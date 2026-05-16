Manchester United announced on Friday that their Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt has undergone back surgery.

The English club stated in a statement on their website: “Matthijs de Ligt has successfully undergone surgery to treat a back injury. After working hard throughout his rehabilitation period, the decision was made that surgical intervention is the best solution.”

De Ligt Out of the World Cup

The statement added: “De Ligt will now begin a new phase of his recovery, and he is expected to return to United in the early stages of the 2026-2027 season.”

For his part, De Ligt said: “Since November, I have done everything, pushed myself in every session, and explored every option to return to doing what I love, which is playing football.”

A Second Blow for the Netherlands

The Netherlands national team received a shock last month with the absence of Tottenham player Xavi Simons from the 2026 World Cup due to injury, and today they faced another blow with the confirmation of Matthijs de Ligt's absence.

The upcoming World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.