Liverpool FC's French defender Ibrahima Konaté announced today (Thursday) the passing of his father, Hamadi Konaté.

Konaté wrote on his Instagram account: "Indeed, we belong to Allah, and indeed, to Him we shall return.. The funeral prayer for our father Hamadi Konaté will be held on Friday, January 23, after the Friday prayer, God willing."

Konaté's Absence from the Marseille Match

Konaté missed Liverpool's match against Marseille, which took place yesterday (Wednesday) as part of the UEFA Champions League, due to a personal matter, before the reason for his absence became clear later.

A Key Pillar in Liverpool's Squad

Ibrahima Konaté is considered one of the key pillars in Liverpool's lineup under the management of Dutch coach Arne Slot, given the significant reliance on him in the team's backline.

Konaté's Future with the Reds

Liverpool's management is working to finalize the renewal of Konaté's contract, which expires at the end of the current season, to avoid him leaving for free at the end of the season.