أعلن نجم بايرن ميونخ سيرج غنابري غيابه رسمياً عن المشاركة مع منتخب ألمانيا في بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقررة في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك، بسبب الإصابة.

إصابة صعبة

وكان بايرن ميونخ قد أعلن السبت الماضي إصابة غنابري بتمزق في العضلة الضامة، وغيابه عن الملاعب لفترة طويلة.

سيرج غنابري.

سيرج غنابري.

تبخر حلم المونديال

وكتب غنابري عبر حسابه على موقع «إنستغرام»: «كانت الأيام القليلة الماضية صعبة عليّ، لكن لا يزال موسم بايرن ميونخ يحمل الكثير من التحديات بعد فوزه بلقب الدوري الألماني للمرة الثانية على التوالي».

وأضاف: «أما حلم المشاركة في كأس العالم مع المنتخب الألماني، فقد انتهى للأسف بالنسبة لي، سأشجع المنتخب من المنزل، كما يفعل معظم أبناء وطني».

تركيز على التعافي

وختم المهاجم الألماني رسالته قائلاً: «حان الوقت الآن للتركيز على التعافي والعودة إلى التدريبات استعداداً للموسم الجديد، شكراً لكم جميعاً على رسائلكم».