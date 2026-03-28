جدد نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي رغبته في التعاقد مع نجم الاتحاد موسى ديابي خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة، بعد محاولة فاشلة في الميركاتو الشتوي الماضي.

تفاصيل العرض السابق

وبحسب صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت» الإيطالية، فإن إنتر ميلان حاول التعاقد مع الجناح الأيمن الفرنسي في يناير الماضي على سبيل الإعارة، مع خيار الشراء مقابل 35 مليون يورو، لكن العرض قوبل بالرفض من إدارة الاتحاد.

تمسك إنتر بالصفقة

وأضافت أن النادي الإيطالي لا يزال متمسكاً بضم ديابي، حيث تحظى إمكاناته بإعجاب مدرب الفريق كريستيان كيفو، وسيقدم إضافة حقيقية لخط الهجوم حال إتمام الصفقة.

دور صلاح المُحتمل

وتابعت أن الاتحاد يسعى لضم النجم المصري محمد صلاح، الذي أعلن قبل أيام قليلة مغادرته نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي نهاية الموسم الحالي، ما قد يسهل رحيل ديابي، الذي يلعب في مركز صلاح نفسه، إلى إنتر ميلان.

مدة العقد والقيمة السوقية

ويرتبط موسى ديابي بعقد مع نادي الاتحاد حتى 30 يونيو 2029، وتُقدر قيمته السوقية بـ28 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».

أرقام ديابي

وخاض اللاعب الفرنسي 35 مباراة بقميص «العميد» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 4 أهداف، وقدم 13 تمريرة حاسمة.