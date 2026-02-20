The International Football Federation (FIFA) signed an agreement with the Peace Council established by U.S. President Donald Trump to build 56 stadiums in Gaza following the destruction caused by Israeli assaults.

Details of the Agreement

FIFA stated that the partnership includes the construction of 50 mini-stadiums near schools and residential areas in Gaza, in addition to 5 full-sized stadiums in several neighborhoods, as well as an advanced academy affiliated with the International Federation, and a new national stadium with a capacity of 20,000 spectators.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino explained that this historic partnership with the Peace Council is expected to enhance investment in football and contribute to the recovery process in areas that have suffered from conflict.

He added: "The program will also focus on creating job opportunities and engaging youth, organizing football leagues for boys and girls, stimulating the local community, and supporting business activities."

For his part, Donald Trump stated that "FIFA" will raise $75 million for football-related projects in Gaza.