فاز فريق باريس سان جيرمان (حامل اللقب)، مساء أمس، على مضيفه أوكسير بهدف نظيف، في افتتاح الجولة التاسعة عشرة من منافسات الدوري الفرنسي لكرة القدم.


وسجل الفرنسي برادلي باركولا هدف اللقاء الوحيد في الدقيقة (79)، ليرفع النادي الباريسي رصيده إلى 45 نقطة ويرتقي إلى الصدارة مؤقتًا، متقدمًا بفارق نقطتين على فريق «لانس» الذي سيحل ضيفًا على مرسيليا اليوم (السبت).


وعلى الجانب الآخر، تجمّد رصيد أوكسير عند 12 نقطة في المركز السابع عشر مؤقتًا.