Paris Saint-Germain (the defending champion) won against their host Auxerre with a clean goal last night, in the opening of the nineteenth round of the French football league.



The French player Bradley Barcola scored the only goal of the match in the 79th minute, raising the Parisian club's tally to 45 points and temporarily climbing to the top of the standings, two points ahead of the team "Lens," which will visit Marseille today (Saturday).



On the other hand, Auxerre's points remain frozen at 12, placing them temporarily in seventeenth position.