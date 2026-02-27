The draw for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, which took place on Friday at the headquarters of the European Football Association (UEFA) in Nyon, Switzerland, resulted in the following matchups:



Genk (Belgium) vs. Freiburg (Germany).



Bologna (Italy) vs. Roma (Italy).



Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Sporting Braga (Portugal).



Stuttgart (Germany) vs. Porto (Portugal).



Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Real Betis (Spain).



Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark).



Celta Vigo (Spain) vs. Olympique Lyon (France).



Lille (France) vs. Aston Villa (England).



The first leg matches of the Round of 16 are scheduled to take place on March 12 at the stadiums of Genk, Bologna, Ferencváros, Stuttgart, Panathinaikos, Nottingham Forest, Celta Vigo, and Lille.



The second leg will be held on the 19th of the same month at the stadiums of Freiburg, Roma, Sporting Braga, Porto, Real Betis, Midtjylland, Lyon, and Aston Villa.



In the quarter-finals, the winner of Ferencváros vs. Braga will face the winner of Panathinaikos vs. Real Betis, while the winner of Genk vs. Freiburg will play against the winner of Celta Vigo vs. Lyon, with two teams from these eight clubs advancing to face each other in the semi-finals.



The winner of Stuttgart vs. Porto will meet the winner of Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland, while the winner of Bologna vs. Roma will play against the winner of Lille vs. Aston Villa, with two teams from these eight clubs advancing to face each other in the semi-finals.



The first leg matches of the quarter-finals will be played on April 9, with the return matches taking place a week later, while the first legs of the semi-finals will occur on April 30, and the return matches will be held on May 7. The final will be hosted at the Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 20.



The teams that qualified for the Round of 16 were completed by the following teams from the qualifying playoff for the knockout stages of the competition: Genk, Bologna, Stuttgart, Ferencváros, Nottingham Forest, Celta Vigo, Lille, and Panathinaikos.



The playoff matches took place between the clubs ranked from ninth to 24th in the league stage of the continental competition.



Meanwhile, the top eight teams in the league stage of the tournament secured their places early in the Round of 16: Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Porto, Sporting Braga, Real Betis, Roma, and Freiburg.