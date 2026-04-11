Italian player Jannik Sinner, ranked second in the world, has qualified for the final of the Monte Carlo Masters 1000 tournament, marking his third final in three tournaments of this category this year, after defeating German Alexander Zverev 6-1, 6-4 on Saturday.



Sinner, 24 years old, is the first player to reach the final three times in the first three Masters 1000 tournaments of the season since Serbian Novak Djokovic in 2015.



In the final in the principality, Sinner may face world number one and defending champion Spanish Carlos Alcaraz, who will meet local player Valentin Vachier (23) on Saturday afternoon. If Alcaraz wins, it will be the first matchup this season between the two best players in the world.



As happened in Indian Wells and Miami, Sinner faced Zverev, ranked third in the world, in the semifinals, who has not managed to defeat him since September 2023 in the round of 16 of the US Open.



The Italian entered the match with great strength, breaking Zverev's serve three times in the first set, which the German completely struggled in, and Sinner clinched it in 34 minutes with a powerful two-handed backhand that Zverev could not return.



In the second set, Zverev showed greater resistance with an improved first serve, but he had to fight each time to hold onto it.



Ultimately, the German surrendered after one hour and 22 minutes on a new thunderous forehand from Sinner, who has lost only one set in his last 21 matches in Masters 1000 tournaments.