قرر المدرب الإسباني بيب غوارديولا منح لاعبي مانشستر سيتي يوم راحة قبل المواجهة المرتقبة أمام ريال مدريد في دوري أبطال أوروبا، وذلك بهدف تجهيز الفريق بدنيًا وذهنيًا قبل المباراة الحاسمة.


واكتفى الجهاز الفني ببرمجة حصة تدريبية أخيرة يوم المباراة لوضع اللمسات التكتيكية النهائية قبل اللقاء.


وجاء قرار غوارديولا بعد جدول مزدحم بالمباريات في الفترة الأخيرة، حيث يسعى المدرب إلى الحفاظ على جاهزية لاعبيه في هذا التوقيت الحاسم من الموسم.


وأوضح غوارديولا خلال المؤتمر الصحفي الذي يسبق المباراة أن إدارة الجهد البدني أصبحت أمرًا ضروريًا مع ضغط المنافسات.


وقال غوارديولا: «نحن في مرحلة من الموسم تتطلب الكثير من التركيز والطاقة، ولهذا كان من المهم أن يحصل اللاعبون على بعض الراحة».


وأضاف: «سنخوض التدريب الأخير قبل المباراة، وبعدها سنكون مستعدين للقتال داخل الملعب».


كما شدد المدرب الإسباني على قوة ريال مدريد وخبرته في هذه البطولة، قائلاً: «ريال مدريد فريق يملك تاريخًا كبيرًا في دوري أبطال أوروبا، وعلينا أن نقدم أفضل ما لدينا إذا أردنا تحقيق نتيجة إيجابية».