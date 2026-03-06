Mohamed Abdelkarim, the father of young Egyptian striker Hamza Abdelkarim, confirmed that his son has returned to Spain to join the training sessions of Barcelona's reserve team.

Hamza Abdelkarim joined Barcelona during the last winter transfer window on loan from Al Ahly, but he did not participate with the team due to some administrative procedures that hindered obtaining a work permit.

The player returned to Egypt last month to complete the procedures for obtaining the work permit and the official documents that qualify him to participate officially with the team.

Hamza Completes His Mission.. and Returns to Barcelona

The father of the Egyptian striker stated in a special interview with "Okaz": "Hamza returned to Spain yesterday, Thursday, after completing all the documents, and God willing, he will participate with Barcelona soon."

The First Egyptian in Barcelona's History

Hamza Abdelkarim is considered the first Egyptian player in Barcelona's history, after catching the attention of the Catalan club's scouts during his participation with the Egyptian U-17 national team in the World Cup for youth held in Qatar last November.