استُكملت اليوم منافسات الدفعة الثالثة من مباريات الجولة السابعة عشرة لبطولة الرابطة المحترفة الأولى لكرة القدم في تونس، وأسفرت عن نتائج أسهمت في تعزيز مواقع بعض الفرق في جدول الترتيب، وتواصل الصراع في مقدمة الدوري.
وشهدت لقاءات اليوم فوز النادي الصفاقسي على النادي البنزرتي (4-0)، فيما تغلب مستقبل قابس على الأولمبي الباجي (1-0).
وفي بقية مباريات الجولة فاز الاتحاد المنستيري على الترجي الرياضي (2-1)، وتغلب الملعب التونسي على شبيبة القيروان (1-0).
وعقب هذه النتائج واصل الترجي الرياضي تصدره للترتيب العام برصيد (37) نقطة، يليه النادي الأفريقي والملعب التونسي برصيد (34) نقطة لكل منهما، ثم النادي الصفاقسي في المركز الرابع بـ(32) نقطة، والاتحاد المنستيري خامسًا بـ(30) نقطة.
ويحتل الترجي الجرجيسي ونجم المتلوي المركزين السادس والسابع بـ(24) نقطة لكل منهما، فيما جاء النجم الساحلي ثامنًا بـ(22) نقطة، تليه فرق مستقبل المرسى واتحاد بن قردان والنادي البنزرتي في مراكز متقاربة بوسط الترتيب، في حين تواصل أندية أسفل الجدول سعيها لتحسين أوضاعها خلال الجولات القادمة.
The third round of matches in the seventeenth week of the Tunisian Professional League has been completed today, resulting in outcomes that contributed to strengthening the positions of some teams in the standings, while the battle at the top of the league continues.
Today's matches saw CS Sfaxien defeating US Ben Guerdane (4-0), while Future Club of Gabes overcame Olympique Béja (1-0).
In the remaining matches of the round, Al-Ittihad Al-Monastiri won against Esperance Sportive de Tunis (2-1), and Stade Tunisien defeated Chabab Qairouan (1-0).
Following these results, Esperance Sportive de Tunis continued to lead the overall standings with (37) points, followed by Club Africain and Stade Tunisien, each with (34) points, then CS Sfaxien in fourth place with (32) points, and Al-Ittihad Al-Monastiri in fifth with (30) points.
Esperance de Zarzis and Najm Metlaoui occupy the sixth and seventh positions with (24) points each, while Étoile Sportive du Sahel is eighth with (22) points. They are followed by Future Marsa, Ittihad Ben Guerdane, and US Ben Guerdane in closely contested positions in the middle of the standings, while the clubs at the bottom of the table continue their efforts to improve their situations in the upcoming rounds.