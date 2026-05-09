The 1-1 draw decided the match between Liverpool and Chelsea, which took place today (Saturday) at Anfield, as part of the 36th round of the English Premier League.

Absence of Salah

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah continued to be absent from Liverpool due to the injury he sustained against Crystal Palace last month, but he attended Anfield to support his team.

Gravenberch opens the scoring

The Dutch player Ryan Gravenberch opened the scoring early for Liverpool with a powerful shot from the edge of the penalty area, finding the left corner of Chelsea's goalkeeper in the sixth minute.

Fernandez equalizes for Chelsea

The Argentine Enzo Fernandez equalized for Chelsea in the 35th minute with a direct free kick taken from the right flank, as the ball deceived everyone and found the net.

Team standings

With this result, Liverpool raised its points to 59, sitting in fourth place in the Premier League table, while Chelsea reached 49 points in ninth place.