وقّع الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) اتفاقية مع مجلس السلام الذي أسسه الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب لبناء 56 ملعباً في غزة بعد الدمار الذي خلفته الاعتداءات الإسرائيلية.

تفاصيل الاتفاقية

وقال «فيفا» إن الشراكة تشمل بناء 50 ملعباً مصغراً بالقرب من المدارس والمناطق السكنية في غزة، إضافة إلى 5 ملاعب كاملة الحجم في عدة أحياء، فضلًا عن أكاديمية متطورة تابعة للاتحاد الدولي، وملعب وطني جديد يتسع لـ20 ألف متفرج.

وأوضح رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم جياني إنفانتينو أن الشراكة التاريخية مع مجلس السلام من شأنها تعزيز الاستثمار في كرة القدم والمساهمة في عملية التعافي في المناطق التي عانت من الصراع.

وأضاف: «البرنامج سيركز أيضاً على خلق فرص العمل ومشاركة الشباب، وتنظيم دوريات كرة قدم للفتيان والفتيات، وتحفيز المجتمع المحلي ودعم الأنشطة التجارية».

من جانبه صرح دونالد ترمب أن «فيفا» سيجمع 75 مليون دولار لمشاريع متعلقة بكرة القدم في غزة.