دشّن الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي الفيصل وزير الرياضة اليوم (الخميس) منصة «رياضي» الإلكترونية، وذلك خلال فعاليات ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية 2025 الذي تنظمه هيئة الحكومة الرقمية في العاصمة الرياض، بمشاركة أصحاب السمو ومعالي الوزراء، ونخبة من القادة والخبراء في مجال التحول الرقمي من داخل المملكة وخارجها.


وتهدف المنصة إلى توحيد قنوات الوصول إلى الخدمات الإلكترونية في القطاع الرياضي، التي تخدم مختلف الجهات والأفراد على حد سواء، وتمكنهم من تقديم وتنفيذ خدماتهم إلكترونيًا بكل يسر وسهولة، ضمن منظومة عمل متكاملة ومتطورة، تسهم في تطوير الأداء الرياضي وتعزيز الشفافية والكفاءة التشغيلية.


كما تسعى إلى زيادة مشاركة الجهات والأفراد في الفعاليات والأنشطة الرياضية عبر الممكنات الرقمية التي تسهل رحلة المستفيد من الخدمات الإلكترونية باختصار الوقت والجهد، إضافة إلى توفير بيانات القطاع الرياضي بشكل لحظي ودقيق من خلال قنوات آمنة وتفاعلية، علاوة على المساهمة في رفع كفاءة الأداء الإداري والتشغيلي في مختلف الجهات التابعة للقطاع الرياضي.


وتقدم المنصة عددًا من الخدمات ومن أبرزها الخدمات الخاصة بالاستثمار في القطاع الرياضي، وحجز المنشآت الرياضية، علاوة على التقديم على الرخص والعضويات، وكافة خدمات الرياضيين، إضافة إلى خدمات خاصة بالاتحادات الرياضية.


وتُعد «رياضي» ثمرة لعمل تكاملي طيلة الفترة الماضية، من خلال دمج 3 منصات رقمية في منصة واحدة تدعم أكثر من 20 جهة تابعة للقطاع الرياضي، وتقدم أكثر من 50 خدمة إلكترونية، مع أتمتة الإجراءات والخدمات بنسبة (100%)، كما يحقق هذا المشروع توافقاً كاملاً مع كود المنصات الحكومية الموحّد الذي أقرّته هيئة الحكومة الرقمية، لضمان تقديم خدمات رقمية بمعايير موحدة على مستوى الأجهزة الحكومية، وبما يواكب تطلعات المستفيدين نحو خدمات أكثر كفاءة وسلاسة.


وتعكس منصة «رياضي» جهود وزارة الرياضة المتواصلة، نحو بناء بيئة رياضية رقمية متكاملة تدعم النمو والاستدامة، وتسهم في تطوير القطاع الرياضي، وتمكنه من تقديم خدمات مبتكرة تواكب التحول الرقمي الوطني، بما يتماشى مع المستهدفات في رؤية السعودية 2030.


