توصل باريس سان جيرمان إلى اتفاق مع برشلونة لضم موهبته الشابة درو فرنانديز خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، بعد مفاوضات على رحيل لاعب الوسط استمرت عدة أيام، وفقاً لصحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية.

القيمة المالية للصفقة

وأضافت الصحيفة أن باريس سان جيرمان سيدفع 8.5 مليون يورو لنادي برشلونة، وسينضم اللاعب إلى الفريق الفرنسي فوراً بعد أن أمضى عدة أيام في التدريب بشكل فردي، ولم يتبقَّ سوى توقيع العقود والإعلان الرسمي.

اتفاق مربح للطرفين

وتابعت الصحيفة أن الناديين تفاوضا على انتقال اللاعب بدلاً من تفعيل بند فسخ العقد، وهو ما كان مفيداً لكليهما، إذ يحصل برشلونة على مبلغ أكبر من الشرط الجزائي المطلوب، بينما يستفيد باريس سان جيرمان بدفع ضرائب أقل، وبعد مفاوضات مطولة توصل الناديان إلى اتفاق نهائي لإتمام الصفقة.

رغبة اللاعب وردّ فعل النادي

وأوضحت الصحيفة أنه قبل 10 أيام أبلغ وكيل أعمال اللاعب إيفان دي لا بينا، نادي برشلونة برغبة درو في الرحيل ودفع الشرط الجزائي البالغ 6 ملايين يورو، وقد قوبل هذا الخبر باستياء شديد في النادي، الذي لم يتوقع هذه الخطوة من اللاعب خصوصاً أن المدرب هانز فليك قد أشركه في الفريق الأول هذا الموسم وشارك لأول مرة في سبتمبر الماضي.

استبعاد اللاعب والتدريب الانفرادي

وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن المدرب كان الأكثر انزعاجاً من قرار اللاعب، ومنذ تلك اللحظة تم استبعاده من الفريق الأول وجميع فرق النادي الأخرى، ما اضطُره إلى التدرب بمفرده.