Paris Saint-Germain has reached an agreement with Barcelona to acquire their young talent, Drew Fernandez, during the current winter transfer window, following several days of negotiations regarding the midfielder's departure, according to the Spanish newspaper "Marca."

Financial Value of the Deal

The newspaper added that Paris Saint-Germain will pay 8.5 million euros to FC Barcelona, and the player will join the French team immediately after spending several days training individually, with only the signing of contracts and the official announcement remaining.

Mutually Beneficial Agreement

The newspaper continued that the two clubs negotiated the player's transfer instead of activating the contract termination clause, which was beneficial for both parties, as Barcelona receives a larger amount than the required buyout clause, while Paris Saint-Germain benefits from paying lower taxes. After prolonged negotiations, the two clubs reached a final agreement to complete the deal.

Player's Desire and Club's Reaction

The newspaper explained that 10 days ago, the player's agent, Ivan de la Peña, informed FC Barcelona of Drew's desire to leave and pay the buyout clause of 6 million euros. This news was met with great displeasure at the club, which did not expect this move from the player, especially since coach Hans Flick had included him in the first team this season, and he made his debut last September.

Player Exclusion and Individual Training

The newspaper pointed out that the coach was the most upset by the player's decision, and since that moment, he has been excluded from the first team and all other club teams, forcing him to train alone.