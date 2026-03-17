يبحث نادي برشلونة عدداً من السيناريوهات المتعلقة بمستقبل مدافعه الدنماركي أندرياس كريستنسن، في ظل اقتراب نهاية عقده الحالي مع النادي بنهاية الموسم الحالي.
وذكرت صحيفة ماركا أن الإدارة الكاتالونية تواصل العمل على ملفات التخطيط للموسم المقبل، عقب تثبيت خوان لابورتا في رئاسة النادي، حيث يجري التنسيق بين المدير الرياضي ديكو والمدرب الألماني هانزي فليك لتحديد ملامح التشكيلة المستقبلية، ويُعد ملف كريستنسن من أبرز القضايا المطروحة للنقاش.
وينتهي عقد المدافع الدنماركي في 30 يونيو المقبل. وعلى الرغم من الإصابة التي ستبعده عن بقية مباريات الموسم، فإن إدارة برشلونة اتخذت خطوة لطرح عرض جديد لتجديد عقده، في محاولة لحسم الملف خلال الفترة القريبة.
وبحسب التقرير، يتضمن العرض تمديد العقد لمدة عامين، مع هيكل مالي يعتمد على الحوافز المرتبطة بعدد المشاركات. ويشمل المقترح راتباً أساسياً يعادل نصف راتبه الحالي سنوياً، مع مكافآت تصاعدية في حال مشاركته بنسب محددة من مباريات الفريق خلال الموسم.
Barcelona is exploring several scenarios regarding the future of its Danish defender Andreas Christensen, as his current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of this season.
Marca reported that the Catalan management continues to work on planning for the upcoming season, following Joan Laporta's confirmation as president of the club. Coordination is taking place between sporting director Deco and German coach Hansi Flick to define the features of the future squad, with Christensen's situation being one of the most prominent issues under discussion.
The Danish defender's contract expires on June 30. Despite the injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, Barcelona's management has taken steps to present a new offer to renew his contract, in an attempt to resolve the matter soon.
According to the report, the offer includes a two-year contract extension, with a financial structure based on incentives linked to the number of appearances. The proposal includes a base salary equivalent to half of his current annual salary, with escalating bonuses if he participates in specified percentages of the team's matches during the season.