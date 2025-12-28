وسط خلافات بين الجانبين، كشف موقع «أكسيوس» أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب يعتزم إطلاق عدة إعلانات كبرى حول غزة أوائل يناير القادم، معتبرا أن الخطوات القادمة تعتمد على اجتماع فلوريدا مع رئيس وزراء إسرائيل بنيامين نتنياهو غدا (الإثنين).


اللمسات الأخيرة للمرحلة الثانية


وحسب مسؤولي البيت الأبيض، فإن نتنياهو يماطل في عملية السلام، ويخشون أن يستأنف الحرب مع حماس، وسط صدمات مع فريق ترمب، إلا أن نتنياهو يأمل في جذب الرئيس الأمريكي إلى وجهة نظره «الأكثر تشددًا»، وفقًا لمسؤول إسرائيلي كبير.


وأفصح مسؤولون أمريكيون، أن البيت الأبيض يسعى للكشف عن حكومة فلسطينية تكنوقراط وقوة دولية لاستقرار غزة في أسرع وقت ممكن، وربما حتى عقد اجتماع مجلس السلام بقيادة ترمب في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي في دافوس الشهر القادم.


ووفقا لـ«أكسيوس»، يعمل مستشارا الرئيس الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف وجاريد كوشنر مع المصريين والقطريين والأتراك لوضع اللمسات الأخيرة على هذه الاتفاقيات وتمهيد الطريق للمرحلة الثانية من الصفقة، والتي تشمل تسليم حماس للأسلحة وانسحاب القوات الإسرائيلية من غزة.


إلا أن نتنياهو أعرب عن شكوكه تجاه أفكار ويتكوف وكوشنر، خصوصًا بشأن نزع السلاح من غزة، خلال لقاء مع السيناتور الأمريكي ليندسي غراهام في القدس، وفقًا لمصدر مطلع.


مع من يقف ترمب؟


ونقل «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول إسرائيلي قوله: إن اللقاء المرتقب بين ترمب ونتنياهو في فلوريدا سيكون حاسما، وليس واضحًا ما إذا كان ترمب في نفس المكان الذي يوجد فيه ويتكوف وكوشنر. نتنياهو يحاول إقناع جمهور من شخص واحد. والسؤال هو هل سيقف معه أم مع مستشاريه الرئيسيين بشأن غزة؟ من يعرف ماذا سيختار ترمب؟.


ويشعر فريق ترمب بالإحباط المتزايد بعدما وجد نفسه يتجادل مع الإسرائيليين لأسابيع حول مسائل تكتيكية مثل فتح معبر رفح مع مصر وتوفير خيم للنازحين الفلسطينيين بحثًا عن مأوى للشتاء.


وكشف مسؤول في البيت الأبيض أن نتنياهو فقد نائب الرئيس جي دي فانس، ووزير الخارجية ماركو روبيو، والمبعوثين كوشنر وويتكوف، معتبرا أن الشخص الوحيد المتبقي لديه هو الرئيس، الذي لا يزال يحبه، لكنه حتى هو يريد رؤية صفقة غزة تتحرك بشكل أسرع مما هي عليه الآن. وأكد المسؤول الإسرائيلي أن الفجوات كبيرة بين ويتكوف وكوشنر من جهة ونتنياهو من جهة أخرى، لكنه اعتبر أن ماركو روبيو أقرب إلى موقف رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي.


نزع السلاح تدريجيا


ولفت مسؤول بالبيت الأبيض إلى أن عملية نزع السلاح ستتم على عدة مراحل، بدءًا بالأسلحة الثقيلة مثل الصواريخ، ثم الانتقال تدريجيًا إلى الأسلحة الخفيفة، وتشمل حماس وغيرها من الفصائل المسلحة، مع إمكانية طلب الحكومة الفلسطينية مشاركة قوة الاستقرار الدولية في عملية نزع السلاح.


وتوقع المسؤولون أن يطرح ترمب مع نتنياهو الوضع في الضفة الغربية ومخاوف انهيار السلطة الفلسطينية. وتسعى إدارة ترمب إلى المضي قدمًا بخطة إصلاح جريئة للسلطة الفلسطينية، لكنها لن تنجح إذا واصل الإسرائيليون تقويضها، حسب مسؤولين أمريكيين.


وتريد الإدارة الأمريكية من إسرائيل اتخاذ خطوات للحد من عنف المستوطنين ضد الفلسطينيين، وإطلاق مليارات الدولارات من عائدات الضرائب الفلسطينية المحتجزة، والتوصل إلى تفاهمات حول المستوطنات.


ويتوقع أن يركز ترمب وفريقه خلال الاجتماعات في فلوريدا على أن على نتنياهو تجاوز الحرب والنظر في كيفية تعزيز السلام.


وقال مسؤول أمريكي: أوضحنا لنتنياهو كل الفرص والتحديات، الرئيس ترمب متفائل بأنه يمكنه مساعدته في كل ذلك، لكن ليس إذا استمرت السياسة كما هي الآن.