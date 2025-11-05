انطلقت مساء أمس (الثلاثاء) 4 نوفمبر منافسات اليوم الأول من بطولة العالم للدراجات الحضرية (UCI 2025) التي تستضيفها المملكة للمرة الأولى في بوليفارد سيتي بالرياض، بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للدراجات، وإشراف وزارة الرياضة، وبمشاركة أكثر من 230 دراجا ودراجة يمثلون أكثر من 40 دولة من مختلف قارات العالم، وبحضور نخبة من أبرز نجوم الدراجات الحضرية عالميًا. وتستمر البطولة حتى السبت 8 نوفمبر الجاري.


وجاءت أبرز نتائج اليوم الأول، بتتويج منتخب إسبانيا بالمركز الأول والميدالية الذهبية في فئة الفرق المختلطة للترايلز (Trials Mixed Team) بعد أداء مميز اتسم بالقوة والدقة والتوازن، فيما حل منتخب ألمانيا في المركز الثاني محققًا الميدالية الفضية، وجاء منتخب فرنسا ثالثا بنيل الميدالية البرونزية، وسط أجواء جماهيرية حماسية ومنافسة قوية بين أبرز أبطال اللعبة في العالم.


وتتواصل فعاليات البطولة اليوم (الأربعاء) بإقامة التصفيات لفئتي BMX Freestyle Park و Flatland، بمشاركة نجوم عالميين سبق لهم تحقيق ألقاب قارية ودولية.


وتعكس استضافة المملكة لهذا الحدث العالمي للمرة الأولى حضورها المتنامي في استقطاب كبرى البطولات الدولية، وتعزيز مكانتها كمركز رياضي عالمي قادر على تنظيم أبرز الفعاليات الرياضية المتخصصة.