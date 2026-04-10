في خطوة مفاجئة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً في الأوساط الكروية الأفريقية والدولية، استبعد الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) الحكم الكونغولي جان جاك ندالا من قائمة الحكام المشاركين في نهائيات كأس العالم 2026، التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.

وفسرت تقارير إعلامية قرار «فيفا» على نطاق واسع كعقوبة غير مباشرة على أدائه المثير للجدل في إدارة نهائي كأس أمم أفريقيا 2025 بين المغرب والسنغال.

7 حكام أفارقة في كأس العالم

وأعلنت فيفا قائمتها النهائية لحكام كأس العالم 2026، وشملت سبعة حكام أفارقة: مصطفى غربال (الجزائر)، أمين محمد (مصر)، بيير أتشو (الغابون)، جلال جايد (المغرب)، دحان بيدا (موريتانيا)، عمر عبد القادر أرتان (الصومال)، وأبونجيل توم (جنوب أفريقيا)، فيما غاب عنها ندالا تماماً، رغم أنه كان من أبرز الحكام الأفارقة وأدار أيضاً مباراة الافتتاح في كأس أمم أفريقيا.

ويُرى القرار كـ«عقوبة غير مباشرة» تعبر عن عدم رضا فيفا عن طريقة إدارة ندالا للنهائي، خصوصا في التعامل مع حالة الانسحاب وعدم تطبيق اللوائح بصرامة أكبر، بالإضافة إلى قرارات أخرى مثل إلغاء الهدف والركلة الجزاء، حيث يتناقض هذا مع موقف كاف الداعم، مما يبرز خلافاً في التقييم بين الجهتين.

فوضى نهائي أفريقيا

وأدار الحكم ندالا من جمهورية الكونغو الديمقراطية نهائي كأس أمم أفريقيا 2025، الذي أقيم في الرباط بالمغرب، وشهد أحداثاً درامية غير مسبوقة، حيث بدأت المباراة بتوتر كبير، وألغى ندالا هدفاً للسنغال في الدقائق الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي، ثم احتسب ركلة جزاء لصالح المغرب بعد مراجعة الفار (VAR) في الدقيقة 98، إثر تدخل على براهيم دياز.

واحتج لاعبو السنغال بشدة، وانسحبوا مؤقتاً من الملعب لمدة 14-17 دقيقة بقرار من المدرب، في احتجاج على القرارات، ثم عادوا بعد تدخلات، وأهدر براهيم دياز الجزاء، لتنتهي المباراة بالوقت الأصلي دون أهداف، ثم سجل بابي غايي هدف الفوز للسنغال في الشوط الإضافي الأول (1-0).

وأثار انسحاب السنغال جدلاً كبيراً حول تطبيق لوائح «الانسحاب أو رفض اللعب»، التي تنص عادة على اعتبار الفريق المنسحب خاسراً، رغم ذلك، استمرت المباراة، وتوج السنغال أولاً باللقب، قبل أن يتدخل الاتحاد الأفريقي (كاف) لاحقاً وسحب اللقب من السنغال ومنحه للمغرب بنتيجة 3-0 بناءً على الاستئناف واللوائح.

برأ كاف الحكم ندالا رسمياً بعد مراجعة شاملة، مؤكداً عدم وجود أخطاء مؤثرة تستوجب عقوبة، واعتبر أداءه احترافياً. لكن فيفا اتخذ موقفاً مختلفاً تماماً.