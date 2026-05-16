أعلن نادي بايرن ميونخ الألماني، (الجمعة)، تجديد عقدي حارسي مرمى الفريق الأول لكرة القدم مانويل نوير وسفين أولرايش، لمدة موسم واحد.
بيان بايرن ميونخ
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «سيعتمد نادي بايرن ميونخ على ثنائي حراسة المرمى الموثوق به لموسم آخر، بعد أن جدد مانويل نوير وسفين أولرايش عقديهما حتى 30 يونيو 2027».
ومن جانبه قال رئيس بايرن ميونخ هربرت هاينر: «لطالما امتلك النادي سلسلة من حراس المرمى الاستثنائيين على مر تاريخه، ويحتل مانويل نوير مكانة مميزة بينهم؛ فهو ليس رمزاً لجيل واحد فحسب، بل لجيلين، وقائد يُعد قدوة رائعة داخل الملعب وخارجه. نحن فخورون بالطريقة التي ساهم بها في بناء هذا النادي لأكثر من عقد من الزمان».
أرقام وإنجازات نوير
وبدأ نوير مسيرته مع بايرن ميونخ في 2011، وحقق الثلاثية التاريخية بالفوز بدوري أبطال أوروبا ولقب الدوري الألماني وكأس ألمانيا مرتين (2013، 2020)، إضافة إلى الفوز بكأس العالم للأندية وكأس السوبر الأوروبي مرتين في نفس العامين.
حتى الآن، فاز نوير، البالغ من العمر 40 عاماً، بلقب الدوري الألماني 13 مرة، وكأس ألمانيا 6 مرات، وكأس السوبر الألماني 8 مرات.
وخاض الحارس المخضرم 597 مباراة رسمية مع بايرن ميونخ، إلى جانب 124 مباراة مع المنتخب الألماني، وفاز بكأس العالم عام 2014.
وحصل نوير على جائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في العالم من الاتحاد الدولي لتاريخ وإحصاءات كرة القدم 5 مرات، إضافة إلى جائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في العالم للعقد من 2011 إلى 2020، وجائزة أفضل حارس مرمى في أوروبا، وجائزة أفضل لاعب في ألمانيا مرتين.
The German club Bayern Munich announced on Friday the renewal of contracts for the first team goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich for one more season.
Bayern Munich Statement
The club stated in a statement on its website: "Bayern Munich will rely on its trusted goalkeeper duo for another season, after Manuel Neuer and Sven Ulreich renewed their contracts until June 30, 2027."
For his part, Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer said: "The club has always had a series of exceptional goalkeepers throughout its history, and Manuel Neuer holds a special place among them; he is not only a symbol of one generation but of two, and a leader who serves as a wonderful role model both on and off the pitch. We are proud of the way he has contributed to building this club for over a decade."
Neuer's Numbers and Achievements
Neuer began his career with Bayern Munich in 2011 and achieved the historic treble by winning the UEFA Champions League, the Bundesliga title, and the DFB-Pokal twice (2013, 2020), in addition to winning the FIFA Club World Cup and the UEFA Super Cup twice in the same years.
So far, Neuer, who is 40 years old, has won the Bundesliga title 13 times, the DFB-Pokal 6 times, and the DFL-Supercup 8 times.
The veteran goalkeeper has played 597 official matches with Bayern Munich, along with 124 matches with the German national team, winning the World Cup in 2014.
Neuer has received the award for the best goalkeeper in the world from the International Federation of Football History and Statistics 5 times, in addition to the award for the best goalkeeper of the decade from 2011 to 2020, the best goalkeeper in Europe award, and the best player in Germany award twice.