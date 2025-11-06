Today (Thursday), Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Minister of Sports, launched the electronic platform "Riyadi" during the Digital Government Forum 2025 organized by the Digital Government Authority in the capital, Riyadh, with the participation of Their Highnesses, esteemed ministers, and a selection of leaders and experts in the field of digital transformation from within the Kingdom and abroad.



The platform aims to unify access channels to electronic services in the sports sector, serving various entities and individuals alike, enabling them to submit and implement their services electronically with ease and convenience, within a comprehensive and advanced operational system that contributes to enhancing sports performance and promoting transparency and operational efficiency.



It also seeks to increase the participation of entities and individuals in sports events and activities through digital enablers that facilitate the beneficiary's journey from electronic services by shortening time and effort, in addition to providing real-time and accurate data on the sports sector through secure and interactive channels, as well as contributing to improving the efficiency of administrative and operational performance in various entities affiliated with the sports sector.



The platform offers a number of services, most notably those related to investment in the sports sector, booking sports facilities, in addition to applying for licenses and memberships, and all services for athletes, along with services specific to sports federations.



"Riyadi" is the result of integrated work over the past period, through the merging of three digital platforms into one platform that supports more than 20 entities affiliated with the sports sector and provides more than 50 electronic services, with 100% automation of procedures and services. This project also achieves complete compliance with the unified government platform code approved by the Digital Government Authority, ensuring the provision of digital services with standardized criteria across government agencies, in line with the beneficiaries' aspirations for more efficient and seamless services.



The "Riyadi" platform reflects the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Sports towards building a comprehensive digital sports environment that supports growth and sustainability, contributes to the development of the sports sector, and enables it to provide innovative services that align with the national digital transformation, in accordance with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



- Coverage Link:



https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1UYmGWHx-GVdyllCSBthQebgWeqI1crTS?usp=sharing