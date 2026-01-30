يستعد نادي برشلونة الإسباني للإعلان عن 3 صفقات شابة خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، من بينها مهاجم الأهلي المصري حمزة عبد الكريم.

وبحسب صحيفة «موندو ديبورتيفو» الإسبانية، حضر كل من حمزة عبد الكريم وباتريسيو باسيفيكو، وجوينسلي أونستين مباراة برشلونة أمام كوبنهاغن، (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا، من مدرجات ملعب «كامب نو»، في انتظار الإعلان الرسمي عن التعاقد معهم.

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن حمزة عبد الكريم كان من أوائل اللاعبين الذين لفتوا أنظار برشلونة للتعاقد معهم خلال فترة الانتقالات الحالية، إذ يسعى النادي لإتمام الصفقة منذ نهاية ديسمبر الماضي، ورغم أن إتمام التعاقد رسمياً بدا ممكناً مع مطلع يناير، عقب بلوغ اللاعب سن الثامنة عشرة، إلا أن بعض الإجراءات الإدارية حالت دون الإعلان الرسمي حتى الآن.
مهاجم الأهلي المصري حمزة عبد الكريم.

احتياجات فنية وفرصة تاريخية

ويعاني برشلونة من غيابات متعددة في الخط الأمامي للفريق الرديف، ما دفع إدارة النادي إلى تسريع خطوات التعاقد مع اللاعب الشاب.

وفي حال الإعلان الرسمي عن الصفقة من الجانب الإسباني، سيكون حمزة عبد الكريم أول لاعب مصري يرتدي قميص نادي برشلونة «البلوغرانا».