The German club Bayern Munich announced on Friday the renewal of contracts for the first team goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich for one more season.

Bayern Munich Statement

The club stated in a statement on its website: "Bayern Munich will rely on its trusted goalkeeper duo for another season, after Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich renewed their contracts until June 30, 2027."

For his part, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said: "The club has always had a series of exceptional goalkeepers throughout its history, and Manuel Neuer holds a special place among them; he is not only a symbol of one generation but of two, and a leader who serves as a wonderful role model both on and off the pitch. We are proud of the way he has contributed to building this club for over a decade."

Neuer's Numbers and Achievements

Neuer began his career with Bayern Munich in 2011 and achieved the historic treble by winning the UEFA Champions League, the Bundesliga title, and the DFB-Pokal twice (2013, 2020), in addition to winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup twice in the same years.

So far, Neuer, who is 40 years old, has won the Bundesliga title 13 times, the DFB-Pokal 6 times, and the DFL-Supercup 8 times.

The veteran goalkeeper has played 597 official matches with Bayern Munich, along with 124 matches with the German national team, winning the World Cup in 2014.

Neuer has received the award for the best goalkeeper in the world from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics 5 times, in addition to the award for the best goalkeeper of the decade from 2011 to 2020, the best goalkeeper in Europe award, and the best player in Germany award twice.