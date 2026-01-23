أعلن مدافع نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي الفرنسي إبرهيما كوناتي، اليوم (الخميس)، وفاة والده حمادي كوناتي.
وكتب كوناتي عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.. ستقام صلاة الجنازة لوالدنا حمادي كوناتي يوم الجمعة الموافق 23 يناير، بعد صلاة الجمعة، إن شاء الله».
غياب كوناتي عن مواجهة مارسيليا
وكان كوناتي قد غاب عن مباراة ليفربول أمام مارسيليا، التي أُقيمت أمس (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا، بداعي ظرف شخصي، قبل أن يتضح لاحقاً سبب الغياب.
ركيزة أساسية في تشكيلة ليفربول
ويُعد إبرهيما كوناتي أحد الركائز الأساسية في تشكيلة ليفربول تحت قيادة المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت، في ظل الاعتماد الكبير عليه في الخط الخلفي للفريق.
مستقبل كوناتي مع «الريدز»
وتسعى إدارة ليفربول إلى حسم ملف تجديد عقد كوناتي، الذي ينتهي بنهاية الموسم الحالي، تفادياً لرحيله مجاناً في نهاية الموسم.
Liverpool FC's French defender Ibrahima Konaté announced today (Thursday) the passing of his father, Hamadi Konaté.
Konaté wrote on his Instagram account: "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return.. The funeral prayer for our father Hamadi Konaté will be held on Friday, January 23, after the Friday prayer, God willing."
Konaté's Absence from the Marseille Match
Konaté missed Liverpool's match against Marseille, which took place yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the UEFA Champions League, due to a personal matter, before the reason for his absence became clear later.
A Key Pillar in Liverpool's Squad
Ibrahima Konaté is considered one of the key pillars in Liverpool's lineup under the management of Dutch coach Arne Slot, given the significant reliance on him in the team's backline.
Konaté's Future with the Reds
Liverpool's management is working to finalize the renewal of Konaté's contract, which expires at the end of the current season, to avoid him leaving for free at the end of the season.