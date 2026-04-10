أعلن نادي يوفنتوس الإيطالي، اليوم (الجمعة)، تمديد عقد مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم لوتشيانو سباليتي لمدة موسمين إضافيين.
وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني إن سباليتي مدد عقده مع «البيانكونيري» حتى 30 يونيو 2028.
إشادة من إدارة النادي
من جانبه، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي يوفنتوس داميان كومولي: «منذ انضمام لوتشيانو إلى عائلة يوفنتوس العظيمة، كان له تأثير فوري وإيجابي للغاية على لاعبينا والنادي بأكمله وجماهير البيانكونيري، كان واضحاً للجميع منذ البداية أن لوتشيانو هو الشخص المناسب لقيادة الفريق نحو مزيد من التطور والنمو».
طموحات كبيرة
وأضاف كومولي: «أسلوبه الطموح في اللعب يعكس توقعات جماهيرنا والنادي، وقيمه تجسد هويتنا، لذلك قررنا مواصلة العمل معاً بعد انتهاء مدة العقد المتفق عليها سابقاً، لأننا نؤمن بأن الاستقرار والاستمرارية ركيزتان أساسيتان للنجاح في المستقبل».
تحسن في جدول الترتيب
وكان سباليتي قد تولى تدريب يوفنتوس في أكتوبر الماضي خلفاً للمدرب الكرواتي إيغور تودور، إذ استلم الفريق وهو في المركز السابع بعد 9 جولات، ومع اقتراب نهاية الموسم تقدم إلى المركز الخامس برصيد 57 نقطة.
The Italian club Juventus announced today (Friday) the extension of the contract of the first team football coach Luciano Spalletti for an additional two seasons.
The club stated in a statement on its website that Spalletti has extended his contract with the "Bianconeri" until June 30, 2028.
Praise from the Club Management
For his part, Juventus CEO Damiano Comolli said: "Since Luciano joined the great Juventus family, he has had an immediate and very positive impact on our players, the entire club, and the Bianconeri fans. It has been clear to everyone from the beginning that Luciano is the right person to lead the team towards further development and growth."
Big Ambitions
Comolli added: "His ambitious style of play reflects the expectations of our fans and the club, and his values embody our identity. Therefore, we decided to continue working together after the previously agreed contract period, because we believe that stability and continuity are essential pillars for success in the future."
Improvement in the Standings
Spalletti took over as coach of Juventus last October, succeeding Croatian coach Igor Tudor. He took over the team while it was in seventh place after 9 rounds, and as the season approached its end, the team advanced to fifth place with 57 points.