أعرب النجم البرازيلي نيمار دا سيلفا، مهاجم نادي سانتوس، عن خيبة أمله وحزنه لعدم استدعائه إلى قائمة المنتخب البرازيلي التي ستخوض مباراتين وديتين أمام فرنسا وكرواتيا في الولايات المتحدة، ضمن استعدادات الفريق لكأس العالم 2026.


وأكد نيمار (34 عامًا) في تصريحات إعلامية أنه يشعر بالغضب والحزن، لكنه ملتزم بالعمل اليومي على استعادة جاهزيته البدنية والفنية: «سأواصل التركيز يومًا بعد يوم، تدريبًا بعد تدريب، مباراة بعد مباراة. سنحقق هدفنا، وما زال هناك استدعاء أخير»، مشددًا على أن الحلم بالمشاركة في المونديال لا يزال قائمًا.


ونقلت تصريحات لنيمار مساء الاثنين قال فيها: «لا يمكنك تجاهل ذلك ببساطة. بالطبع أنا غاضب وحزين لعدم استدعائي».


وأوضح مدرب المنتخب البرازيلي الإيطالي كارلو أنشيلوتي أن استبعاد نيمار جاء بسبب عدم اكتمال جاهزيته البدنية بنسبة 100%، مشددًا على أن جميع اللاعبين المدعوين يتمتعون باللياقة المثلى للانضمام للفريق. وأكد أن نيمار قادر على العودة للقائمة النهائية في حال استعاد كامل جاهزيته، وأن مشاركته في كأس العالم ستتوقف على تقييم حالته البدنية والفنية.


يذكر أن نيمار غاب عن المنتخب منذ إصابته بقطع في الرباط الصليبي في أكتوبر 2023 خلال تصفيات كأس العالم ضد أوروغواي، ولم يستعد مستواه بشكل كامل منذ ذلك الحين. وقد سمح له الهلال السعودي بالعودة إلى ناديه السابق سانتوس في يناير 2025، حيث بدأ تدريجيًا في استعادة اللياقة والمشاركة بانتظام في المباريات.


ويأتي غياب نيمار في ظل استعداد البرازيل لاختباراتها الأخيرة قبل الإعلان عن القائمة النهائية لكأس العالم، في وقت يسعى فيه اللاعب لاستعادة مكانه بين صفوف المنتخب الأكثر تتويجًا بلقب البطولة على الصعيد الدولي.