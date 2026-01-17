يسعى فريق آرسنال، بقيادة مدربه الإسباني ميكيل أرتيتا، إلى استعادة نغمة الانتصارات في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز، عندما يحل ضيفاً على نوتنغهام فورست، اليوم (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ22 من المسابقة.

وتقام المواجهة في الثامنة والنصف مساءً بتوقيت مكة المكرمة، على ملعب «سيتي غراوند».

صدارة تحت الضغط

وكان آرسنال قريباً من توسيع الفارق مع مانشستر سيتي إلى 8 نقاط في الجولة الماضية، إلا أنه اكتفى بالتعادل السلبي أمام ليفربول، ليحافظ على صدارة ترتيب الدوري الإنجليزي برصيد 49 نقطة، فيما يلاحقه السيتي في المركز الثاني برصيد 43 نقطة.

تفوق خارج الديار

ويملك «المدفعجية» سجلاً مميزاً خارج ملعبه، إذ لم يتعرض سوى لخسارتين فقط في آخر 24 مباراة خاضها خارج أرضه في الدوري الإنجليزي الممتاز.

كما لم يخسر آرسنال في آخر 5 مواجهات جمعته بنوتنغهام فورست، محققاً 4 انتصارات وتعادلاً واحداً، ما يعزز من حظوظه في العودة بالنقاط الثلاث.

نوتنغهام يخطط لمفاجأة

في المقابل، يأمل نوتنغهام فورست في تحقيق انتصاره الثاني على التوالي في المسابقة، ومواصلة الابتعاد عن مناطق الهبوط، إذ يحتل المركز السابع عشر برصيد 21 نقطة، بفارق 7 نقاط عن منطقة الخطر.