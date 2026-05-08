كشف نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني فيديريكو فالفيردي كواليس أزمته مع زميله أوريلين تشواميني، وحقيقة نقله إلى المستشفى قبل كلاسيكو الأرض أمام برشلونة، المقرر يوم الأحد القادم.
وكانت تقارير إسبانية قد ذكرت أن مشادة حدثت بين الثنائي خلال مران الأربعاء، إلا أن الأمور تطورت إلى شجار عنيف أمس، بعدما رفض فالفيردي مصافحة تشواميني داخل غرفة الملابس، ما خلق أجواء عدائية خلال الحصة التدريبية وزاد من حدة التوتر داخل الفريق قبل الكلاسيكو، وفي الجزء الأخير من المران، وبعد تبادل الكلمات، تطور الأمر إلى اشتباك بالأيدي بين اللاعبين، ليتلقى فالفيردي ضربة تسببت له في جرح بالوجه، استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى لإيقاف النزيف وتلقي العلاج.
فالفيردي يوضح الحقيقة
وكتب فالفيردي عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «يوم الأربعاء حدثت مشكلة مع أحد زملائي في الفريق نتيجة إحدى اللعبات في التدريب، حيث أدى إرهاق المنافسة والإحباط إلى تفاقم الأمور، لكن مثل هذه الأمور قد تحدث وتُحل داخلياً دون أن تُنشر للعلن، من الواضح أن هناك من يقف وراء تسريب القصة بسرعة، وبالتزامن مع موسم خالٍ من الألقاب، حيث يخضع ريال مدريد دائمًا للتدقيق، تضخمت الأمور بشكل مبالغ فيه».
وأضاف: «في اليوم التالي نشب بيننا خلاف آخر، وأثناء الجدال اصطدم رأسي بالطاولة عن طريق الخطأ، ما تسبب في جرح صغير في جبهتي استدعى زيارة روتينية للمستشفى، لم يقم زميلي بضربي في أي وقت، ولم أضربه أنا أيضاً، رغم أنني أفهم أنه من الأسهل الاعتقاد بأننا دخلنا في عراك بالأيدي أو أن الأمر كان متعمداً، لكن هذا لم يحدث».
اعتذار ورسالة لجماهير ريال مدريد
وتابع فالفيردي: «أشعر أن غضبي من الوضع، وإحباطي لرؤية بعضنا يصل إلى نهاية الموسم بآخر ما تبقى لدينا من قوة، قد وصل إلى النقطة التي دخلت فيها في جدال مع أحد زملائي».
وواصل: «أنا آسف حقاً لأن هذا الموقف يؤلمني، وهذه المرحلة التي نمر بها تؤلمني أيضاً، ريال مدريد من أهم الأشياء في حياتي، ولا يمكنني أن أكون غير مبالٍ، والنتيجة كانت تراكم أمور أدت إلى شجار لا معنى له، ما أضر بسمعتي وفتح المجال أمام تضخيم الحادثة وتشويه صورتي، لا شك لدي في أن أي خلافات قد تكون بيننا خارج الملعب تتلاشى داخله، وإذا اضطررت للدفاع عن ذلك داخل الملعب، فسأكون أول من يفعل».
غياب عن الكلاسيكو
واختتم رسالته قائلاً: «لم أكن أنوي التحدث علناً حتى نهاية الموسم، لقد خرجنا من دوري أبطال أوروبا، وكتمت غضبي واستيائي بداخلي، أضعنا عاماً آخر، ولم أكن في وضع يسمح لي بالنشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كان عليّ فقط أن أظهر على أرض الملعب، وأشعر أن هذا ما فعلته، أنا الأكثر حزناً وألماً لوجودي في هذا الموقف الذي يمنعني من لعب المباراة القادمة لأسباب طبية، لطالما بذلت قصارى جهدي حتى النهاية، ويؤلمني أكثر من أي شخص آخر عدم قدرتي على فعل ذلك، وأنا مستعد للتعاون مع النادي وزملائي في أي قرار يرونه ضرورياً».
Real Madrid star Federico Valverde revealed the details behind his crisis with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni, and the truth about his hospitalization before the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona, scheduled for next Sunday.
Spanish reports had indicated that an argument occurred between the duo during Wednesday's training, but things escalated into a violent altercation yesterday, after Valverde refused to shake Tchouaméni's hand in the locker room, creating a hostile atmosphere during the training session and increasing tension within the team before the Clásico. In the latter part of the training, after exchanging words, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation between the players, resulting in Valverde receiving a blow that caused a cut on his face, necessitating his transfer to the hospital to stop the bleeding and receive treatment.
Valverde clarifies the truth
Valverde wrote on his Instagram account: "On Wednesday, a problem occurred with one of my teammates due to a play in training, where the fatigue of competition and frustration exacerbated the situation. However, such things can happen and be resolved internally without being made public. It is clear that there are those behind the rapid leak of the story, coinciding with a season devoid of titles, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, and the situation has been blown out of proportion."
He added: "The next day, another disagreement arose between us, and during the argument, my head accidentally hit the table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital. My teammate did not hit me at any time, nor did I hit him, although I understand that it is easier to believe that we got into a physical fight or that it was intentional, but that did not happen."
Apology and message to Real Madrid fans
Valverde continued: "I feel that my anger at the situation and my frustration at seeing each other reach the end of the season with the last of our strength has reached the point where I got into an argument with one of my teammates."
He went on: "I am truly sorry that this situation hurts me, and this phase we are going through also pains me. Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I cannot be indifferent. The result was a buildup of issues that led to a meaningless fight, which harmed my reputation and opened the door for the incident to be exaggerated and my image to be distorted. I have no doubt that any disagreements we may have off the field fade away on it, and if I have to defend that on the field, I will be the first to do so."
Absence from the Clásico
He concluded his message by saying: "I did not intend to speak publicly until the end of the season. We have exited the Champions League, and I have bottled up my anger and frustration inside. We have wasted another year, and I was not in a position to post on social media; I just had to show up on the field, and I feel that is what I did. I am the saddest and most pained to be in this situation that prevents me from playing the next match for medical reasons. I have always given my all until the end, and it hurts me more than anyone else that I cannot do that. I am ready to cooperate with the club and my teammates in any decision they deem necessary."