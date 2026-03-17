قرر المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا منح لاعبي مانشستر سيتي يوم راحة قبل المواجهة المرتقبة أمام ريال مدريد في دوري أبطال أوروبا، وذلك بهدف تجهيز الفريق بدنيًا وذهنيًا قبل المباراة الحاسمة.
واكتفى الجهاز الفني ببرمجة حصة تدريبية أخيرة يوم المباراة لوضع اللمسات التكتيكية النهائية قبل اللقاء.
وجاء قرار غوارديولا بعد جدول مزدحم بالمباريات في الفترة الأخيرة، حيث يسعى المدرب إلى الحفاظ على جاهزية لاعبيه في هذا التوقيت الحاسم من الموسم.
وأوضح غوارديولا خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المباراة أن إدارة الجهد البدني أصبحت أمرًا ضروريًا مع ضغط المنافسات.
وقال غوارديولا: «نحن في مرحلة من الموسم تتطلب الكثير من التركيز والطاقة، ولهذا كان من المهم أن يحصل اللاعبون على بعض الراحة».
وأضاف: «سنخوض التدريب الأخير قبل المباراة، وبعدها سنكون مستعدين للقتال داخل الملعب».
كما شدد المدرب الإسباني على قوة ريال مدريد وخبرته في هذه البطولة، قائلاً: «ريال مدريد فريق يملك تاريخًا كبيرًا في دوري أبطال أوروبا، وعلينا أن نقدم أفضل ما لدينا إذا أردنا تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية».
The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola decided to give Manchester City players a day off before the anticipated clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, aiming to prepare the team both physically and mentally before the crucial match.
The coaching staff settled for scheduling a final training session on the day of the match to finalize the tactical touches before the encounter.
Guardiola's decision came after a busy schedule of matches recently, as the coach seeks to maintain his players' readiness during this critical time of the season.
Guardiola explained during the press conference preceding the match that managing physical effort has become essential with the pressure of competitions.
He said, "We are at a stage of the season that requires a lot of focus and energy, which is why it was important for the players to get some rest."
He added, "We will have the final training before the match, and after that, we will be ready to fight on the pitch."
The Spanish coach also emphasized the strength and experience of Real Madrid in this tournament, stating, "Real Madrid is a team with a great history in the Champions League, and we must give our best if we want to achieve a positive result."