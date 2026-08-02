اعتمدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء تسجيل مستحضر «فاوندايو»، الذي يساعد في خفض الوزن الزائد والمحافظة عليه على المدى الطويل للبالغين المصابين بالسمنة، أو الذين يعانون من زيادة الوزن المصحوبة بحالة مرضية واحدة على الأقل مرتبطة بالوزن.
يحتوي المستحضر على مادة فعّالة تُستخدم بالتزامن مع نظام غذائي صحي وممارسة النشاط البدني. يعمل «فاوندايو» من خلال تنشيط مستقبلات تسهم في تنظيم الشهية ومستويات السكر في الدم، ما يساعد على تقليل الشهية وخفض تناول الطعام، ما يدعم خفض الوزن والمحافظة على نتائجه عند استخدامه مع الحمية الصحية والنشاط البدني. ويُتناول المستحضر عن طريق الفم مرة واحدة يومياً.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن الموافقة على المستحضر جاءت بعد تقييم شامل لفعاليته وسلامته وجودته، بناءً على الأدلة المقدمة في ملف طلب التسجيل. وأظهرت الدراسات السريرية أن «فاوندايو» حقق نتائج ذات دلالة إحصائية وأهمية سريرية في خفض وزن الجسم لدى البالغين المصابين بالسمنة، والذين يعانون من زيادة الوزن المصحوبة بحالة مرضية واحدة على الأقل مرتبطة بالوزن، عبر دراستين سريريتين محوريتين من المرحلة الثالثة أُجريتا على مدار 72 أسبوعًا.
شملت الدراسة الأولى 3127 بالغًا يعانون من السمنة دون الإصابة بمرض السكري، وأسفرت أعلى جرعة مُقيَّمة من «فاوندايو» البالغة 36 ملليغراماً عن انخفاض في متوسط وزن الجسم بنسبة 11.2% من الوزن الأساسي، مقارنةً بـ2.1% في مجموعة الدواء الوهمي. في حين شملت الدراسة الثانية 1613 بالغًا يعانون من السمنة ومرض السكري من النوع الثاني، وأسفرت جرعة 36 ملليغرامًا من «فاوندايو» عن انخفاض في متوسط وزن الجسم بنسبة 9.6% من الوزن الأساسي، مقارنةً بـ 2.5% في مجموعة الدواء الوهمي.
وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن الأعراض الجانبية الأكثر شيوعًا التي ظهرت في الدراسات السريرية شملت اضطرابات الجهاز الهضمي مثل الغثيان، والإمساك، والإسهال، والقيء، وعسر الهضم، وألم البطن، إضافة إلى انتفاخ البطن، وتساقط الشعر، والتعب. ومعظم اضطرابات الجهاز الهضمي كانت خفيفة إلى متوسطة الشدة، وظهرت غالبًا خلال فترة زيادة الجرعة ثم انخفضت مع مرور الوقت.
وتؤكد الهيئة منع استخدام المستحضر للمرضى الذين لديهم تاريخ شخصي أو عائلي للإصابة بأنواع معينة من أورام الغدة الدرقية أو ما يرتبط بها من متلازمات وراثية، إلى جانب ضرورة استخدامه تحت إشراف طبي مع المتابعة الدورية خلال فترة العلاج.
The General Authority for Food and Drug has approved the registration of the product "Foundio," which helps in reducing excess weight and maintaining it in the long term for adults suffering from obesity or those with overweight accompanied by at least one weight-related medical condition.
The product contains an active ingredient used in conjunction with a healthy diet and physical activity. "Foundio" works by activating receptors that contribute to regulating appetite and blood sugar levels, which helps reduce appetite and food intake, supporting weight loss and maintaining results when used with a healthy diet and physical activity. The product is taken orally once a day.
The authority clarified that the approval of the product came after a comprehensive evaluation of its efficacy, safety, and quality, based on the evidence provided in the registration application file. Clinical studies showed that "Foundio" achieved statistically significant and clinically meaningful results in reducing body weight among adults suffering from obesity and those with overweight accompanied by at least one weight-related medical condition, through two pivotal phase three clinical studies conducted over 72 weeks.
The first study included 3,127 adults suffering from obesity without diabetes, and the highest assessed dose of "Foundio" at 36 milligrams resulted in a reduction in average body weight by 11.2% from baseline weight, compared to 2.1% in the placebo group. Meanwhile, the second study included 1,613 adults suffering from obesity and type 2 diabetes, and a dose of 36 milligrams of "Foundio" resulted in a reduction in average body weight by 9.6% from baseline weight, compared to 2.5% in the placebo group.
The authority indicated that the most common side effects observed in clinical studies included gastrointestinal disorders such as nausea, constipation, diarrhea, vomiting, dyspepsia, abdominal pain, as well as bloating, hair loss, and fatigue. Most gastrointestinal disorders were mild to moderate in severity and often occurred during the dose escalation period, then decreased over time.
The authority emphasizes the prohibition of using the product for patients with a personal or family history of certain types of thyroid tumors or related genetic syndromes, in addition to the necessity of using it under medical supervision with regular follow-up during the treatment period.