حسم التعادل 1-1 مباراة ليفربول وتشيلسي التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ36 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».

غياب صلاح

وواصل النجم المصري محمد صلاح غيابه عن ليفربول بسبب الإصابة التي تعرض لها أمام كريستال بالاس الشهر الماضي، لكنه حضر إلى «أنفيلد» لدعم فريقه.

جرافنبيرخ يفتتح التسجيل

افتتح الهولندي ريان جرافنبيرخ التسجيل مبكراً لصالح ليفربول، بتسديدة قوية من حدود منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليسرى لحارس تشيلسي في الدقيقة السادسة.

فرنانديز يتعادل لتشيلسي

وأدرك الأرجنتيني إنزو فرنانديز التعادل لتشيلسي في الدقيقة 35، من ركلة حرة مباشرة نفذها من الجبهة اليمنى، لتخدع الكرة الجميع وتهز الشباك.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 59 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما وصل تشيلسي إلى 49 نقطة في المركز التاسع.