Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry has officially announced his absence from participating with the German national team in the 2026 World Cup scheduled to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, due to injury.

Difficult Injury

Bayern Munich announced last Saturday that Gnabry has suffered a tear in his adductor muscle, and will be sidelined for a long period.

سيرج غنابري.

World Cup Dream Shattered

Gnabry wrote on his Instagram account: "The past few days have been tough for me, but the Bayern Munich season still holds many challenges after winning the Bundesliga title for the second consecutive time."

He added: "As for the dream of participating in the World Cup with the German national team, it has unfortunately come to an end for me. I will support the team from home, just like most of my fellow countrymen."

Focus on Recovery

The German forward concluded his message by saying: "It is now time to focus on recovery and return to training in preparation for the new season. Thank you all for your messages."