توصل باريس سان جيرمان إلى اتفاق مع برشلونة لضم موهبته الشابة درو فرنانديز خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، بعد مفاوضات على رحيل لاعب الوسط استمرت عدة أيام، وفقاً لصحيفة «ماركا» الإسبانية.
القيمة المالية للصفقة
وأضافت الصحيفة أن باريس سان جيرمان سيدفع 8.5 مليون يورو لنادي برشلونة، وسينضم اللاعب إلى الفريق الفرنسي فوراً بعد أن أمضى عدة أيام في التدريب بشكل فردي، ولم يتبقَّ سوى توقيع العقود والإعلان الرسمي.
اتفاق مربح للطرفين
وتابعت الصحيفة أن الناديين تفاوضا على انتقال اللاعب بدلاً من تفعيل بند فسخ العقد، وهو ما كان مفيداً لكليهما، إذ يحصل برشلونة على مبلغ أكبر من الشرط الجزائي المطلوب، بينما يستفيد باريس سان جيرمان بدفع ضرائب أقل، وبعد مفاوضات مطولة توصل الناديان إلى اتفاق نهائي لإتمام الصفقة.
رغبة اللاعب وردّ فعل النادي
وأوضحت الصحيفة أنه قبل 10 أيام أبلغ وكيل أعمال اللاعب إيفان دي لا بينا، نادي برشلونة برغبة درو في الرحيل ودفع الشرط الجزائي البالغ 6 ملايين يورو، وقد قوبل هذا الخبر باستياء شديد في النادي، الذي لم يتوقع هذه الخطوة من اللاعب خصوصاً أن المدرب هانز فليك قد أشركه في الفريق الأول هذا الموسم وشارك لأول مرة في سبتمبر الماضي.
استبعاد اللاعب والتدريب الانفرادي
وأشارت الصحيفة إلى أن المدرب كان الأكثر انزعاجاً من قرار اللاعب، ومنذ تلك اللحظة تم استبعاده من الفريق الأول وجميع فرق النادي الأخرى، ما اضطُره إلى التدرب بمفرده.
Paris Saint-Germain has reached an agreement with Barcelona to acquire their young talent, Drew Fernandez, during the current winter transfer window, following several days of negotiations regarding the midfielder's departure, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca."
Financial Value of the Deal
The newspaper added that Paris Saint-Germain will pay 8.5 million euros to FC Barcelona, and the player will join the French team immediately after spending several days training individually, with only the signing of contracts and the official announcement remaining.
Mutually Beneficial Agreement
The newspaper continued that the two clubs negotiated the player's transfer instead of activating the contract termination clause, which was beneficial for both parties, as Barcelona receives a larger amount than the required buyout clause, while Paris Saint-Germain benefits from paying lower taxes. After prolonged negotiations, the two clubs reached a final agreement to complete the deal.
Player's Desire and Club's Reaction
The newspaper explained that 10 days ago, the player's agent, Ivan de la Peña, informed FC Barcelona of Drew's desire to leave and pay the buyout clause of 6 million euros. This news was met with great displeasure at the club, which did not expect this move from the player, especially since coach Hans Flick had included him in the first team this season, and he made his debut last September.
Player Exclusion and Individual Training
The newspaper pointed out that the coach was the most upset by the player's decision, and since that moment, he has been excluded from the first team and all other club teams, forcing him to train alone.