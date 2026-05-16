أعلن نادي مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي، (الجمعة)، خضوع مدافعه الهولندي ماتياس دي ليخت لعملية جراحية في الظهر.

وقال النادي الإنجليزي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «خضع ماتياس دي ليخت لعملية جراحية ناجحة لعلاج إصابة في الظهر، فبعد أن عمل بجد طوال فترة إعادة تأهيله، تم اتخاذ القرار بأن التدخل الجراحي هو الحل الأفضل».

دي ليخت خارج المونديال

وأضاف البيان: «سيبدأ دي ليخت الآن مرحلة جديدة من تعافيه، ومن المتوقع أن يعود إلى صفوف يونايتد في المراحل الأولى من موسم 2026-2027».

من جانبه، قال دي ليخت: «منذ نوفمبر، فعلت كل شيء، ودفعت نفسي في كل جلسة، واستكشفت كل خيار، للعودة إلى فعل ما أحب، وهو لعب كرة القدم».

ضربة ثانية لهولندا

وكان منتخب هولندا قد تلقى الشهر الماضي صدمة غياب لاعب توتنهام تشافي سيمونز عن بطولة كأس العالم 2026 بسبب الإصابة، قبل أن يتلقى ضربة جديدة اليوم بتأكد غياب ماتياس دي ليخت.

وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك النسخة القادمة من المونديال خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في تاريخ البطولة.