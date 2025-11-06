بعد الأحداث التي شهدتها قمة الجولة السابعة من الدوري السعودي لكرة السلة، التي جمعت فريقي الأهلي والعلا، إثر نشوب اشتباكات بالأيدي بين لاعبي الفريقين، في مشهد أثار استياء الجماهير الرياضية والمتابعين للعبة، أصدر الاتحاد السعودي لكرة السلة 8 عقوبات انضباطية في حق المتسببين في الأحداث شملت الغرامة بقيمة 86 ألفاً، وإيقاف 36 مباراة، وذلك إشارة إلى ما تضمنته تقارير حكام ومراقب المباراة، وبعد توصية لجنة الانضباط باتحاد السلة جاءت العقوبات على النحو التالي:


1- إيقاف لاعب النادي الأهلي «ويلي ريد» عشر مباريات وتغريمه عشرة آلاف ريال.


2- إيقاف مرزوق المولد من النادي الأهلي 6 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها ستة آلاف ريال.


3- إيقاف اللاعب عبد العزيز العلاوي من نادي العلا 6 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها ستة آلاف ريال.


4- إيقاف اللاعب أحمد المختار من نادي العلا 4 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها عشرة آلاف ريال.


5- إيقاف اللاعب خالد صالح من نادي العلا 4 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها عشرة آلاف ريال.


6- إيقاف المعد البدني «نيانج بونا»من نادي العلا 6 مباريات وغرامة ماليه قدرها أربعة آلاف ريال.


7- توقيع غرامة مالية على النادي الأهلي بسبب مخالفة جمهور النادي وقدرها عشرون آلف ريال.


8- توقيع غرامة مالية على نادي العلا بسبب مخالفة جمهور النادي وقدرها عشرون ألف.