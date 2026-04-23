أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، أمس (الأربعاء)، إقالة مدربه ليام روسينيور بعد أقل من أربعة أشهر فقط من توليه المهمة، بسبب سوء النتائج.

بيان الإقالة

وقال النادي اللندني في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، إنه أنهى تعاقده مع مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم ليام روسينيور.

وأضاف البيان: «يعرب نادي تشيلسي لكرة القدم عن امتنانه لليام وطاقمه على جهودهم خلال فترة وجودهم مع النادي، لطالما تصرف المدرب بأعلى درجات النزاهة والمهنية منذ تعيينه في منتصف الموسم».

ليام روسينيور.

ليام روسينيور.

وتابع البيان: «لم يكن هذا قراراً اتخذه النادي باستخفاف، إلا أن النتائج والأداء الأخيرين لم يرتقيا إلى المستوى المطلوب، ولا يزال أمامنا الكثير لنحققه هذا الموسم، يتمنى الجميع في نادي تشيلسي كل التوفيق لليام في المستقبل».

بديل مؤقت

وأشار البيان إلى أن كالوم مكفارلين سيتولى تدريب الفريق حتى نهاية الموسم، بدعم من طاقم الجهاز الفني الحالي للنادي، بهدف تحقيق التأهل الأوروبي والتقدم في كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي.

نتائج كارثية

وجاءت الإقالة بعد 107 أيام فقط من تولي روسينيور المسؤولية، بعد خمس هزائم متتالية في الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ» دون تسجيل أي هدف، إضافة إلى وداع دوري أبطال أوروبا من دور ثمن النهائي على يد باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي.