشخص الوحيد المتبقي لديه هو الرئيس، الذي لا يزال يحبه، لكنه حتى هو يريد رؤية صفقة غزة تتحرك بشكل أسرع مما هي عليه الآن. وأكد المسؤول الإسرائيلي أن الفجوات كبيرة بين ويتكوف وكوشنر من جهة ونتنياهو من جهة أخرى، لكنه اعتبر أن ماركو روبيو أقرب إلى موقف رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي.
نزع السلاح تدريجيا
ولفت مسؤول بالبيت الأبيض إلى أن عملية نزع السلاح ستتم على عدة مراحل، بدءًا بالأسلحة الثقيلة مثل الصواريخ، ثم الانتقال تدريجيًا إلى الأسلحة الخفيفة، وتشمل حماس وغيرها من الفصائل المسلحة، مع إمكانية طلب الحكومة الفلسطينية مشاركة قوة الاستقرار الدولية في عملية نزع السلاح.
وتوقع المسؤولون أن يطرح ترمب مع نتنياهو الوضع في الضفة الغربية ومخاوف انهيار السلطة الفلسطينية. وتسعى إدارة ترمب إلى المضي قدمًا بخطة إصلاح جريئة للسلطة الفلسطينية، لكنها لن تنجح إذا واصل الإسرائيليون تقويضها، حسب مسؤولين أمريكيين.
وتريد الإدارة الأمريكية من إسرائيل اتخاذ خطوات للحد من عنف المستوطنين ضد الفلسطينيين، وإطلاق مليارات الدولارات من عائدات الضرائب الفلسطينية المحتجزة، والتوصل إلى تفاهمات حول المستوطنات.
ويتوقع أن يركز ترمب وفريقه خلال الاجتماعات في فلوريدا على أن على نتنياهو تجاوز الحرب والنظر في كيفية تعزيز السلام.
وقال مسؤول أمريكي: أوضحنا لنتنياهو كل الفرص والتحديات، الرئيس ترمب متفائل بأنه يمكنه مساعدته في كل ذلك، لكن ليس إذا استمرت السياسة كما هي الآن.
Amid disagreements between the two sides, Axios revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to launch several major announcements regarding Gaza in early January, considering that the upcoming steps depend on the Florida meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tomorrow (Monday).
The Final Touches for Phase Two
According to White House officials, Netanyahu is stalling the peace process, and they fear he may resume the war with Hamas, amid tensions with Trump's team. However, Netanyahu hopes to draw the U.S. president to his "more hardline" viewpoint, according to a senior Israeli official.
U.S. officials disclosed that the White House is seeking to unveil a technocratic Palestinian government and an international force for stabilizing Gaza as soon as possible, potentially even holding a peace council meeting led by Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos next month.
According to Axios, U.S. presidential advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are working with the Egyptians, Qataris, and Turks to finalize these agreements and pave the way for the second phase of the deal, which includes Hamas handing over weapons and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.
However, Netanyahu expressed doubts about Witkoff and Kushner's ideas, especially regarding disarmament in Gaza, during a meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Jerusalem, according to an informed source.
Who Does Trump Stand With?
Axios quoted an Israeli official as saying that the upcoming meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in Florida will be decisive, and it is unclear whether Trump is on the same page as Witkoff and Kushner. Netanyahu is trying to persuade an audience of one. The question is whether he will side with him or with his main advisors regarding Gaza? Who knows what Trump will choose?
Trump's team is feeling increasing frustration after finding themselves arguing with the Israelis for weeks over tactical issues like opening the Rafah crossing with Egypt and providing tents for Palestinian refugees seeking shelter for the winter.
A White House official revealed that Netanyahu has lost Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and envoys Kushner and Witkoff, considering that the only person left for him is the president, whom he still likes, but even he wants to see the Gaza deal move faster than it currently is. The Israeli official confirmed that there are significant gaps between Witkoff and Kushner on one side and Netanyahu on the other, but he considered that Marco Rubio is closer to the Israeli Prime Minister's position.
Gradual Disarmament
A White House official pointed out that the disarmament process will occur in several stages, starting with heavy weapons like missiles, then gradually moving to lighter weapons, including Hamas and other armed factions, with the possibility of the Palestinian government requesting the participation of an international stabilization force in the disarmament process.
Officials expect Trump to discuss with Netanyahu the situation in the West Bank and concerns about the collapse of the Palestinian Authority. The Trump administration seeks to move forward with a bold reform plan for the Palestinian Authority, but it will not succeed if the Israelis continue to undermine it, according to U.S. officials.
The U.S. administration wants Israel to take steps to reduce settler violence against Palestinians, release billions of dollars in withheld Palestinian tax revenues, and reach understandings regarding settlements.
Trump and his team are expected to focus during the meetings in Florida on the need for Netanyahu to move beyond war and consider how to promote peace.
A U.S. official stated: We have clarified to Netanyahu all the opportunities and challenges; President Trump is optimistic that he can help him with all of that, but not if the politics continue as they are now.