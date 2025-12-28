Amid disagreements between the two sides, Axios revealed that U.S. President Donald Trump intends to launch several major announcements regarding Gaza in early January, considering that the upcoming steps depend on the Florida meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tomorrow (Monday).



The Final Touches for Phase Two



According to White House officials, Netanyahu is stalling the peace process, and they fear he may resume the war with Hamas, amid tensions with Trump's team. However, Netanyahu hopes to draw the U.S. president to his "more hardline" viewpoint, according to a senior Israeli official.



U.S. officials disclosed that the White House is seeking to unveil a technocratic Palestinian government and an international force for stabilizing Gaza as soon as possible, potentially even holding a peace council meeting led by Trump at the World Economic Forum in Davos next month.



According to Axios, U.S. presidential advisors Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are working with the Egyptians, Qataris, and Turks to finalize these agreements and pave the way for the second phase of the deal, which includes Hamas handing over weapons and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



However, Netanyahu expressed doubts about Witkoff and Kushner's ideas, especially regarding disarmament in Gaza, during a meeting with U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in Jerusalem, according to an informed source.



Who Does Trump Stand With?



Axios quoted an Israeli official as saying that the upcoming meeting between Trump and Netanyahu in Florida will be decisive, and it is unclear whether Trump is on the same page as Witkoff and Kushner. Netanyahu is trying to persuade an audience of one. The question is whether he will side with him or with his main advisors regarding Gaza? Who knows what Trump will choose?



Trump's team is feeling increasing frustration after finding themselves arguing with the Israelis for weeks over tactical issues like opening the Rafah crossing with Egypt and providing tents for Palestinian refugees seeking shelter for the winter.



A White House official revealed that Netanyahu has lost Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and envoys Kushner and Witkoff, considering that the only person left for him is the president, whom he still likes, but even he wants to see the Gaza deal move faster than it currently is. The Israeli official confirmed that there are significant gaps between Witkoff and Kushner on one side and Netanyahu on the other, but he considered that Marco Rubio is closer to the Israeli Prime Minister's position.



Gradual Disarmament



A White House official pointed out that the disarmament process will occur in several stages, starting with heavy weapons like missiles, then gradually moving to lighter weapons, including Hamas and other armed factions, with the possibility of the Palestinian government requesting the participation of an international stabilization force in the disarmament process.



Officials expect Trump to discuss with Netanyahu the situation in the West Bank and concerns about the collapse of the Palestinian Authority. The Trump administration seeks to move forward with a bold reform plan for the Palestinian Authority, but it will not succeed if the Israelis continue to undermine it, according to U.S. officials.



The U.S. administration wants Israel to take steps to reduce settler violence against Palestinians, release billions of dollars in withheld Palestinian tax revenues, and reach understandings regarding settlements.



Trump and his team are expected to focus during the meetings in Florida on the need for Netanyahu to move beyond war and consider how to promote peace.



A U.S. official stated: We have clarified to Netanyahu all the opportunities and challenges; President Trump is optimistic that he can help him with all of that, but not if the politics continue as they are now.