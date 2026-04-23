The English club Chelsea announced yesterday (Wednesday) the dismissal of its coach Liam Rosenior after less than four months in charge, due to poor results.

Statement of Dismissal

The London club stated in a statement on its website that it has terminated its contract with first-team coach Liam Rosenior.

The statement added: "Chelsea Football Club expresses its gratitude to Liam and his staff for their efforts during their time with the club. The coach has always acted with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism since his appointment in the middle of the season."

ليام روسينيور.

The statement continued: "This was not a decision taken lightly by the club; however, the recent results and performances have not met the required standards, and there is still much for us to achieve this season. Everyone at Chelsea wishes Liam the best of luck in the future."

Temporary Replacement

The statement indicated that Callum McFarlane will take charge of the team until the end of the season, supported by the current coaching staff of the club, with the aim of achieving European qualification and progressing in the FA Cup.

Catastrophic Results

The dismissal came just 107 days after Rosenior took charge, following five consecutive defeats in the Premier League without scoring a single goal, in addition to being eliminated from the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain.