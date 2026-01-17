The Arsenal team, led by their Spanish coach Mikel Arteta, is seeking to regain their winning rhythm in the Premier League as they visit Nottingham Forest today (Saturday) in the 22nd round of the competition.

The match will take place at 8:30 PM Mecca time at the "City Ground" stadium.

Top Spot Under Pressure

Arsenal was close to extending their lead over Manchester City to 8 points in the last round, but they settled for a goalless draw against Liverpool, maintaining their top position in the Premier League standings with 49 points, while City trails in second place with 43 points.

Strong Away Record

The "Gunners" have an impressive away record, having suffered only two losses in their last 24 matches played away from home in the Premier League.

Additionally, Arsenal has not lost in their last 5 encounters with Nottingham Forest, achieving 4 victories and 1 draw, which enhances their chances of returning with all three points.

Nottingham Plans a Surprise

On the other hand, Nottingham Forest hopes to achieve their second consecutive victory in the competition and continue to distance themselves from the relegation zone, as they currently sit in 17th place with 21 points, 7 points clear of the danger zone.