The English Football Association said on Thursday that it has charged Igor Tudor, the interim manager of Tottenham Hotspur, with "misconduct" due to comments made against the match referee following the 2-1 defeat to Fulham in the Premier League earlier this month.



Tudor told the BBC after the match, which took place on March 1: "I didn't like the referee today; he was excessively biased towards the home team. All the decisions were in their favor. He doesn't understand football and doesn't feel what is right and what is wrong."



The FA stated that Tudor's comments "imply bias and/or question the integrity and/or constitute a personal insult towards one of the match officials," and has given Tudor until March 23 to respond.



Tottenham, currently in sixteenth place in the league, will host Nottingham Forest on Sunday.