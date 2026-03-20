قال الاتحاد الإنجليزي لكرة القدم، الخميس، إنه وجّه اتهامات «سوء التصرف» إلى إيغور تيودور المدرب المؤقت لفريق توتنهام هوتسبير بسبب تصريحات ضد حكم المباراة عقب الخسارة بنتيجة 2-1 أمام فولهام في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز لكرة القدم في وقت سابق من الشهر الجاري.


وقال تيودور لهيئة الإذاعة البريطانية «بي بي سي» بعد المباراة التي أقيمت في أول مارس: «لم يعجبني الحكم اليوم، كان متحيزاً للفريق المضيف بشكل مفرط. كانت جميع القرارات في صالحهم. إنه لا يفهم كرة القدم، ولا يشعر بما هو صواب وما هو خطأ».


وقال الاتحاد الإنجليزي إن تصريحات تيودور «تنطوي على تحيز و/أو تشكك في نزاهة و/أو تعتبر إهانة شخصية تجاه أحد مسؤولي المباراة»، وأمهل تيودور حتى 23 مارس للرد.


ويستضيف توتنهام، الذي يحتل المركز السادس عشر في الدوري، فريق نوتنغهام فورست يوم الأحد.