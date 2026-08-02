اعتمدت الهيئة العامة للغذاء والدواء تسجيل مستحضر «فاوندايو»، الذي يساعد في خفض الوزن الزائد والمحافظة عليه على المدى الطويل للبالغين المصابين بالسمنة، أو الذين يعانون من زيادة الوزن المصحوبة بحالة مرضية واحدة على الأقل مرتبطة بالوزن.

يحتوي المستحضر على مادة فعّالة تُستخدم بالتزامن مع نظام غذائي صحي وممارسة النشاط البدني. يعمل «فاوندايو» من خلال تنشيط مستقبلات تسهم في تنظيم الشهية ومستويات السكر في الدم، ما يساعد على تقليل الشهية وخفض تناول الطعام، ما يدعم خفض الوزن والمحافظة على نتائجه عند استخدامه مع الحمية الصحية والنشاط البدني. ويُتناول المستحضر عن طريق الفم مرة واحدة يومياً.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن الموافقة على المستحضر جاءت بعد تقييم شامل لفعاليته وسلامته وجودته، بناءً على الأدلة المقدمة في ملف طلب التسجيل. وأظهرت الدراسات السريرية أن «فاوندايو» حقق نتائج ذات دلالة إحصائية وأهمية سريرية في خفض وزن الجسم لدى البالغين المصابين بالسمنة، والذين يعانون من زيادة الوزن المصحوبة بحالة مرضية واحدة على الأقل مرتبطة بالوزن، عبر دراستين سريريتين محوريتين من المرحلة الثالثة أُجريتا على مدار 72 أسبوعًا.


شملت الدراسة الأولى 3127 بالغًا يعانون من السمنة دون الإصابة بمرض السكري، وأسفرت أعلى جرعة مُقيَّمة من «فاوندايو» البالغة 36 ملليغراماً عن انخفاض في متوسط وزن الجسم بنسبة 11.2% من الوزن الأساسي، مقارنةً بـ2.1% في مجموعة الدواء الوهمي. في حين شملت الدراسة الثانية 1613 بالغًا يعانون من السمنة ومرض السكري من النوع الثاني، وأسفرت جرعة 36 ملليغرامًا من «فاوندايو» عن انخفاض في متوسط وزن الجسم بنسبة 9.6% من الوزن الأساسي، مقارنةً بـ 2.5% في مجموعة الدواء الوهمي.


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أن الأعراض الجانبية الأكثر شيوعًا التي ظهرت في الدراسات السريرية شملت اضطرابات الجهاز الهضمي مثل الغثيان، والإمساك، والإسهال، والقيء، وعسر الهضم، وألم البطن، إضافة إلى انتفاخ البطن، وتساقط الشعر، والتعب. ومعظم اضطرابات الجهاز الهضمي كانت خفيفة إلى متوسطة الشدة، وظهرت غالبًا خلال فترة زيادة الجرعة ثم انخفضت مع مرور الوقت.


وتؤكد الهيئة منع استخدام المستحضر للمرضى الذين لديهم تاريخ شخصي أو عائلي للإصابة بأنواع معينة من أورام الغدة الدرقية أو ما يرتبط بها من متلازمات وراثية، إلى جانب ضرورة استخدامه تحت إشراف طبي مع المتابعة الدورية خلال فترة العلاج.