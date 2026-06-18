The midfielder of the Democratic Republic of Congo national team, Ngalaile Mukao, confirmed that his team did not have a specific plan to stop the captain of the Portugal national team, Cristiano Ronaldo, during the match that took place yesterday (Wednesday), as part of the first round of the group stage in the 2026 World Cup, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo is not what he used to be

Mucao said in statements to "TNT Sports" after the match between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Portugal: "Was there a specific plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo? Honestly, no."

He added: "We know that Ronaldo is not what he used to be; he has aged a bit now, but he remains a star, and we have all the respect for him."

Ronaldo the second worst player in the match

According to "SofaScore," Ronaldo received a rating of 6.1 out of 10, which is the worst rating in the Portugal lineup and the second worst rating in the match after the Congo goalkeeper Mbasi Nzau, who received a rating of 6 out of 10.