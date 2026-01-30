FC Barcelona is preparing to announce 3 young signings during the current winter transfer window, including Egyptian Al Ahly striker Hamza Abdel Karim.

According to the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo," both Hamza Abdel Karim and Patricio Pacifico, along with Joinsley Onstein, attended Barcelona's match against Copenhagen on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League from the stands of the "Camp Nou," awaiting the official announcement of their signing.

The newspaper indicated that Hamza Abdel Karim was one of the first players to catch Barcelona's attention for a potential signing during the current transfer window, as the club has been trying to finalize the deal since the end of December. Although it seemed possible to complete the contract officially at the beginning of January, after the player turned eighteen, some administrative procedures have prevented the official announcement until now.



Technical Needs and a Historic Opportunity

Barcelona is suffering from multiple absences in the forward line of the reserve team, prompting the club's management to expedite the signing of the young player.

If the official announcement of the deal comes from the Spanish side, Hamza Abdel Karim will be the first Egyptian player to wear the "blaugrana" jersey of FC Barcelona.