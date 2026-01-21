استُكملت اليوم منافسات الدفعة الثالثة من مباريات الجولة السابعة عشرة لبطولة الرابطة المحترفة الأولى لكرة القدم في تونس، وأسفرت عن نتائج أسهمت في تعزيز مواقع بعض الفرق في جدول الترتيب، وتواصل الصراع في مقدمة الدوري.


وشهدت لقاءات اليوم فوز النادي الصفاقسي على النادي البنزرتي (4-0)، فيما تغلب مستقبل قابس على الأولمبي الباجي (1-0).


وفي بقية مباريات الجولة فاز الاتحاد المنستيري على الترجي الرياضي (2-1)، وتغلب الملعب التونسي على شبيبة القيروان (1-0).


وعقب هذه النتائج واصل الترجي الرياضي تصدره للترتيب العام برصيد (37) نقطة، يليه النادي الأفريقي والملعب التونسي برصيد (34) نقطة لكل منهما، ثم النادي الصفاقسي في المركز الرابع بـ(32) نقطة، والاتحاد المنستيري خامسًا بـ(30) نقطة.


ويحتل الترجي الجرجيسي ونجم المتلوي المركزين السادس والسابع بـ(24) نقطة لكل منهما، فيما جاء النجم الساحلي ثامنًا بـ(22) نقطة، تليه فرق مستقبل المرسى واتحاد بن قردان والنادي البنزرتي في مراكز متقاربة بوسط الترتيب، في حين تواصل أندية أسفل الجدول سعيها لتحسين أوضاعها خلال الجولات القادمة.