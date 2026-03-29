The Spanish national football team announced the exclusion of midfielder Martin Zubimendi from its camp ahead of the friendly match against Egypt due to injury.

The Spanish team will host its Egyptian counterpart next Tuesday at the "RCDE" stadium, the home of Espanyol in Barcelona, as part of the preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

Injury Details

The Spanish team clarified in a statement via its account on the "X" platform that Martin Zubimendi left the camp after feeling pain in his right knee, with his club Arsenal being informed of the details of his injury.

The term "FIFA virus" is used to describe injuries that players sustain during the international break while participating with their national teams.

Egypt and Spain's Groups

The Egyptian national team is in Group G of the 2026 World Cup, alongside Belgium, Iran, and New Zealand, while the Spanish team is in Group H with Saudi Arabia, Uruguay, and Cape Verde.