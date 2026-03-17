يبحث نادي برشلونة عدداً من السيناريوهات المتعلقة بمستقبل مدافعه الدنماركي أندرياس كريستنسن، في ظل اقتراب نهاية عقده الحالي مع النادي بنهاية الموسم الحالي.


وذكرت صحيفة ماركا أن الإدارة الكاتالونية تواصل العمل على ملفات التخطيط للموسم المقبل، عقب تثبيت خوان لابورتا في رئاسة النادي، حيث يجري التنسيق بين المدير الرياضي ديكو والمدرب الألماني هانزي فليك لتحديد ملامح التشكيلة المستقبلية، ويُعد ملف كريستنسن من أبرز القضايا المطروحة للنقاش.


وينتهي عقد المدافع الدنماركي في 30 يونيو المقبل. وعلى الرغم من الإصابة التي ستبعده عن بقية مباريات الموسم، فإن إدارة برشلونة اتخذت خطوة لطرح عرض جديد لتجديد عقده، في محاولة لحسم الملف خلال الفترة القريبة.


وبحسب التقرير، يتضمن العرض تمديد العقد لمدة عامين، مع هيكل مالي يعتمد على الحوافز المرتبطة بعدد المشاركات. ويشمل المقترح راتباً أساسياً يعادل نصف راتبه الحالي سنوياً، مع مكافآت تصاعدية في حال مشاركته بنسب محددة من مباريات الفريق خلال الموسم.