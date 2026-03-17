The Spanish coach Pep Guardiola decided to give Manchester City players a day off before the anticipated clash against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, aiming to prepare the team both physically and mentally before the crucial match.



The coaching staff settled for scheduling a final training session on the day of the match to finalize the tactical touches before the encounter.



Guardiola's decision came after a busy schedule of matches recently, as the coach seeks to maintain his players' readiness during this critical time of the season.



Guardiola explained during the press conference preceding the match that managing physical effort has become essential with the pressure of competitions.



He said, "We are at a stage of the season that requires a lot of focus and energy, which is why it was important for the players to get some rest."



He added, "We will have the final training before the match, and after that, we will be ready to fight on the pitch."



The Spanish coach also emphasized the strength and experience of Real Madrid in this tournament, stating, "Real Madrid is a team with a great history in the Champions League, and we must give our best if we want to achieve a positive result."