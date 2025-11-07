كثيراً ما نشاهد في الملاعب لحظات يشتد فيها الجدل، حين يصر بعض اللاعبين على مطالبة حكم الساحة بالرجوع إلى تقنية الـVAR لكشف الحقيقة وحسم الموقف وسط مؤازرة جماهيرية صاخبة تضفي على المشهد طابعاً حماسياً يعكس عمق التفاعل بين القرار التحكيمي والعاطفة الجماهيرية.

ويظل السؤال الذي يتردد في أذهاننا: هل يحق للاعبين مطالبة الحكم وإجباره على الرجوع إلى تقنية الـVAR لحسم الموقف الجدلي، وما تأثير الأصوات التي تصدرها الجماهير صوب حكم الساحة تأييداً لمطالبة اللاعبين؟

رداً على السؤال، يقول الخبير الرياضي مدرب اللياقة البدنية الكابتن علي المحمود لـ«عكاظ»:

«تقنية الـVAR مثلت نقلة نوعية في عالم كرة القدم، وجاءت لتحد من الأخطاء التحكيمية وتعيد الثقة في نزاهة المباريات، إلا أنها ليست بديلاً عن الحكم الذي يدير اللقاء بل أداة مساعدة له، والقرار النهائي يبقى بيده، سواء قبل المراجعة أو بعدها، فالثقة بقدرات الحكم وخبرته الميدانية تظلان الأساس في إدارة جميع المباريات، خصوصاً الكبرى، كما أن كثرة الاعتماد على الـVAR قد تضعف هيبة الحكم داخل ساحة الملعب».

وتابع: «اللاعبون لا يملكون الحق القانوني في مطالبة حكم الساحة بالرجوع إلى الـVAR، لأن البروتوكول المعتمد من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) يمنح الحكم الرئيسي فقط سلطة اتخاذ قرار العودة إلى تقنية الفيديو إذا ارتأى أن الحالة تستوجب المراجعة أو أن هناك شكاً جوهرياً في قراره الميداني، كما أن تدخل اللاعبين أو اعتراضهم بشكل مباشر قد يعرضهم للعقوبة، لأن ذلك يعد تجاوزاً للنظام التحكيمي ويؤثر على سير المباراة».

وحول تأثير صوت الجماهير وضغط المدرجات على قرارات حكم الساحة، قال: «هذا العامل النفسي ما زال حاضراً بقوة في المباريات، وتحديداً الحاسمة، خصوصاً في الملاعب التي تمتاز بالحضور الجماهيري الكثيف، وبعض الحكام، خصوصاً في الدوريات المحلية قد يتأثرون جزئياً بهتافات الجمهور أو بانفعالات اللاعبين، فيلجؤون إلى طلب المراجعة بالـVAR كنوع من التحصين النفسي والمهني ضد الانتقادات أو التشكيك بعد المباراة».

وعن تأثير الـVAR في تقليل أخطاء الحكام منذ ظهوره يواصل المحمود: «الإحصاءات الدولية تشير إلى انخفاض واضح في نسبة الأخطاء المؤثرة على نتائج المباريات، لكن التقنية لم تلغ الأخطاء بالكامل، لأن تفسير اللقطات يخضع لتقدير بشري، وقد تختلف وجهات النظر بين حكم الفيديو وحكم الساحة، كما أن الجانب الإيجابي الأبرز في هذه التقنية هو أنها أعادت العدالة إلى كثير من المباريات وأنصفت فرقاً ولاعبين تعرضوا سابقاً لقرارات خاطئة من بعض الحكام في جميع الملاعب العالمية».

وأكد الخبير الرياضي المحمود، في ختام حديثه، أن تقنية الـVAR أصبحت جزءاً من منظومة التطور في كرة القدم الحديثة، ولكن نجاحها الحقيقي يعتمد على حسن استخدامها، وثقة الجماهير في حيادية من يديرها من وراء الشاشات، كما أن مستوى المراقبة داخل غرف الـVAR يعد عنصراً حاسماً في دقة القرارات، إذ تختلف سرعة التفاعل وخبرة الحكام المساعدين في تحليل اللقطات وتقديم التوصيات، ما يجعل كفاءة من يدير التقنية لا تقل أهمية عن كفاءة حكم الساحة نفسه.