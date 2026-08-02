The General Authority for Food and Drug has approved the registration of the product "Foundio," which helps in reducing excess weight and maintaining it in the long term for adults suffering from obesity or those with overweight accompanied by at least one weight-related medical condition.

The product contains an active ingredient used in conjunction with a healthy diet and physical activity. "Foundio" works by activating receptors that contribute to regulating appetite and blood sugar levels, which helps reduce appetite and food intake, supporting weight loss and maintaining results when used with a healthy diet and physical activity. The product is taken orally once a day.



The authority clarified that the approval of the product came after a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy, safety, and quality, based on the evidence provided in the registration application file. Clinical studies showed that "Foundio" achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in reducing body weight among adults suffering from obesity and those with overweight accompanied by at least one weight-related medical condition, through two pivotal phase three clinical studies conducted over 72 weeks.



The first study included 3,127 adults suffering from obesity without diabetes, and the highest assessed dose of "Foundio" at 36 milligrams resulted in a reduction in average body weight by 11.2% from baseline weight, compared to 2.1% in the placebo group. Meanwhile, the second study included 1,613 adults suffering from obesity and type 2 diabetes, and a dose of 36 milligrams of "Foundio" resulted in a reduction in average body weight by 9.6% from baseline weight, compared to 2.5% in the placebo group.



The authority indicated that the most common side effects observed in clinical studies included gastrointestinal disorders such as nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, dyspepsia, abdominal pain, as well as bloating, hair loss, and fatigue. Most gastrointestinal disorders were mild to moderate in severity and often occurred during the dose escalation period, then decreased over time.



The authority emphasizes the prohibition of using the product for patients with a personal or family history of certain types of thyroid tumors or related genetic syndromes, in addition to the necessity of using it under medical supervision with regular follow-up during the treatment period.