A press report has revealed the players most likely to leave Liverpool FC during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah is expected to be the first to depart from the ranks of the "Reds," having announced that this season will be his last with the club after a journey that lasted 9 years.

8 Players on the Brink of Departure

According to the "Foot Mercato" network, Ibrahima Konaté and Andy Robertson are on the verge of leaving Liverpool as their contracts expire at the end of the current season, amid a lack of agreement on renewal so far.

The network added that Kostas Tsimikas, who is on loan to Roma, will have his name put forward in the transfer market, and the same applies to Wataru Endo, and Harvey Elliott (on loan to Aston Villa), as well as Curtis Jones, from whom Liverpool hopes to earn some millions in euros from his sale.

The report indicated that Cody Gakpo may also leave, as the Dutch player is one of the highest-paid at the club, but he does not enjoy widespread popularity, and the goal is to get the best possible price and reinvest the amount in a prominent winger.

The report noted that selling the Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, whose contract expires in 2027, would not be a wise option; however, there are rumors about Liverpool's management wanting to secure 15 million euros from his sale in the upcoming transfer window, rather than letting him leave for free after his contract ends.