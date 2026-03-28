جدد نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي رغبته في التعاقد مع نجم الاتحاد موسى ديابي خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة، بعد محاولة فاشلة في الميركاتو الشتوي الماضي.
تفاصيل العرض السابق
وبحسب صحيفة «لاغازيتا ديلو سبورت» الإيطالية، فإن إنتر ميلان حاول التعاقد مع الجناح الأيمن الفرنسي في يناير الماضي على سبيل الإعارة، مع خيار الشراء مقابل 35 مليون يورو، لكن العرض قوبل بالرفض من إدارة الاتحاد.
تمسك إنتر بالصفقة
وأضافت أن النادي الإيطالي لا يزال متمسكاً بضم ديابي، حيث تحظى إمكاناته بإعجاب مدرب الفريق كريستيان كيفو، وسيقدم إضافة حقيقية لخط الهجوم حال إتمام الصفقة.
دور صلاح المُحتمل
وتابعت أن الاتحاد يسعى لضم النجم المصري محمد صلاح، الذي أعلن قبل أيام قليلة مغادرته نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي نهاية الموسم الحالي، ما قد يسهل رحيل ديابي، الذي يلعب في مركز صلاح نفسه، إلى إنتر ميلان.
مدة العقد والقيمة السوقية
ويرتبط موسى ديابي بعقد مع نادي الاتحاد حتى 30 يونيو 2029، وتُقدر قيمته السوقية بـ28 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
أرقام ديابي
وخاض اللاعب الفرنسي 35 مباراة بقميص «العميد» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 4 أهداف، وقدم 13 تمريرة حاسمة.
The Italian club Inter Milan has renewed its desire to sign Al-Ittihad star Moussa Diaby during the upcoming summer transfer window, following a failed attempt in the last winter transfer market.
Details of the previous offer
According to the Italian newspaper "La Gazzetta dello Sport," Inter Milan attempted to sign the French right winger in January on loan, with an option to buy for 35 million euros, but the offer was rejected by Al-Ittihad's management.
Inter's persistence in the deal
It added that the Italian club is still keen on acquiring Diaby, as his potential is admired by the team's coach, Christian Kivu, and he would provide a real boost to the attack if the deal goes through.
Potential role of Salah
It continued that Al-Ittihad is seeking to sign Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, who announced a few days ago that he would leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, which could facilitate Diaby's departure, as he plays in the same position as Salah, to Inter Milan.
Contract duration and market value
Moussa Diaby is under contract with Al-Ittihad until June 30, 2029, and his market value is estimated at 28 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.
Diaby's statistics
The French player has participated in 35 matches wearing the "Amid" jersey in various competitions this season, during which he scored 4 goals and provided 13 assists.