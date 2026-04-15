Virgil van Dijk, the captain of the English football team Liverpool, confirmed that his team deserves to exit the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, as they did not deliver a sufficient performance in a disappointing match, which worsened after the serious injury to Hugo Ekitike.



The British news agency "PA Media" reported that Ousmane Dembélé's brace secured a 2-0 victory for coach Luis Enrique's team in the second leg of the quarter-finals; the Reds put in their best effort but failed due to poor finishing, crucial interventions, and the cancellation of a penalty.



In fact, Liverpool's chances of qualifying were slim after being clearly outperformed by Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg at the "Parc des Princes" last week; the English team lost 0-2 after being in a very difficult position, which their coach Arne Slot described as a "survival situation."



Despite a noticeable improvement in the Premier League champions' performance at home, the six-time European champions found little justification after being eliminated by the defending champions.



When asked if Liverpool had put in enough effort, captain Virgil van Dijk said: "That's the bare minimum, isn't it? It's frustrating to be eliminated, but Paris Saint-Germain deserved to qualify. Getting close to scoring is not enough. I'm frustrated with the elimination, but that's the reality. I believe Paris Saint-Germain deserved to advance based on both matches."



The loss on Tuesday ended Liverpool's hopes of winning any title this summer and seemingly marked a surprising end to striker Hugo Ekitike's first season with the club.



Ekitike, 23, scored 17 goals in 45 matches across all competitions since joining the team from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, and he intended to go to the World Cup with the French national team.



However, Ekitike left the pitch after falling awkwardly in the first half; Slot said the injury "looks very bad," and it will be examined further.



Liverpool remained silent about the severity of the injury the next morning, amid reports suggesting that the striker suffered a rupture of the Achilles tendon, which could sideline him for at least 9 months.



On the other hand, the return of Alexander Isak to fitness means he could lead the attack in the derby on Sunday against Everton at "Hill Dickinson Stadium," as the team seeks to qualify for the Champions League next season.



Van Dijk is still trying to come to terms with the defeat, saying: "We should feel a great disappointment at this stage. But a massive match awaits us. We all know how important it is. It will be a tough encounter, but it's something we look forward to. But right now, I'm not feeling good after being eliminated from the Champions League."