أسفرت قرعة دور الـ16 لبطولة الدوري الأوروبي «يوروبا ليغ»، التي أقيمت الجمعة بمقر الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم «يويفا»، في مدينة نيون السويسرية عن المواجهات التالية:
جينك البلجيكي ضد فرايبورغ الألماني.
بولونيا الإيطالي ضد روما الإيطالي.
فرينكفاروش المجري ضد سبورتينغ براغا البرتغالي.
شتوتغارت الألماني ضد بورتو البرتغالي.
باناثانيكوس اليوناني ضد ريال بيتيس الإسباني.
نوتنغهام فورست الإنجليزي ضد ميتييلاند الدنماركي.
سيلتا فيغو الإسباني ضد أولمبيك ليون الفرنسي.
ليل الفرنسي ضد أستون فيلا الإنجليزي.
ومن المقرر أن تقام مباريات ذهاب دور الـ16 من الدوري الأوروبي، 12 مارس القادم، على ملاعب جينك وبولونيا وفرينكفاروش وشتوتغارت وباناثانيكوس ونوتنغهام فورست وسيلتا فيغو وليل.
أما جولة الإياب فستقام 19 من نفس الشهر بملاعب فرايبورغ وروما وسبورتنغ براغا وبورتو وريال بيتيس وميتييلاند وليون وأستون فيلا.
وفي دور الثمانية، يلتقي الفائز من فرينكفاروش وبراجا مع الفائز من باناثانيكوس وريال بيتيس، فيما يلعب الفائز من جينك وفرايبورج مع الفائز من سيلتا فيجو وليون، على أن يصعد فريقان من هذه الأندية الثمانية ليواجهان بعضهما البعض في الدور قبل النهائي.
كما يلتقي الفائز من شتوتجارت وبورتو مع الفائز من نوتنجهام فورست وميتييلاند، في حين يلعب الفائز من بولونيا وروما مع الفائز من ليل وأستون فيلا، على أن يصعد فريقان من هذه الأندية الثمانية ليواجهان بعضهما البعض في الدور قبل النهائي.
وتلعب مباريات ذهاب دور الثمانية 9 أبريل، على أن تقام لقاءات الإياب بعدها بأسبوع، في حين أن مباراتي ذهاب قبل النهائي ستجريان 30 أبريل القادم، فيما تجرى مباراتا الإياب يومي 7 مايو القادم، ويستضيف ملعب «بشكتاش ستاديوم» بمدينة إسطنبول التركية المباراة النهائية في 20 مايو القادم.
واكتمل المتأهلون لدور الـ16 بصعود الفرق التالية من الملحق المؤهل للأدوار الإقصائية في المسابقة وهي: جينك وبولونيا وشتوتجارت وفرينكفاروش ونوتنجهام فورست وسيلتا فيجو وليل وباناثينايكوس.
وجرت مباريات الملحق بين الأندية الحاصلة على المراكز من التاسع إلى الـ24 في مرحلة الدوري للمسابقة القارية.
في المقابل، حسمت الفرق الثمانية الأولى بترتيب مرحلة الدوري للبطولة، مقاعدها مبكراً في ثمن دور الـ16 وهي: ليون وميتييلاند وأستون فيلا وبورتو وسبورتنج براجا وريال بيتيس وروما وفرايبورج.
The draw for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League, which took place on Friday at the headquarters of the European Football Association (UEFA) in Nyon, Switzerland, resulted in the following matchups:
Genk (Belgium) vs. Freiburg (Germany).
Bologna (Italy) vs. Roma (Italy).
Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Sporting Braga (Portugal).
Stuttgart (Germany) vs. Porto (Portugal).
Panathinaikos (Greece) vs. Real Betis (Spain).
Nottingham Forest (England) vs. Midtjylland (Denmark).
Celta Vigo (Spain) vs. Olympique Lyon (France).
Lille (France) vs. Aston Villa (England).
The first leg matches of the Round of 16 are scheduled to take place on March 12 at the stadiums of Genk, Bologna, Ferencváros, Stuttgart, Panathinaikos, Nottingham Forest, Celta Vigo, and Lille.
The second leg will be held on the 19th of the same month at the stadiums of Freiburg, Roma, Sporting Braga, Porto, Real Betis, Midtjylland, Lyon, and Aston Villa.
In the quarter-finals, the winner of Ferencváros vs. Braga will face the winner of Panathinaikos vs. Real Betis, while the winner of Genk vs. Freiburg will play against the winner of Celta Vigo vs. Lyon, with two teams from these eight clubs advancing to face each other in the semi-finals.
The winner of Stuttgart vs. Porto will meet the winner of Nottingham Forest vs. Midtjylland, while the winner of Bologna vs. Roma will play against the winner of Lille vs. Aston Villa, with two teams from these eight clubs advancing to face each other in the semi-finals.
The first leg matches of the quarter-finals will be played on April 9, with the return matches taking place a week later, while the first legs of the semi-finals will occur on April 30, and the return matches will be held on May 7. The final will be hosted at the Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on May 20.
The teams that qualified for the Round of 16 were completed by the following teams from the qualifying playoff for the knockout stages of the competition: Genk, Bologna, Stuttgart, Ferencváros, Nottingham Forest, Celta Vigo, Lille, and Panathinaikos.
The playoff matches took place between the clubs ranked from ninth to 24th in the league stage of the continental competition.
Meanwhile, the top eight teams in the league stage of the tournament secured their places early in the Round of 16: Lyon, Midtjylland, Aston Villa, Porto, Sporting Braga, Real Betis, Roma, and Freiburg.