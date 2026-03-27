كشف تقرير صحفي اللاعبين الأقرب لمغادرة نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية القادمة.

ويعد النجم المصري محمد صلاح أول الراحلين عن صفوف «الريدز»، بعدما أعلن أن الموسم الحالي سيكون الأخير له مع ناديه بعد رحلة استمرت 9 سنوات.

8 لاعبين على حافة الرحيل

وبحسب شبكة «فوت ميركاتو»، فإن إبراهيما كوناتي وأندي روبرتسون على أعتاب مغادرة ليفربول مع انتهاء عقديهما بنهاية الموسم الحالي، في ظل عدم التوصل لاتفاق حول التجديد حتى الآن.

وأضافت الشبكة أن تسيميكاس، المعار إلى روما، سيُطرح اسمه في سوق الانتقالات، وينطبق الأمر نفسه على واتارو إندو، وهارفي إليوت (المعار إلى أستون فيلا)، وكورتيس جونز، الذي يأمل ليفربول في الحصول على بعض الملايين من اليورو مقابل بيعه.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن كودي جاكبو قد يرحل هو الآخر، فاللاعب الهولندي أحد أعلى لاعبي النادي أجراً، لكنه لا يحظى بشعبية واسعة، والهدف هو الحصول على أفضل سعر ممكن وإعادة استثمار المبلغ في جناح بارز.

ولفت التقرير إلى أن بيع الحارس البرازيلي أليسون بيكر، الذي ينتهي عقده في 2027، لن يكون خياراً حكيماً، ومع ذلك، تتردد أنباء حول رغبة إدارة ليفربول في حصد 15 مليون يورو من بيعه في الميركاتو القادم، بدلاً من رحيله مجاناً عقب نهاية عقده.