حقق مانشستر سيتي فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه برينتفورد بثلاثة أهداف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ36 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح جيريمي دوكو التسجيل لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 60 بتسديدة رائعة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، ثم عزز إيرلينغ هالاند تقدم السيتي بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 75 بكعب القدم من مسافة قريبة.

وفي الدقيقة 90+2، وقع النجم المصري عمر مرموش على ثالث أهداف مانشستر سيتي، بعدما استلم تمريرة من هالاند داخل منطقة الجزاء، وأطلق تسديدة أرضية قوية على يمين حارس برينتفورد.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 74 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، متأخراً بنقطتين فقط عن أرسنال المتصدر، مع تبقي ثلاث مباريات لكل منهما.

في المقابل، تجمد رصيد برينتفورد عند 51 نقطة في المركز الثامن، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الـ13 هذا الموسم.