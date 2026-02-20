وقّع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) اتفاقية مع مجلس السلام الذي أسسه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لبناء 56 ملعباً في غزة بعد الدمار الذي خلفته الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية.
تفاصيل الاتفاقية
وقال «فيفا» إن الشراكة تشمل بناء 50 ملعباً مصغراً بالقرب من المدارس والمناطق السكنية في غزة، إضافة إلى 5 ملاعب كاملة الحجم في عدة أحياء، فضلًا عن أكاديمية متطورة تابعة للاتحاد الدولي، وملعب وطني جديد يتسع لـ20 ألف متفرج.
وأوضح رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم جياني إنفانتينو أن الشراكة التاريخية مع مجلس السلام من شأنها تعزيز الاستثمار في كرة القدم والمساهمة في عملية التعافي في المناطق التي عانت من الصراع.
وأضاف: «البرنامج سيركز أيضاً على خلق فرص العمل ومشاركة الشباب، وتنظيم دوريات كرة قدم للفتيان والفتيات، وتحفيز المجتمع المحلي ودعم الأنشطة التجارية».
من جانبه صرح دونالد ترمب أن «فيفا» سيجمع 75 مليون دولار لمشاريع متعلقة بكرة القدم في غزة.
The International Football Federation (FIFA) signed an agreement with the Peace Council established by U.S. President Donald Trump to build 56 stadiums in Gaza following the destruction caused by Israeli assaults.
Details of the Agreement
FIFA stated that the partnership includes the construction of 50 mini-stadiums near schools and residential areas in Gaza, in addition to 5 full-sized stadiums in several neighborhoods, as well as an advanced academy affiliated with the International Federation, and a new national stadium with a capacity of 20,000 spectators.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained that this historic partnership with the Peace Council is expected to enhance investment in football and contribute to the recovery process in areas that have suffered from conflict.
He added: "The program will also focus on creating job opportunities and engaging youth, organizing football leagues for boys and girls, stimulating the local community, and supporting business activities."
For his part, Donald Trump stated that "FIFA" will raise $75 million for football-related projects in Gaza.