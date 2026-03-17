Barcelona is exploring several scenarios regarding the future of its Danish defender Andreas Christensen, as his current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of this season.



Marca reported that the Catalan management continues to work on planning for the upcoming season, following Joan Laporta's confirmation as president of the club. Coordination is taking place between sporting director Deco and German coach Hansi Flick to define the features of the future squad, with Christensen's situation being one of the most prominent issues under discussion.



The Danish defender's contract expires on June 30. Despite the injury that will keep him out for the remainder of the season, Barcelona's management has taken steps to present a new offer to renew his contract, in an attempt to resolve the matter soon.



According to the report, the offer includes a two-year contract extension, with a financial structure based on incentives linked to the number of appearances. The proposal includes a base salary equivalent to half of his current annual salary, with escalating bonuses if he participates in specified percentages of the team's matches during the season.