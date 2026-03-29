تغلب منتخب بلجيكا على مضيفه الأمريكي بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب «مرسيدس بنز»، في إطار استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.

تقدم أمريكي.. ورد بلجيكي سريع

افتتح المنتخب الأمريكي التسجيل في الدقيقة 39 عن طريق ويستون ماكيني، لكن زينو ديباست عدل النتيجة لبلجيكا في الدقيقة الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي للشوط الأول.

هيمنة بلجيكية في الشوط الثاني

وفرض المنتخب البلجيكي هيمنته في الشوط الثاني بتسجيل أربعة أهداف بتوقيع أمادو أونانا وشارل دي كيتيلاري (ركلة جزاء) ودودي لوكيباكيو (هدفين) في الدقائق 53 و59 و68 و82، فيما قلص باتريك أجييمانغ النتيجة لمنتخب أمريكا قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للقاء.

مجموعتا أمريكا وبلجيكا

يوجد منتخب أمريكا في المجموعة الرابعة بكأس العالم 2026 رفقة باراغواي وأستراليا والفائز من تركيا وسلوفاكيا في الملحق الأوروبي، فيما يقع المنتخب البلجيكي في المجموعة السابعة إلى جانب منتخبات مصر وإيران ونيوزيلندا.