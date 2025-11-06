بعد الأحداث التي شهدتها قمة الجولة السابعة من الدوري السعودي لكرة السلة، التي جمعت فريقي الأهلي والعلا، إثر نشوب اشتباكات بالأيدي بين لاعبي الفريقين، في مشهد أثار استياء الجماهير الرياضية والمتابعين للعبة، أصدر الاتحاد السعودي لكرة السلة 8 عقوبات انضباطية في حق المتسببين في الأحداث شملت الغرامة بقيمة 86 ألفاً، وإيقاف 36 مباراة، وذلك إشارة إلى ما تضمنته تقارير حكام ومراقب المباراة، وبعد توصية لجنة الانضباط باتحاد السلة جاءت العقوبات على النحو التالي:
1- إيقاف لاعب النادي الأهلي «ويلي ريد» عشر مباريات وتغريمه عشرة آلاف ريال.
2- إيقاف مرزوق المولد من النادي الأهلي 6 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها ستة آلاف ريال.
3- إيقاف اللاعب عبد العزيز العلاوي من نادي العلا 6 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها ستة آلاف ريال.
4- إيقاف اللاعب أحمد المختار من نادي العلا 4 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها عشرة آلاف ريال.
5- إيقاف اللاعب خالد صالح من نادي العلا 4 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها عشرة آلاف ريال.
6- إيقاف المعد البدني «نيانج بونا»من نادي العلا 6 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها أربعة آلاف ريال.
7- توقيع غرامة مالية على النادي الأهلي بسبب مخالفة جمهور النادي وقدرها عشرون آلف ريال.
8- توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي العلا بسبب مخالفة جمهور النادي وقدرها عشرون ألف.
Following the events that took place during the seventh round of the Saudi Basketball League, which brought together the teams of Al-Ahli and Al-Ula, after a physical altercation broke out between the players of both teams, in a scene that sparked the discontent of sports fans and followers of the game, the Saudi Basketball Federation issued 8 disciplinary penalties against those responsible for the incidents, which included a fine of 86,000 and a suspension of 36 matches. This was in reference to what was included in the reports from the referees and the match observer, and after the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee of the Basketball Federation, the penalties were as follows:
1- Suspension of Al-Ahli player "Willy Reid" for ten matches and a fine of ten thousand riyals.
2- Suspension of Marzouk Al-Muallid from Al-Ahli for 6 matches and a financial fine of six thousand riyals.
3- Suspension of player Abdulaziz Al-Alawi from Al-Ula for 6 matches and a financial fine of six thousand riyals.
4- Suspension of player Ahmed Al-Mukhtar from Al-Ula for 4 matches and a financial fine of ten thousand riyals.
5- Suspension of player Khalid Saleh from Al-Ula for 4 matches and a financial fine of ten thousand riyals.
6- Suspension of the physical trainer "Nyang Bouna" from Al-Ula for 6 matches and a financial fine of four thousand riyals.
7- Imposing a financial fine on Al-Ahli club due to the misconduct of the club's fans amounting to twenty thousand riyals.
8- Imposing a financial fine on Al-Ula club due to the misconduct of the club's fans amounting to twenty thousand.