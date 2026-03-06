أكد محمد عبدالكريم، والد المهاجم المصري الشاب حمزة عبدالكريم، أن نجله عاد مجدداً إلى إسبانيا للانتظام في تدريبات الفريق الرديف بنادي برشلونة.

وكان حمزة عبدالكريم قد انضم إلى برشلونة في فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الماضية قادماً من الأهلي المصري على سبيل الإعارة، لكنه لم يشارك مع الفريق بسبب بعض الإجراءات الإدارية التي تعيق الحصول على تصريح العمل.

وعاد اللاعب إلى مصر الشهر الماضي لاستكمال إجراءات الحصول على تصريح العمل والمستندات الرسمية التي تؤهله للمشاركة رسمياً مع الفريق.

حمزة يُنجز مهمته.. ويعود إلى برشلونة

وقال والد المهاجم المصري في تصريح خاص لـ«عكاظ»: «حمزة عاد إلى إسبانيا أمس الخميس بعد استكمال جميع المستندات، وإن شاء الله يشارك مع برشلونة قريباً».

أول مصري في تاريخ برشلونة

ويُعد حمزة عبدالكريم أول لاعب مصري في تاريخ برشلونة، بعدما لفت أنظار كشافي النادي الكتالوني خلال مشاركته مع منتخب مصر تحت 17 عاماً في بطولة كأس العالم للناشئين التي استضافتها قطر في نوفمبر الماضي.