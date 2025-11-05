Last night (Tuesday), November 4, the first day of the Urban Cycling World Championship (UCI 2025) kicked off, hosted by the Kingdom for the first time at Boulevard City in Riyadh, organized by the Saudi Cycling Federation, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, with the participation of more than 230 cyclists representing over 40 countries from various continents, and attended by a selection of the world's top urban cycling stars. The championship will continue until Saturday, November 8.



The highlights of the first day included Spain's team winning first place and the gold medal in the Trials Mixed Team category after a remarkable performance characterized by strength, precision, and balance, while Germany's team secured second place, achieving the silver medal, and France's team came in third, winning the bronze medal, amidst an enthusiastic crowd and fierce competition among the world's top champions of the sport.



The championship activities continue today (Wednesday) with the qualifiers for the BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland categories, featuring international stars who have previously won continental and international titles.



The Kingdom's hosting of this global event for the first time reflects its growing presence in attracting major international championships and enhances its status as a global sports hub capable of organizing the most prominent specialized sporting events.