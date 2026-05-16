أعلن نادي مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزي، (الجمعة)، خضوع مدافعه الهولندي ماتياس دي ليخت لعملية جراحية في الظهر.
وقال النادي الإنجليزي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني: «خضع ماتياس دي ليخت لعملية جراحية ناجحة لعلاج إصابة في الظهر، فبعد أن عمل بجد طوال فترة إعادة تأهيله، تم اتخاذ القرار بأن التدخل الجراحي هو الحل الأفضل».
دي ليخت خارج المونديال
وأضاف البيان: «سيبدأ دي ليخت الآن مرحلة جديدة من تعافيه، ومن المتوقع أن يعود إلى صفوف يونايتد في المراحل الأولى من موسم 2026-2027».
من جانبه، قال دي ليخت: «منذ نوفمبر، فعلت كل شيء، ودفعت نفسي في كل جلسة، واستكشفت كل خيار، للعودة إلى فعل ما أحب، وهو لعب كرة القدم».
ضربة ثانية لهولندا
وكان منتخب هولندا قد تلقى الشهر الماضي صدمة غياب لاعب توتنهام تشافي سيمونز عن بطولة كأس العالم 2026 بسبب الإصابة، قبل أن يتلقى ضربة جديدة اليوم بتأكد غياب ماتياس دي ليخت.
وتستضيف الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك النسخة القادمة من المونديال خلال الفترة من 11 يونيو إلى 19 يوليو، بمشاركة 48 منتخباً لأول مرة في تاريخ البطولة.
Manchester United announced on Friday that their Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt has undergone back surgery.
The English club stated in a statement on their website: “Matthijs de Ligt has successfully undergone surgery to treat a back injury. After working hard throughout his rehabilitation period, the decision was made that surgical intervention is the best solution.”
De Ligt Out of the World Cup
The statement added: “De Ligt will now begin a new phase of his recovery, and he is expected to return to United in the early stages of the 2026-2027 season.”
For his part, De Ligt said: “Since November, I have done everything, pushed myself in every session, and explored every option to return to doing what I love, which is playing football.”
A Second Blow for the Netherlands
The Netherlands national team received a shock last month with the absence of Tottenham player Xavi Simons from the 2026 World Cup due to injury, and today they faced another blow with the confirmation of Matthijs de Ligt's absence.
The upcoming World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, featuring 48 teams for the first time in the tournament's history.