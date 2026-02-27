أسفرت قرعة دور الـ16 لبطولة الدوري الأوروبي «يوروبا ليغ»، التي أقيمت الجمعة بمقر الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا»، في مدينة نيون السويسرية عن المواجهات التالية:


جينك البلجيكي ضد فرايبورغ الألماني.


بولونيا الإيطالي ضد روما الإيطالي.


فرينكفاروش المجري ضد سبورتينغ براغا البرتغالي.


شتوتغارت الألماني ضد بورتو البرتغالي.


باناثانيكوس اليوناني ضد ريال بيتيس الإسباني.


نوتنغهام فورست الإنجليزي ضد ميتييلاند الدنماركي.


سيلتا فيغو الإسباني ضد أولمبيك ليون الفرنسي.


ليل الفرنسي ضد أستون فيلا الإنجليزي.


ومن المقرر أن تقام مباريات ذهاب دور الـ16 من الدوري الأوروبي، 12 مارس القادم، على ملاعب جينك وبولونيا وفرينكفاروش وشتوتغارت وباناثانيكوس ونوتنغهام فورست وسيلتا فيغو وليل.


أما جولة الإياب فستقام 19 من نفس الشهر بملاعب فرايبورغ وروما وسبورتنغ براغا وبورتو وريال بيتيس وميتييلاند وليون وأستون فيلا.


وفي دور الثمانية، يلتقي الفائز من فرينكفاروش وبراجا مع الفائز من باناثانيكوس وريال بيتيس، فيما يلعب الفائز من جينك وفرايبورج مع الفائز من سيلتا فيجو وليون، على أن يصعد فريقان من هذه الأندية الثمانية ليواجهان بعضهما البعض في الدور قبل النهائي.


كما يلتقي الفائز من شتوتجارت وبورتو مع الفائز من نوتنجهام فورست وميتييلاند، في حين يلعب الفائز من بولونيا وروما مع الفائز من ليل وأستون فيلا، على أن يصعد فريقان من هذه الأندية الثمانية ليواجهان بعضهما البعض في الدور قبل النهائي.


وتلعب مباريات ذهاب دور الثمانية 9 أبريل، على أن تقام لقاءات الإياب بعدها بأسبوع، في حين أن مباراتي ذهاب قبل النهائي ستجريان 30 أبريل القادم، فيما تجرى مباراتا الإياب يومي 7 مايو القادم، ويستضيف ملعب «بشكتاش ستاديوم» بمدينة إسطنبول التركية المباراة النهائية في 20 مايو القادم.


واكتمل المتأهلون لدور الـ16 بصعود الفرق التالية من الملحق المؤهل للأدوار الإقصائية في المسابقة وهي: جينك وبولونيا وشتوتجارت وفرينكفاروش ونوتنجهام فورست وسيلتا فيجو وليل وباناثينايكوس.


وجرت مباريات الملحق بين الأندية الحاصلة على المراكز من التاسع إلى الـ24 في مرحلة الدوري للمسابقة القارية.


في المقابل، حسمت الفرق الثمانية الأولى بترتيب مرحلة الدوري للبطولة، مقاعدها مبكراً في ثمن دور الـ16 وهي: ليون وميتييلاند وأستون فيلا وبورتو وسبورتنج براجا وريال بيتيس وروما وفرايبورج.