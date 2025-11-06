Following the events that took place during the seventh round of the Saudi Basketball League, which brought together the teams of Al-Ahli and Al-Ula, after a physical altercation broke out between the players of both teams, in a scene that sparked the discontent of sports fans and followers of the game, the Saudi Basketball Federation issued 8 disciplinary penalties against those responsible for the incidents, which included a fine of 86,000 and a suspension of 36 matches. This was in reference to what was included in the reports from the referees and the match observer, and after the recommendation of the Disciplinary Committee of the Basketball Federation, the penalties were as follows:



1- Suspension of Al-Ahli player "Willy Reid" for ten matches and a fine of ten thousand riyals.



2- Suspension of Marzouk Al-Muallid from Al-Ahli for 6 matches and a financial fine of six thousand riyals.



3- Suspension of player Abdulaziz Al-Alawi from Al-Ula for 6 matches and a financial fine of six thousand riyals.



4- Suspension of player Ahmed Al-Mukhtar from Al-Ula for 4 matches and a financial fine of ten thousand riyals.



5- Suspension of player Khalid Saleh from Al-Ula for 4 matches and a financial fine of ten thousand riyals.



6- Suspension of the physical trainer "Nyang Bouna" from Al-Ula for 6 matches and a financial fine of four thousand riyals.



7- Imposing a financial fine on Al-Ahli club due to the misconduct of the club's fans amounting to twenty thousand riyals.



8- Imposing a financial fine on Al-Ula club due to the misconduct of the club's fans amounting to twenty thousand.