In a surprising move that sparked widespread controversy in African and international football circles, the International Football Federation (FIFA) excluded Congolese referee Jean Jacques Ndala from the list of referees participating in the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Media reports widely interpreted FIFA's decision as an indirect punishment for his controversial performance in officiating the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations between Morocco and Senegal.

7 African Referees in the World Cup

FIFA announced its final list of referees for the 2026 World Cup, which included seven African referees: Mustapha Ghorbal (Algeria), Amin Mohamed (Egypt), Pierre Achille (Gabon), Jalal Jaid (Morocco), Dahan Bida (Mauritania), Omar Abdul Qadir Artan (Somalia), and Abongil Tom (South Africa), while Ndala was completely absent, despite being one of the prominent African referees and having officiated the opening match of the Africa Cup of Nations as well.

The decision is seen as an "indirect punishment" reflecting FIFA's dissatisfaction with Ndala's management of the final, particularly regarding his handling of the withdrawal situation and the lack of stricter enforcement of regulations, in addition to other decisions such as disallowing a goal and a penalty kick, which contrasts with CAF's supportive stance, highlighting a discrepancy in evaluation between the two parties.



Chaos in the Africa Final

Referee Ndala from the Democratic Republic of the Congo officiated the final of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, held in Rabat, Morocco, which witnessed unprecedented dramatic events. The match began with significant tension, and Ndala disallowed a goal for Senegal in the final minutes of regular time, then awarded a penalty to Morocco after reviewing VAR in the 98th minute due to a foul on Brahim Diaz.

Senegal's players protested vehemently and temporarily withdrew from the pitch for 14-17 minutes at the coach's decision in protest against the decisions, before returning after interventions, and Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, ending the match in regular time without goals, before Pape Gueye scored the winning goal for Senegal in the first extra time (1-0).

Senegal's withdrawal sparked significant controversy regarding the application of the "withdrawal or refusal to play" regulations, which usually state that the withdrawing team is considered to have lost. Nevertheless, the match continued, and Senegal was initially crowned champions, before the African Football Confederation (CAF) later intervened, withdrew the title from Senegal, and awarded it to Morocco with a score of 3-0 based on the appeal and regulations.

CAF officially cleared referee Ndala after a comprehensive review, confirming that there were no significant errors warranting punishment, and considered his performance professional. However, FIFA took a completely different stance.