تلقى فريق طرابزون سبور التركي الهزيمة الأولى له في دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي هذا الموسم، أمام ضيفه فرايبورغ الألماني بهدف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء (الخميس) على ملعب «بابارا بارك»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الثالثة من مرحلة الدوري.
مشاركة صلاح
وشارك النجم المصري محمد صلاح أساسياً مع طرابزون سبور، وحصل على أعلى تقييم في فريقه (7.7 من 10)، وفقاً لشبكة «سوفا سكور»، رغم إهداره فرصة محققة للتسجيل في الدقيقة 61، من مسافة قريبة من المرمى.
كوبلير يسجل هدف فرايبورغ
وجاء هدف فرايبورغ في الدقيقة 14، بتوقيع اللاعب لوكاس كوبلير، ليستعيد توازنه في دوري المؤتمر الأوروبي بعد الخسارة أمام موناكو بثلاثية نظيفة في الجولة الماضية.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، تجمد رصيد طرابزون سبور عند 6 نقاط في المركز الحادي عشر، متفوقاً بفارق الأهداف على فرايبورغ، الذي رفع رصيده إلى 6 نقاط وتقدم إلى المركز الثالث عشر.
The Turkish team Trabzonspor suffered its first defeat in the UEFA Europa Conference League this season, losing to its guest Freiburg from Germany by a score of 1-0 in the match held on Thursday evening at the "Papara Park" stadium, as part of the third round of the league stage.
Participation of Salah
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah started the match with Trabzonspor and received the highest rating in his team (7.7 out of 10), according to the "SofaScore" network, despite missing a clear opportunity to score in the 61st minute from close range.
Koppler Scores for Freiburg
The goal for Freiburg came in the 14th minute, scored by player Lukas Koppler, allowing them to regain their balance in the UEFA Europa Conference League after losing to Monaco with a score of 3-0 in the previous round.
Team Standings
With this result, Trabzonspor's points remain at 6 in eleventh place, ahead of Freiburg on goal difference, which raised its points to 6 and moved up to thirteenth place.