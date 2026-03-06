أثار منتخب إيران للسيدات موجة واسعة من الجدل خلال بطولة كأس آسيا، بعدما أدت اللاعبات التحية العسكرية أثناء عزف النشيد الوطني قبل مواجهة أستراليا، في مشهد بدا متناقضًا تمامًا مع موقفهن في المباراة السابقة.
ففي اللقاء الذي سبق ذلك أمام كوريا الجنوبية، وقفت اللاعبات صامتات خلال عزف النشيد الوطني، وهو تصرف لفت الأنظار وتزامن مع تصاعد التوترات العسكرية عقب الضربات الجوية التي شنتها الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل على إيران.
لكن المشهد تغير بشكل لافت في مباراة أستراليا، إذ رددت اللاعبات النشيد هذه المرة وأدين التحية العسكرية، دون صدور أي تفسير رسمي يوضح أسباب هذا التحول المفاجئ.
وأشارت تقارير إعلامية إلى احتمال تعرض اللاعبات لضغوط من جهات رسمية. وقال مراسل قناة «إيران إنترناشيونال» في أستراليا إن المؤشرات توحي بأن الفريق تلقى تعليمات واضحة بإنشاد النشيد وأداء التحية العسكرية، مشيرًا إلى وجود فريق أمني يرافق بعثة المنتخب خلال البطولة.
وفي ظل هذا الجدل، تحدثت مهاجمة المنتخب سارة ديدار بتأثر عن صعوبة المشاركة في البطولة بعيدًا عن العائلة، خصوصا في ظل الظروف التي تمر بها بلادهن.
من جانبها، أكدت مدربة المنتخب مرضية جعفري أن الفريق جاء إلى أستراليا من أجل كرة القدم فقط، قائلة إن «لا أحد يحب الحرب أو يتمنى حدوثها».
ورغم الضجة المحيطة بالمباراة، تعرض المنتخب الإيراني أمس (الخميس) لخسارة ثقيلة أمام أستراليا بنتيجة 4-0، ما يجعل مواجهة الفلبين القادمة حاسمة للحفاظ على آمال التأهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية.
وتعيد هذه الواقعة إلى الأذهان ما حدث مع منتخب إيران للرجال في كأس العالم 2022 في قطر، حين امتنع اللاعبون عن ترديد النشيد الوطني في مباراتهم الأولى، قبل أن يعودوا لإنشاده في اللقاء التالي وسط ضغوط سياسية وإعلامية.
The Iranian women's national team sparked widespread controversy during the Asian Cup after the players performed a military salute while the national anthem was played before their match against Australia, in a scene that seemed completely contradictory to their stance in the previous match.
In the encounter prior to that against South Korea, the players stood silently during the national anthem, a behavior that drew attention and coincided with rising military tensions following the airstrikes carried out by the United States and Israel on Iran.
However, the scene changed dramatically in the match against Australia, as the players sang the anthem this time and performed the military salute, without any official explanation clarifying the reasons for this sudden shift.
Media reports indicated that the players may have faced pressure from official entities. A correspondent for Iran International in Australia stated that the indications suggest the team received clear instructions to sing the anthem and perform the military salute, noting the presence of a security team accompanying the national team during the tournament.
Amid this controversy, striker Sara Didar spoke emotionally about the difficulty of participating in the tournament away from family, especially given the circumstances their country is going through.
For her part, the team's coach, Marzieh Jafari, confirmed that the team came to Australia solely for football, stating that "no one loves war or wishes for it to happen."
Despite the uproar surrounding the match, the Iranian team suffered a heavy defeat against Australia yesterday (Thursday) with a score of 4-0, making the upcoming match against the Philippines crucial for maintaining hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages.
This incident recalls what happened with the Iranian men's team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, when the players refrained from singing the national anthem in their first match, before returning to sing it in the next match amid political and media pressures.