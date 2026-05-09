حقق مانشستر سيتي فوزاً ثميناً على ضيفه برينتفورد بثلاثة أهداف دون رد، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (السبت) على ملعب «الاتحاد»، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ36 من مسابقة الدوري الإنجليزي.
أهداف المباراة
افتتح جيريمي دوكو التسجيل لمانشستر سيتي في الدقيقة 60 بتسديدة رائعة من داخل منطقة الجزاء، ثم عزز إيرلينغ هالاند تقدم السيتي بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 75 بكعب القدم من مسافة قريبة.
وفي الدقيقة 90+2، وقع النجم المصري عمر مرموش على ثالث أهداف مانشستر سيتي، بعدما استلم تمريرة من هالاند داخل منطقة الجزاء، وأطلق تسديدة أرضية قوية على يمين حارس برينتفورد.
ترتيب الفريقين
بهذه النتيجة، رفع مانشستر سيتي رصيده إلى 74 نقطة في المركز الثاني بجدول ترتيب البريميرليغ، متأخراً بنقطتين فقط عن أرسنال المتصدر، مع تبقي ثلاث مباريات لكل منهما.
في المقابل، تجمد رصيد برينتفورد عند 51 نقطة في المركز الثامن، بعد تلقيه الهزيمة الـ13 هذا الموسم.
Manchester City achieved a valuable victory over their guest Brentford with a score of three goals to none, in the match that took place this evening (Saturday) at the "Etihad" Stadium, as part of the 36th round of the English Premier League.
Match Goals
Jérémy Doku opened the scoring for Manchester City in the 60th minute with a stunning shot from inside the penalty area, then Erling Haaland doubled City's lead with a second goal in the 75th minute with a backheel from close range.
In the 90+2 minute, Egyptian star Omar Marmoush scored Manchester City's third goal after receiving a pass from Haaland inside the penalty area, firing a powerful ground shot to the right of the Brentford goalkeeper.
Team Standings
With this result, Manchester City raised their points total to 74, sitting in second place in the Premier League table, just two points behind leaders Arsenal, with three matches remaining for both teams.
On the other hand, Brentford's points total remained at 51 in eighth place, after suffering their 13th defeat this season.