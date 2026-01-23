أعلن مدافع نادي ليفربول الإنجليزي الفرنسي إبرهيما كوناتي، اليوم (الخميس)، وفاة والده حمادي كوناتي.

وكتب كوناتي عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.. ستقام صلاة الجنازة لوالدنا حمادي كوناتي يوم الجمعة الموافق 23 يناير، بعد صلاة الجمعة، إن شاء الله».

غياب كوناتي عن مواجهة مارسيليا

وكان كوناتي قد غاب عن مباراة ليفربول أمام مارسيليا، التي أُقيمت أمس (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أوروبا، بداعي ظرف شخصي، قبل أن يتضح لاحقاً سبب الغياب.

ركيزة أساسية في تشكيلة ليفربول

ويُعد إبرهيما كوناتي أحد الركائز الأساسية في تشكيلة ليفربول تحت قيادة المدرب الهولندي آرني سلوت، في ظل الاعتماد الكبير عليه في الخط الخلفي للفريق.

مستقبل كوناتي مع «الريدز»

وتسعى إدارة ليفربول إلى حسم ملف تجديد عقد كوناتي، الذي ينتهي بنهاية الموسم الحالي، تفادياً لرحيله مجاناً في نهاية الموسم.