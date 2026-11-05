The Turkish team Trabzonspor suffered its first defeat in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, losing to its guest Freiburg from Germany by a score of 1-0 in the match held on Thursday evening at the "Papara Park" stadium, as part of the third round of the league stage.

Participation of Salah

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah started the match with Trabzonspor and received the highest rating in his team (7.7 out of 10), according to the "SofaScore" network, despite missing a clear opportunity to score in the 61st minute from close range.

Koppler Scores for Freiburg

The goal for Freiburg came in the 14th minute, scored by player Lukas Koppler, allowing them to regain their balance in the UEFA Europa Conference League after losing to Monaco with a score of 3-0 in the previous round.

Team Standings

With this result, Trabzonspor's points remain at 6 in eleventh place, ahead of Freiburg on goal difference, which raised its points to 6 and moved up to thirteenth place.