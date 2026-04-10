أعلن نادي يوفنتوس الإيطالي، اليوم (الجمعة)، تمديد عقد مدرب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم لوتشيانو سباليتي لمدة موسمين إضافيين.

وقال النادي في بيان عبر موقعه الإلكتروني إن سباليتي مدد عقده مع «البيانكونيري» حتى 30 يونيو 2028.

إشادة من إدارة النادي

من جانبه، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لنادي يوفنتوس داميان كومولي: «منذ انضمام لوتشيانو إلى عائلة يوفنتوس العظيمة، كان له تأثير فوري وإيجابي للغاية على لاعبينا والنادي بأكمله وجماهير البيانكونيري، كان واضحاً للجميع منذ البداية أن لوتشيانو هو الشخص المناسب لقيادة الفريق نحو مزيد من التطور والنمو».

طموحات كبيرة

وأضاف كومولي: «أسلوبه الطموح في اللعب يعكس توقعات جماهيرنا والنادي، وقيمه تجسد هويتنا، لذلك قررنا مواصلة العمل معاً بعد انتهاء مدة العقد المتفق عليها سابقاً، لأننا نؤمن بأن الاستقرار والاستمرارية ركيزتان أساسيتان للنجاح في المستقبل».

تحسن في جدول الترتيب

وكان سباليتي قد تولى تدريب يوفنتوس في أكتوبر الماضي خلفاً للمدرب الكرواتي إيغور تودور، إذ استلم الفريق وهو في المركز السابع بعد 9 جولات، ومع اقتراب نهاية الموسم تقدم إلى المركز الخامس برصيد 57 نقطة.