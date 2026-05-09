Manchester City achieved a valuable victory over their guest Brentford with a score of three goals to none, in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the 36th round of the English Premier League.

Match Goals

Jérémy Doku opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 60th minute with a stunning shot from inside the penalty area, then Erling Haaland doubled City's lead with a second goal in the 75th minute with a backheel from close range.

In the 90+2 minute, Egyptian star Omar Marmoush scored Manchester City's third goal after receiving a pass from Haaland inside the penalty area, firing a powerful ground shot to the right of the Brentford goalkeeper.

Team Standings

With this result, Manchester City raised their points total to 74, sitting in second place in the Premier League table, just two points behind leaders Arsenal, with three matches remaining for both teams.

On the other hand, Brentford's points total remained at 51 in eighth place, after suffering their 13th defeat this season.