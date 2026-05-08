Real Madrid star Federico Valverde revealed the details behind his crisis with teammate Aurélien Tchouaméni, and the truth about his hospitalization before the upcoming El Clásico against Barcelona, scheduled for next Sunday.

Spanish reports had indicated that an argument occurred between the duo during Wednesday's training, but things escalated into a violent altercation yesterday, after Valverde refused to shake Tchouaméni's hand in the locker room, creating a hostile atmosphere during the training session and increasing tension within the team before the Clásico. In the latter part of the training, after exchanging words, the situation escalated into a physical confrontation between the players, resulting in Valverde receiving a blow that caused a cut on his face, necessitating his transfer to the hospital to stop the bleeding and receive treatment.

Valverde clarifies the truth

Valverde wrote on his Instagram account: "On Wednesday, a problem occurred with one of my teammates due to a play in training, where the fatigue of competition and frustration exacerbated the situation. However, such things can happen and be resolved internally without being made public. It is clear that there are those behind the rapid leak of the story, coinciding with a season devoid of titles, where Real Madrid is always under scrutiny, and the situation has been blown out of proportion."

He added: "The next day, another disagreement arose between us, and during the argument, my head accidentally hit the table, causing a small cut on my forehead that required a routine visit to the hospital. My teammate did not hit me at any time, nor did I hit him, although I understand that it is easier to believe that we got into a physical fight or that it was intentional, but that did not happen."

Apology and message to Real Madrid fans

Valverde continued: "I feel that my anger at the situation and my frustration at seeing each other reach the end of the season with the last of our strength has reached the point where I got into an argument with one of my teammates."

He went on: "I am truly sorry that this situation hurts me, and this phase we are going through also pains me. Real Madrid is one of the most important things in my life, and I cannot be indifferent. The result was a buildup of issues that led to a meaningless fight, which harmed my reputation and opened the door for the incident to be exaggerated and my image to be distorted. I have no doubt that any disagreements we may have off the field fade away on it, and if I have to defend that on the field, I will be the first to do so."

Absence from the Clásico

He concluded his message by saying: "I did not intend to speak publicly until the end of the season. We have exited the Champions League, and I have bottled up my anger and frustration inside. We have wasted another year, and I was not in a position to post on social media; I just had to show up on the field, and I feel that is what I did. I am the saddest and most pained to be in this situation that prevents me from playing the next match for medical reasons. I have always given my all until the end, and it hurts me more than anyone else that I cannot do that. I am ready to cooperate with the club and my teammates in any decision they deem necessary."