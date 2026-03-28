The Italian club Inter Milan has renewed its desire to sign Al-Ittihad star Moussa Diaby during the upcoming summer transfer window, following a failed attempt in the last winter transfer market.

Details of the previous offer

According to the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport," Inter Milan attempted to sign the French right winger in January on loan, with an option to buy for 35 million euros, but the offer was rejected by Al-Ittihad's management.

Inter's persistence in the deal

It added that the Italian club is still keen on acquiring Diaby, as his potential is admired by the team's coach, Christian Kivu, and he would provide a real boost to the attack if the deal goes through.

Potential role of Salah

It continued that Al-Ittihad is seeking to sign Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who announced a few days ago that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, which could facilitate Diaby's departure, as he plays in the same position as Salah, to Inter Milan.

Contract duration and market value

Moussa Diaby is under contract with Al-Ittihad until June 30, 2029, and his market value is estimated at 28 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.

Diaby's statistics

The French player has participated in 35 matches wearing the "Amid" jersey in various competitions this season, during which he scored 4 goals and provided 13 assists.