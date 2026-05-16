أعلن نادي بايرن ميونخ الألماني، (الجمعة)، تجديد عقدي حارسي مرمى الفريق الأول لكرة القدم مانويل نوير وسفين أولرايش، لمدة موسم واحد.

بيان بايرن ميونخ

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «سيعتمد نادي بايرن ميونخ على ثنائي حراسة المرمى الموثوق به لموسم آخر، بعد أن جدد مانويل نوير وسفين أولرايش عقديهما حتى 30 يونيو 2027».

ومن جانبه قال رئيس بايرن ميونخ هربرت هاينر: «لطالما امتلك النادي سلسلة من حراس المرمى الاستثنائيين على مر تاريخه، ويحتل مانويل نوير مكانة مميزة بينهم؛ فهو ليس رمزاً لجيل واحد فحسب، بل لجيلين، وقائد يُعد قدوة رائعة داخل الملعب وخارجه. نحن فخورون بالطريقة التي ساهم بها في بناء هذا النادي لأكثر من عقد من الزمان».

أرقام وإنجازات نوير

وبدأ نوير مسيرته مع بايرن ميونخ في 2011، وحقق الثلاثية التاريخية بالفوز بدوري أبطال أوروبا ولقب الدوري الألماني وكأس ألمانيا مرتين (2013، 2020)، إضافة إلى الفوز بكأس العالم للأندية وكأس السوبر الأوروبي مرتين في نفس العامين.

حتى الآن، فاز نوير، البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً، بلقب الدوري الألماني 13 مرة، وكأس ألمانيا 6 مرات، وكأس السوبر الألماني 8 مرات.

وخاض الحارس المخضرم 597 مباراة رسمية مع بايرن ميونخ، إلى جانب 124 مباراة مع المنتخب الألماني، وفاز بكأس العالم عام 2014.

وحصل نوير على جائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في العالم من الاتحاد الدولي لتاريخ وإحصاءات كرة القدم 5 مرات، إضافة إلى جائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في العالم للعقد من 2011 إلى 2020، وجائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في أوروبا، وجائزة أفضل لاعب في ألمانيا مرتين.