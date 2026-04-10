The Italian club Juventus announced today (Friday) the extension of the contract of the first team football coach Luciano Spalletti for an additional two seasons.

The club stated in a statement on its website that Spalletti has extended his contract with the "Bianconeri" until June 30, 2028.

Praise from the Club Management

For his part, Juventus CEO Damiano Comolli said: "Since Luciano joined the great Juventus family, he has had an immediate and very positive impact on our players, the entire club, and the Bianconeri fans. It has been clear to everyone from the beginning that Luciano is the right person to lead the team towards further development and growth."

Big Ambitions

Comolli added: "His ambitious style of play reflects the expectations of our fans and the club, and his values embody our identity. Therefore, we decided to continue working together after the previously agreed contract period, because we believe that stability and continuity are essential pillars for success in the future."

Improvement in the Standings

Spalletti took over as coach of Juventus last October, succeeding Croatian coach Igor Tudor. He took over the team while it was in seventh place after 9 rounds, and as the season approached its end, the team advanced to fifth place with 57 points.