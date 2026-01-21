The third round of matches in the seventeenth week of the Tunisian Professional League has been completed today, resulting in outcomes that contributed to strengthening the positions of some teams in the standings, while the battle at the top of the league continues.



Today's matches saw CS Sfaxien defeating US Ben Guerdane (4-0), while Future Club of Gabes overcame Olympique Béja (1-0).



In the remaining matches of the round, Al-Ittihad Al-Monastiri won against Esperance Sportive de Tunis (2-1), and Stade Tunisien defeated Chabab Qairouan (1-0).



Following these results, Esperance Sportive de Tunis continued to lead the overall standings with (37) points, followed by Club Africain and Stade Tunisien, each with (34) points, then CS Sfaxien in fourth place with (32) points, and Al-Ittihad Al-Monastiri in fifth with (30) points.



Esperance de Zarzis and Najm Metlaoui occupy the sixth and seventh positions with (24) points each, while Étoile Sportive du Sahel is eighth with (22) points. They are followed by Future Marsa, Ittihad Ben Guerdane, and US Ben Guerdane in closely contested positions in the middle of the standings, while the clubs at the bottom of the table continue their efforts to improve their situations in the upcoming rounds.