The Iranian women's national team sparked widespread controversy during the Asian Cup after the players performed a military salute while the national anthem was played before their match against Australia, in a scene that seemed completely contradictory to their stance in the previous match.

In the encounter prior to that against South Korea, the players stood silently during the national anthem, a behavior that drew attention and coincided with rising military tensions following the airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran.

However, the scene changed dramatically in the match against Australia, as the players sang the anthem this time and performed the military salute, without any official explanation clarifying the reasons for this sudden shift.

Media reports indicated that the players may have faced pressure from official entities. A correspondent for Iran International in Australia stated that the indications suggest the team received clear instructions to sing the anthem and perform the military salute, noting the presence of a security team accompanying the national team during the tournament.

Amid this controversy, striker Sara Didar spoke emotionally about the difficulty of participating in the tournament away from family, especially given the circumstances their country is going through.

For her part, the team's coach, Marzieh Jafari, confirmed that the team came to Australia solely for football, stating that "no one loves war or wishes for it to happen."

Despite the uproar surrounding the match, the Iranian team suffered a heavy defeat against Australia yesterday (Thursday) with a score of 4-0, making the upcoming match against the Philippines crucial for maintaining hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.

This incident recalls what happened with the Iranian men's team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the players refrained from singing the national anthem in their first match, before returning to sing it in the next match amid political and media pressures.