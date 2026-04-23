أعلن نادي تشيلسي الإنجليزي، أمس (الأربعاء)، إقالة مدربه ليام روسينيور بعد أقل من أربعة أشهر فقط من توليه المهمة، بسبب سوء النتائج.
بيان الإقالة
وقال النادي اللندني في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، إنه أنهى تعاقده مع مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم ليام روسينيور.
وأضاف البيان: «يعرب نادي تشيلسي لكرة القدم عن امتنانه لليام وطاقمه على جهودهم خلال فترة وجودهم مع النادي، لطالما تصرف المدرب بأعلى درجات النزاهة والمهنية منذ تعيينه في منتصف الموسم».
ليام روسينيور.
وتابع البيان: «لم يكن هذا قراراً اتخذه النادي باستخفاف، إلا أن النتائج والأداء الأخيرين لم يرتقيا إلى المستوى المطلوب، ولا يزال أمامنا الكثير لنحققه هذا الموسم، يتمنى الجميع في نادي تشيلسي كل التوفيق لليام في المستقبل».
بديل مؤقت
وأشار البيان إلى أن كالوم مكفارلين سيتولى تدريب الفريق حتى نهاية الموسم، بدعم من طاقم الجهاز الفني الحالي للنادي، بهدف تحقيق التأهل الأوروبي والتقدم في كأس الاتحاد الإنجليزي.
نتائج كارثية
وجاءت الإقالة بعد 107 أيام فقط من تولي روسينيور المسؤولية، بعد خمس هزائم متتالية في الدوري الإنجليزي «بريميرليغ» دون تسجيل أي هدف، إضافة إلى وداع دوري أبطال أوروبا من دور ثمن النهائي على يد باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسي.
The English club Chelsea announced yesterday (Wednesday) the dismissal of its coach Liam Rosenior after less than four months in charge, due to poor results.
Statement of Dismissal
The London club stated in a statement on its website that it has terminated its contract with first-team coach Liam Rosenior.
The statement added: "Chelsea Football Club expresses its gratitude to Liam and his staff for their efforts during their time with the club. The coach has always acted with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism since his appointment in the middle of the season."
ليام روسينيور.
The statement continued: "This was not a decision taken lightly by the club; however, the recent results and performances have not met the required standards, and there is still much for us to achieve this season. Everyone at Chelsea wishes Liam the best of luck in the future."
Temporary Replacement
The statement indicated that Callum McFarlane will take charge of the team until the end of the season, supported by the current coaching staff of the club, with the aim of achieving European qualification and progressing in the FA Cup.
Catastrophic Results
The dismissal came just 107 days after Rosenior took charge, following five consecutive defeats in the Premier League without scoring a single goal, in addition to being eliminated from the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Paris Saint-Germain.