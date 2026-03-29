تعهدت حكومة كوسوفو برئاسة ألبين كورتي بمنح المنتخب الوطني مكافأة مالية تصل إلى مليون يورو (حوالى 1.08 مليون دولار) في حال فوزه على منتخب تركيا بعد غد (الثلاثاء)، وهو الفوز الذي سيؤمّن لكوسوفو تأهلاً تاريخياً للمرة الأولى إلى نهائيات كأس العالم 2026 في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك.


وتأتي هذه المبادرة لدعم الفريق في المباراة الحاسمة التي ستُقام في العاصمة بريشتينا ضمن الملحق المؤهل للبطولة. وبلغ منتخب كوسوفو نهائي الملحق بعد فوزه المثير على سلوفاكيا بنتيجة 4-3، ما دفع وزير المالية هيكوران موراتي للإعلان عبر منصة «فيسبوك» عن تخصيص 500 ألف يورو (حوالى 540 ألف دولار) سيتم اعتمادها رسمياً غداً (الإثنين).


وفي حال حصول الفريق على المكافأة الكاملة التي قد تصل إلى 1.5 مليون يورو (نحو 1.62 مليون دولار)، من المتوقع أن يحصل كل فرد من لاعبين ومدربين وطاقم إداري على مبلغ يراوح بين 40 ألفاً و50 ألف يورو (حوالى 43.2 ألفاً إلى 54 ألف دولار)، رغم أن آلية التوزيع لم تُعلن رسمياً بعد.


يُذكر أن كوسوفو، التي أعلنت استقلالها عن صربيا عام 2008، انضمت إلى الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم والاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم عام 2016. وفشل المنتخب في التأهل لنسختي المونديال 2018 و2022، كما غاب عن بطولتي يورو 2020 و2024، لكنه تأهل للملحق الحالي بعد احتلال المركز الثاني خلف سويسرا في مجموعته بالتصفيات.


وسينضم الفائز من مواجهة (الثلاثاء) أمام تركيا إلى المجموعة الرابعة في كأس العالم، التي تضم الولايات المتحدة وباراغواي وأستراليا.