أعلن منتخب إسبانيا الأول لكرة القدم استبعاد لاعب الوسط مارتن زوبيميندي من معسكره قبل المباراة الودية أمام مصر، بسبب الإصابة.

ويستضيف المنتخب الإسباني نظيره المصري الثلاثاء القادم على ملعب «آر سي دي إي»، معقل نادي إسبانيول بمدينة برشلونة، في إطار الاستعداد لبطولة كأس العالم 2026.

تفاصيل الإصابة

وأوضح منتخب إسبانيا في بيان عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس» أن مارتن زوبيميندي غادر المعسكر بعد شعوره بألم في ركبته اليمنى، مع إبلاغ ناديه أرسنال بتفاصيل إصابته.

ويُطلق مصطلح «فايروس فيفا» على الإصابات التي يتعرض لها اللاعبون خلال فترة التوقف الدولي أثناء مشاركتهم مع منتخباتهم الوطنية.

مجموعتا مصر وإسبانيا

ويوجد منتخب مصر في المجموعة السابعة ببطولة كأس العالم 2026، رفقة بلجيكا وإيران ونيوزيلندا، فيما يحل المنتخب الإسباني بالمجموعة الثامنة إلى جانب الأخضر السعودي والأوروغواي والرأس الأخضر.