أعلن نجم بايرن ميونخ سيرج غنابري غيابه رسمياً عن المشاركة مع منتخب ألمانيا في بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، بسبب الإصابة.
إصابة صعبة
وكان بايرن ميونخ قد أعلن السبت الماضي إصابة غنابري بتمزق في العضلة الضامة، وغيابه عن الملاعب لفترة طويلة.
سيرج غنابري.
تبخر حلم المونديال
وكتب غنابري عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «كانت الأيام القليلة الماضية صعبة عليّ، لكن لا يزال موسم بايرن ميونخ يحمل الكثير من التحديات بعد فوزه بلقب الدوري الألماني للمرة الثانية على التوالي».
وأضاف: «أما حلم المشاركة في كأس العالم مع المنتخب الألماني، فقد انتهى للأسف بالنسبة لي، سأشجع المنتخب من المنزل، كما يفعل معظم أبناء وطني».
تركيز على التعافي
وختم المهاجم الألماني رسالته قائلاً: «حان الوقت الآن للتركيز على التعافي والعودة إلى التدريبات استعداداً للموسم الجديد، شكراً لكم جميعاً على رسائلكم».
Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has officially announced his absence from participating with the German national team in the 2026 World Cup scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, due to injury.
Difficult Injury
Bayern Munich announced last Saturday that Gnabry has suffered a tear in his adductor muscle, and will be sidelined for a long period.
سيرج غنابري.
World Cup Dream Shattered
Gnabry wrote on his Instagram account: "The past few days have been tough for me, but the Bayern Munich season still holds many challenges after winning the Bundesliga title for the second consecutive time."
He added: "As for the dream of participating in the World Cup with the German national team, it has unfortunately come to an end for me. I will support the team from home, just like most of my fellow countrymen."
Focus on Recovery
The German forward concluded his message by saying: "It is now time to focus on recovery and return to training in preparation for the new season. Thank you all for your messages."