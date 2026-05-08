كشف نجم ريال مدريد الإسباني فيديريكو فالفيردي كواليس أزمته مع زميله أوريلين تشواميني، وحقيقة نقله إلى المستشفى قبل كلاسيكو الأرض أمام برشلونة، المقرر يوم الأحد القادم.

وكانت تقارير إسبانية قد ذكرت أن مشادة حدثت بين الثنائي خلال مران الأربعاء، إلا أن الأمور تطورت إلى شجار عنيف أمس، بعدما رفض فالفيردي مصافحة تشواميني داخل غرفة الملابس، ما خلق أجواء عدائية خلال الحصة التدريبية وزاد من حدة التوتر داخل الفريق قبل الكلاسيكو، وفي الجزء الأخير من المران، وبعد تبادل الكلمات، تطور الأمر إلى اشتباك بالأيدي بين اللاعبين، ليتلقى فالفيردي ضربة تسببت له في جرح بالوجه، استدعى نقله إلى المستشفى لإيقاف النزيف وتلقي العلاج.

فالفيردي يوضح الحقيقة

وكتب فالفيردي عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «يوم الأربعاء حدثت مشكلة مع أحد زملائي في الفريق نتيجة إحدى اللعبات في التدريب، حيث أدى إرهاق المنافسة والإحباط إلى تفاقم الأمور، لكن مثل هذه الأمور قد تحدث وتُحل داخلياً دون أن تُنشر للعلن، من الواضح أن هناك من يقف وراء تسريب القصة بسرعة، وبالتزامن مع موسم خالٍ من الألقاب، حيث يخضع ريال مدريد دائمًا للتدقيق، تضخمت الأمور بشكل مبالغ فيه».

وأضاف: «في اليوم التالي نشب بيننا خلاف آخر، وأثناء الجدال اصطدم رأسي بالطاولة عن طريق الخطأ، ما تسبب في جرح صغير في جبهتي استدعى زيارة روتينية للمستشفى، لم يقم زميلي بضربي في أي وقت، ولم أضربه أنا أيضاً، رغم أنني أفهم أنه من الأسهل الاعتقاد بأننا دخلنا في عراك بالأيدي أو أن الأمر كان متعمداً، لكن هذا لم يحدث».

اعتذار ورسالة لجماهير ريال مدريد

وتابع فالفيردي: «أشعر أن غضبي من الوضع، وإحباطي لرؤية بعضنا يصل إلى نهاية الموسم بآخر ما تبقى لدينا من قوة، قد وصل إلى النقطة التي دخلت فيها في جدال مع أحد زملائي».

وواصل: «أنا آسف حقاً لأن هذا الموقف يؤلمني، وهذه المرحلة التي نمر بها تؤلمني أيضاً، ريال مدريد من أهم الأشياء في حياتي، ولا يمكنني أن أكون غير مبالٍ، والنتيجة كانت تراكم أمور أدت إلى شجار لا معنى له، ما أضر بسمعتي وفتح المجال أمام تضخيم الحادثة وتشويه صورتي، لا شك لدي في أن أي خلافات قد تكون بيننا خارج الملعب تتلاشى داخله، وإذا اضطررت للدفاع عن ذلك داخل الملعب، فسأكون أول من يفعل».

غياب عن الكلاسيكو

واختتم رسالته قائلاً: «لم أكن أنوي التحدث علناً حتى نهاية الموسم، لقد خرجنا من دوري أبطال أوروبا، وكتمت غضبي واستيائي بداخلي، أضعنا عاماً آخر، ولم أكن في وضع يسمح لي بالنشر على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، إذ كان عليّ فقط أن أظهر على أرض الملعب، وأشعر أن هذا ما فعلته، أنا الأكثر حزناً وألماً لوجودي في هذا الموقف الذي يمنعني من لعب المباراة القادمة لأسباب طبية، لطالما بذلت قصارى جهدي حتى النهاية، ويؤلمني أكثر من أي شخص آخر عدم قدرتي على فعل ذلك، وأنا مستعد للتعاون مع النادي وزملائي في أي قرار يرونه ضرورياً».