The Belgian national team defeated their American hosts with a score of five goals to two in the friendly match that took place yesterday (Saturday) at the "Mercedes-Benz" stadium, as part of both teams' preparations for the 2026 World Cup, which will be held in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

American Lead... Quick Belgian Response

The American team opened the scoring in the 39th minute through Weston McKennie, but Zeno Debast equalized for Belgium in the final moments of the first half's regular time.

Belgian Dominance in the Second Half

The Belgian team imposed its dominance in the second half by scoring four goals from Amadou Onana, Charles De Ketelaere (penalty), and Dodi Lukebakio (two goals) in the 53rd, 59th, 68th, and 82nd minutes, while Patrick Agyemang reduced the score for the American team three minutes before the end of the regular time of the match.

Groups of America and Belgium

The American team is in Group D of the 2026 World Cup alongside Paraguay, Australia, and the winner of the Turkey vs. Slovakia match in the European playoff, while the Belgian team is in Group G along with Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand.