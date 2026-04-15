أكد فيرغيل فان دايك قائد فريق ليفربول الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، أن فريقه يستحق الخروج من دوري أبطال أوروبا أمام باريس سان جيرمان، لأنه لم يُقدم الأداء الكافي في مباراة مخيبة للآمال، والتي ازدادت سوءاً بعد الإصابة الخطيرة لهوغو إيكيتيكي.


وذكرت وكالة الأنباء البريطانية «بي إيه ميديا» أن ثنائية عثمان ديمبلي حسمت فوز فريق المدرب لويس إنريكي بنتيجة 2-0 في مباراة الإياب بدور الثمانية؛ حيث بذل فريق الريدز قصارى جهده، لكنه فشل بسبب سوء اللمسة الأخيرة والتدخلات الحاسمة وإلغاء ركلة جزاء.


في الحقيقة، كانت حظوظ ليفربول بامتلاك فرصة للتأهل ضعيفة، بعدما تفوق عليه باريس سان جيرمان بشكل واضح في مباراة الذهاب على ملعب «حديقة الأمراء» الأسبوع الماضي؛ حيث خسر الفريق الإنجليزي 0-2 بعدما كان الفريق في موقف صعب للغاية، وصفه مدربه أرني سلوت بأنه «وضع النجاة».


ورغم تحسن أداء حامل لقب الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز بشكل ملحوظ على أرضه، فإن بطل أوروبا 6 مرات لم يجد الكثير من المبررات بعد الخروج أمام حامل اللقب.


وعند سؤال القائد فيرغيل فان دايك عما إذا كان ليفربول قد بذل جهداً كافياً، قال: «هذا هو الحد الأدنى، أليس كذلك؟ من المحبط أن نقصى، لكن باريس سان جيرمان استحق التأهل. الاقتراب من التسجيل ليس كافياً. أنا محبط من الإقصاء، لكن هذه هي الحقيقة. أعتقد أن باريس سان جيرمان استحق العبور بناءً على مباراتي الذهاب والإياب».


وأنهت خسارة أمس الثلاثاء، آمال ليفربول في الفوز بأي لقب هذا الصيف، كما شهدت على ما يبدو نهاية مفاجئة لموسم المهاجم هوغو إيكيتيكي الأول مع النادي.


سجل إيكيتيكي 23 عاماً، 17 هدفاً في 45 مباراة بكل المسابقات منذ انضمامه للفريق قادماً من آينتراخت فرانكفورت الصيف الماضي، وكان يعتزم الذهاب لكأس العالم مع المنتخب الفرنسي.


ولكن غادر إيكيتيكي الملعب بعدما سقط بشكل خاطئ في الشوط الأول؛ حيث قال سلوت إن الإصابة «تبدو سيئة للغاية»، وسيتم فحصها بشكل أكبر.


والتزم ليفربول الصمت بشأن خطورة الإصابة صباح اليوم التالي، وسط تقارير تُشير إلى تعرض المهاجم لتمزق في وتر أخيل، ما قد يبعده عن الملاعب لمدة لا تقل عن 9 أشهر.


في المقابل، فإن استعادة ألكسندر إيزاك جاهزيته تعني أنه قد يقود الهجوم في ديربي الأحد أمام إيفرتون على ملعب «هيل ديكنسون ستاديوم»، ضمن سعي الفريق للتأهل إلى دوري أبطال أوروبا الموسم القادم.


وما زال فان دايك يحاول تقبل الهزيمة، وقال: «يجب أن نشعر بخيبة أمل كبيرة في هذه المرحلة. لكن مباراة ضخمة تنتظرنا. نعلم جميعاً مدى أهميتها. ستكون مواجهة صعبة، لكنها شيء نتطلع إليه. لكن في الوقت الحالي، لست في حالة جيدة بعد الخروج من دوري الأبطال».