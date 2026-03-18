The Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, forward of Santos FC, expressed his disappointment and sadness at not being called up to the Brazilian national team for the two friendly matches against France and Croatia in the United States, as part of the team's preparations for the 2026 World Cup.



Neymar (34 years old) confirmed in media statements that he feels anger and sadness, but he is committed to daily work to regain his physical and technical readiness: "I will continue to focus day by day, training by training, match by match. We will achieve our goal, and there is still a final call-up," emphasizing that the dream of participating in the World Cup is still alive.



In statements made on Monday evening, Neymar said: "You can't simply ignore that. Of course, I am angry and sad for not being called up."



Brazilian national team coach Carlo Ancelotti explained that Neymar's exclusion was due to not being 100% physically fit, stressing that all the players called up are in optimal shape to join the team. He confirmed that Neymar could return to the final list if he regains full fitness, and his participation in the World Cup will depend on the assessment of his physical and technical condition.



It is worth noting that Neymar has been absent from the national team since suffering a torn ACL in October 2023 during the World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay, and he has not fully regained his form since then. He was allowed by Al-Hilal to return to his former club Santos in January 2025, where he gradually began to regain fitness and participate regularly in matches.



Neymar's absence comes as Brazil prepares for its final tests before announcing the final list for the World Cup, at a time when the player is striving to reclaim his place in the ranks of the most successful national team in the tournament's history.