تلقى فريق طرابزون سبور التركي الهزيمة الأولى له في دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي هذا الموسم، أمام ضيفه فرايبورغ الألماني بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الخميس) على ملعب «بابارا بارك»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من مرحلة الدوري.

مشاركة صلاح

وشارك النجم المصري محمد صلاح أساسياً مع طرابزون سبور، وحصل على أعلى تقييم في فريقه (7.7 من 10)، وفقاً لشبكة «سوفا سكور»، رغم إهداره فرصة محققة للتسجيل في الدقيقة 61، من مسافة قريبة من المرمى.

كوبلير يسجل هدف فرايبورغ

وجاء هدف فرايبورغ في الدقيقة 14، بتوقيع اللاعب لوكاس كوبلير، ليستعيد توازنه في دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي بعد الخسارة أمام موناكو بثلاثية نظيفة في الجولة الماضية.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد طرابزون سبور عند 6 نقاط في المركز الحادي عشر، متفوقاً بفارق الأهداف على فرايبورغ، الذي رفع رصيده إلى 6 نقاط وتقدم إلى المركز الثالث عشر.