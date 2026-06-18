أكد لاعب وسط منتخب الكونغو الديمقراطية نغالايل موكاو أن منتخب بلاده لم يضع خطة خاصة لإيقاف قائد منتخب البرتغال كريستيانو رونالدو خلال المباراة التي أقيمت أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الأولى من دور المجموعات ببطولة كأس العالم 2026، والتي انتهت بالتعادل 1-1.

رونالدو لم يعد كما كان

وقال موكاو في تصريحات لقناة «TNT Sports» عقب مباراة الكونغو الديمقراطية والبرتغال: «هل كانت هناك خطة خاصة لإيقاف كريستيانو رونالدو؟ بصراحة، لا».

وأضاف: «نعلم أن رونالدو لم يعد كما كان، لقد تقدم في السن قليلاً الآن، لكن مع ذلك يظل نجماً، وكل الاحترام له».

رونالدو ثاني أسوأ لاعب في المباراة

وبحسب موقع «سوفا سكور»، حصل رونالدو على تقييم 6.1 من 10، وهو أسوأ تقييم في تشكيلة البرتغال، وثاني أسوأ تقييم في المباراة بعد حارس الكونغو مباسي نزاو، الذي حصل على تقييم 6 من 10.