أثار منتخب إيران للسيدات موجة واسعة من الجدل خلال بطولة كأس آسيا، بعدما أدت اللاعبات التحية العسكرية أثناء عزف النشيد الوطني قبل مواجهة أستراليا، في مشهد بدا متناقضًا تمامًا مع موقفهن في المباراة السابقة.

ففي اللقاء الذي سبق ذلك أمام كوريا الجنوبية، وقفت اللاعبات صامتات خلال عزف النشيد الوطني، وهو تصرف لفت الأنظار وتزامن مع تصاعد التوترات العسكرية عقب الضربات الجوية التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران.

لكن المشهد تغير بشكل لافت في مباراة أستراليا، إذ رددت اللاعبات النشيد هذه المرة وأدين التحية العسكرية، دون صدور أي تفسير رسمي يوضح أسباب هذا التحول المفاجئ.

وأشارت تقارير إعلامية إلى احتمال تعرض اللاعبات لضغوط من جهات رسمية. وقال مراسل قناة «إيران إنترناشيونال» في أستراليا إن المؤشرات توحي بأن الفريق تلقى تعليمات واضحة بإنشاد النشيد وأداء التحية العسكرية، مشيرًا إلى وجود فريق أمني يرافق بعثة المنتخب خلال البطولة.

وفي ظل هذا الجدل، تحدثت مهاجمة المنتخب سارة ديدار بتأثر عن صعوبة المشاركة في البطولة بعيدًا عن العائلة، خصوصا في ظل الظروف التي تمر بها بلادهن.

من جانبها، أكدت مدربة المنتخب مرضية جعفري أن الفريق جاء إلى أستراليا من أجل كرة القدم فقط، قائلة إن «لا أحد يحب الحرب أو يتمنى حدوثها».

ورغم الضجة المحيطة بالمباراة، تعرض المنتخب الإيراني أمس (الخميس) لخسارة ثقيلة أمام أستراليا بنتيجة 4-0، ما يجعل مواجهة الفلبين القادمة حاسمة للحفاظ على آمال التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية.

وتعيد هذه الواقعة إلى الأذهان ما حدث مع منتخب إيران للرجال في كأس العالم 2022 في قطر، حين امتنع اللاعبون عن ترديد النشيد الوطني في مباراتهم الأولى، قبل أن يعودوا لإنشاده في اللقاء التالي وسط ضغوط سياسية وإعلامية.