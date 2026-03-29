تغلب منتخب بلجيكا على مضيفه الأمريكي بخمسة أهداف مقابل هدفين في المباراة الودية التي جمعتهما أمس (السبت) على ملعب «مرسيدس بنز»، في إطار استعدادات المنتخبين لبطولة كأس العالم 2026 التي ستقام في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية وكندا والمكسيك.
تقدم أمريكي.. ورد بلجيكي سريع
افتتح المنتخب الأمريكي التسجيل في الدقيقة 39 عن طريق ويستون ماكيني، لكن زينو ديباست عدل النتيجة لبلجيكا في الدقيقة الأخيرة من الوقت الأصلي للشوط الأول.
هيمنة بلجيكية في الشوط الثاني
وفرض المنتخب البلجيكي هيمنته في الشوط الثاني بتسجيل أربعة أهداف بتوقيع أمادو أونانا وشارل دي كيتيلاري (ركلة جزاء) ودودي لوكيباكيو (هدفين) في الدقائق 53 و59 و68 و82، فيما قلص باتريك أجييمانغ النتيجة لمنتخب أمريكا قبل ثلاث دقائق من نهاية الوقت الأصلي للقاء.
مجموعتا أمريكا وبلجيكا
يوجد منتخب أمريكا في المجموعة الرابعة بكأس العالم 2026 رفقة باراغواي وأستراليا والفائز من تركيا وسلوفاكيا في الملحق الأوروبي، فيما يقع المنتخب البلجيكي في المجموعة السابعة إلى جانب منتخبات مصر وإيران ونيوزيلندا.
The Belgian national team defeated their American hosts with a score of five goals to two in the friendly match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at the "Mercedes-Benz" stadium, as part of both teams' preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
American Lead... Quick Belgian Response
The American team opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Weston McKennie, but Zeno Debast equalized for Belgium in the final moments of the first half's regular time.
Belgian Dominance in the Second Half
The Belgian team imposed its dominance in the second half by scoring four goals from Amadou Onana, Charles De Ketelaere (penalty), and Dodi Lukebakio (two goals) in the 53rd, 59th, 68th, and 82nd minutes, while Patrick Agyemang reduced the score for the American team three minutes before the end of the regular time of the match.
Groups of America and Belgium
The American team is in Group D of the 2026 World Cup alongside Paraguay, Australia, and the winner of the Turkey vs. Slovakia match in the European playoff, while the Belgian team is in Group G along with Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.