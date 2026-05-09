حسم التعادل 1-1 مباراة ليفربول وتشيلسي التي أقيمت اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «أنفيلد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ36 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ».
غياب صلاح
وواصل النجم المصري محمد صلاح غيابه عن ليفربول بسبب الإصابة التي تعرض لها أمام كريستال بالاس الشهر الماضي، لكنه حضر إلى «أنفيلد» لدعم فريقه.
جرافنبيرخ يفتتح التسجيل
افتتح الهولندي ريان جرافنبيرخ التسجيل مبكراً لصالح ليفربول، بتسديدة قوية من حدود منطقة الجزاء، سكنت الزاوية اليسرى لحارس تشيلسي في الدقيقة السادسة.
فرنانديز يتعادل لتشيلسي
وأدرك الأرجنتيني إنزو فرنانديز التعادل لتشيلسي في الدقيقة 35، من ركلة حرة مباشرة نفذها من الجبهة اليمنى، لتخدع الكرة الجميع وتهز الشباك.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع ليفربول رصيده إلى 59 نقطة في المركز الرابع بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، بينما وصل تشيلسي إلى 49 نقطة في المركز التاسع.
The 1-1 draw decided the match between Liverpool and Chelsea, which took place today (Saturday) at Anfield, as part of the 36th round of the English Premier League.
Absence of Salah
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah continued to be absent from Liverpool due to the injury he sustained against Crystal Palace last month, but he attended Anfield to support his team.
Gravenberch opens the scoring
The Dutch player Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring early for Liverpool with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, finding the left corner of Chelsea's goalkeeper in the sixth minute.
Fernandez equalizes for Chelsea
The Argentine Enzo Fernandez equalized for Chelsea in the 35th minute with a direct free kick taken from the right flank, as the ball deceived everyone and found the net.
Team standings
With this result, Liverpool raised its points to 59, sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table, while Chelsea reached 49 points in ninth place.